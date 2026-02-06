Looking for something to do in Pretoria this week? Here’s what’s on

TUESDAY

Bingo Quiz @ Jan se Skuld, Montana

Sluit ELKE Dinsdag om 19:00 by ons aan vir Jan se weeklikse Bingo Quiz! Kom toets jou kennis. Daar is ’n lekker prys op die spel.

WEDNESDAY

Sonneblom Werkerskoöperasie @ 378 Rossouw Street, Zappas

Elke Woensdagoggend om 10:00. Kom kuier saam, bou nuwe vriendskappe en ontgin waardevolle geleenthede. Voornemende of ervare huisoppassers en troeteldierversorgers is welkom. R30 pp (koffie ingesluit). RSVP: Jacoba Calitz – 076 527 5720.

Klappies NEON Night Run/walk @ Klapperkop Nature Reserve – Feb 11

Dress up in something bright and join us for a NEON Night run/walk at Klapperkop Nature Reserve and enjoy running in the stunning lights across Pretoria. Book early through Entry Ninja or register between 17:00–18:00 on the day. Please note that headlamps or flashlights will be required. No light, no entrance. Refreshments: Coffee, Snacks and drinks will be on sale. Routes: 2km/5km/10km. There will be No Refunds due to rain or lightning cancellation. No license is necessary to take part in run/walk. Cash, Card and Snapscan accepted on the day. All ages welcome. Race starts 18:00–20:00.

THURSDAY

Hearts & Harmonies – A Valentine’s Day to remember @ Centra square, Menlyn Maine – Feb 12

Pretoria Symphony Orchestra Valentine’s Concert. The orchestra will play beautiful classics, Broadway favourites & timeless love songs – performed live for a magical evening under the stars. Book at your favourite restaurant, enjoy dinner and let the music do the rest. Starts 19:00.

FRIDAY

Bowls SA Masters @ Wingate Park Country Club – Feb 6–8

This elite event brings together the top-ranked talent in the country for a high-stakes showdown in the capital. Whether you’re a die-hard bowls fan or looking for a great day out at one of Pretoria’s most beautiful venues, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Expect precision, strategy, and nail-biting finishes as the masters battle it out for the gold. Play starts daily from 08:30/09:00.

Celebrate World Cancer Day @ Piekfyn Coffee Bar – Feb 6

Pick up a free gift for someone with cancer, proudly sponsored by Bettie Banadana NPO (until stock lasts). From 07:30 until 15:00.

SATURDAY

Alzheimer’s & Demensie Ondersteuningsgroep – inligtingsessie @ Residentia Hermon – Feb 7

Demensie is ’n komplekse breinsiekte, en dit raak die hele familie. Kom leer meer oor Alzheimer’s en verwante neuro-degeneratiewe siektes, en kry praktiese riglyne om beter te kommunikeer met ’n geliefde wat met demensie leef. Hierdie sessie fokus ook op begrip vir gedrag en emosies, veiligheid, stimulering, en selfsorg vir die versorger. Gratis toegang. Tyd: 09:30-11:30.

Antique Fair @ Brooklyn Fair – Feb 7

Pretoria’s Premier Vintage Antique and Decor Fair – a monthly fair where you will find the best of South African Antique Dealers. Start at 09:00.

Barbie Night @ RARA’S (642 Meyer Street, Wonderboom-South) – Feb 7

Get ready to think pink and party hard at your favourite LGBTQI+ Bar in the heart of Pretoria! We’re celebrating Ranon’s 40th Birthday in full Barbiecore glam. Best dressed prizes. Free entrance. Starts 18:00.

Bier & Biltong Fees @ Lavendar Kontrei Mark – 7 Febr

Met verskeie Craft Brouerye – van malty tot ‘maak-jou-baard-krul’, heerlike Cocktails on tap, Gin-proe & ’n verskeidenheid van geurige biltong uitstallers. Tesame met ons gewilde vars & kunsvlyt stalletjies, is hier ook hope pret vir die kleinspan!! JY kan terugsit en ontspan terwyl die kinders die hope vermaak geniet in die kinderarea! Musiek deur die Velvet Oompah Band. Tyd: 09:00 – 15:00.

