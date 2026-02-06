North school ‘adopts’ and transforms public land

A neglected public space in Pretoria North is set for a transformation after Assumption Convent Primary School officially adopted a field under the Tshwane metro’s Adopt-a-Spot programme.

The initiative, approved recently, covers the corner of Generaal de Wet and Jan van Riebeeck streets, directly opposite the school.

What was once an underutilised and neglected piece of land is now being rehabilitated into a space that will be of use to the community.

Ward councillor Quentin Meyer welcomed the development, describing it as a milestone for community-driven change in Pretoria North.

“I’m proud to share that my first Adopt-a-Spot in Pretoria North has officially been approved.

“This corner has been adopted, and the school is already busy transforming it into something beautiful. Most importantly, this space will be maintained going forward. Community partnerships like this truly make a difference,” said Meyer.

According to Assumption Convent Primary School principal Michael Enos, the decision to adopt the land was motivated by its proximity to the school and its long-standing condition.

“As a school situated directly adjacent to the site, we saw great potential in transforming this underutilised municipal field into a safe, green and purposeful space that benefits our learners and the wider community.

“For many years, the field remained in a neglected state and attracted vandalism and misuse. By adopting this spot, we are improving the aesthetics of our immediate environment while creating a space of learning, recreation and community pride.”

Enos said learners will also play an active role in the project, with the school viewing the initiative as an educational opportunity beyond the classroom.

“Our learners will participate in selected clean-up activities, awareness drives, and planting projects under teacher supervision.

“The aim is to instil a sense of ownership, environmental responsibility and pride in their community. We want them to understand that they are stewards of their surroundings and that meaningful change often starts at grassroots level,” explained Enos.

Once fully implemented, the Adopt-a-Spot project will see the field rehabilitated with levelled ground, new grass and safe play areas.

The space will serve as a recreational and sports facility for the school, while also uplifting the surrounding area.

“The area will be well-kept, fenced and maintained, which will reduce the likelihood of misuse or decay.

“It will stand as a visible example of what can be achieved when schools and local government collaborate meaningfully.”

Enos said the project also aligns closely with the school’s values and ethos.

“As an institution founded on Catholic values and a strong moral framework, we believe in active community engagement and fostering environmental consciousness.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to developing not only academically strong learners, but also responsible and compassionate citizens.”

To ensure sustainability, the school has committed substantial funding towards the upgrade and ongoing maintenance of the field, including regular upkeep, irrigation and security measures.

A year after Ward 2 residents first rallied to restore the Pretoria North City Hall under the Adopt-a-Spot initiative, the project stands as one of the more positive examples of community-led urban renewal in the area.

When volunteers initially cleaned and restored parts of the historic building last year, the effort highlighted both the