Brekfis & Bloedskenk @ Kolonnade winkesentrum SANBS – 7 Febr

Enigiemand 16 en ouer is welkom. Tyd: 09:00.

Build & Paint Day @ Jix Hobbies, Menlyn Retail Park – Feb 7

Free entry if you bring your own model and tools. R200 gets you a primed model and the use of a limited amount of store paints and brushes. Starts 09:00 until 17:00.

Gemeenskapstrofee Rugbytoernooi @ Westelikes Rugbyklub

Bring die familie, bring die vriende en kom maak ’n dag daarvan. Generasies spelers, een klub, een passie. R30 per voertuig. Eetgoed en koeldrank beskikbaar. Tyd: 14:00.

Keto & Banting Market @ Irene Village Mall – Feb 7

Think healthy, think clean, think pure goodness! The market brings you a delicious world of sugar-free, low-carb, gluten-free and whole-food treats – all crafted with your wellness journey in mind. Whether you’re fully committed to keto, banting, or simply love healthier choices, this is the perfect spot to stock up, taste something new, and chat with amazing local makers. Come explore, snack smart, and treat your body to the goodness it deserves. Starts at 09:00.

Klitsgras Drumming Relaunch Party @ C/O Garsfontein and Tierpoort roads across Q4 Garage – Feb 7

Klitsgras Drumming is stepping into a new chapter. Rooted in rhythm, community, and connection, Klitsgras is a space where people come together to listen, move, and share in the experience of music. Bring your family and friends and enjoy an afternoon flowing into the evening with live music, DJ sets, and a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Participate, dance, listen, or simply soak in the vibe – all are welcome. Live Music & DJ KINGDON – Swati Blues and DJ Awkward Spider (Organic Deep House & Desert Tech Vibes). Wood-burning pizzas & refreshments available. Starts at 15:00. R100 to enter. If it is your Bday month, entrance is free!

Netball Summer Funday @ Laerskool Totiusdal, Waverley – Feb 7

Everyone is welcome to join the FUN! Ages 7-100. Starts at 08:00 until 15:00. Register here https://forms.gle/e88Ro7NsD7jJHqmKA

Pretoria Walking Adventure @ Start at Melrose Place – Feb 7, March 7

Join us on an unforgettable walking experience in Pretoria! We delve into the Hidden History and little- known facts. Historical points to visit: Melrose Place, Church Square, Tudor Chambers and Burgers Park. Safe parking at Melrose Place. Stop at Mug & Bean for refreshments. R370 pp. Starts at 09:00. Bookings: 083 206 2262

Tradisionele Boeremusiekklub @ Voortrekkermonument – 7 Feb

Kom luister na Kleilatte boereorkes, Langpad boereorkes, Ketelkraal boereorkes, en Outydse Klanke boereorkes. R70 per persoon, kaartjies by die saal beskikbaar. Skoolgaande kinders gratis.

Turksvyfees @ Pionier museum – 7 Feb

Vier die super vrug op ’n dag vol pret, musiek, demonstrasies en kos. Tyd: 09:00.

Valhalla Parkrun 9th Bday @ Valhalla – Feb 7

Come celebrate 9 years of Community, Movement and Joy. Starts at 08:00.

SUNDAY

Fundraising Dog Walk @ Smuts House Museum – Feb 8

Come spend a morning with the dogs. Border Collie Rescue, Husky Heaven, Thaba Tshwane Dogs, Basset Rescue and Sandpaper Kisses will have stands with goodies for sale. Route: 1.8km or 2.6km trail. Registration: 08:00-10:00 and walk at your own pace. All breeds welcome, dogs on leash. Poop bags provided. Stay for breakfast at dog-friendly Ouma Isie’s Tea Garden. R40pp, R10 per dog, R10 children under 7 years old (R10 for parking).

POMC CARS @ The POMC Club – Feb 8

Display of older and rare vehicles, refreshments available. Braai facilities available. Entrance: R30. Kids enter for free. Starts 09:00 until 13:00.

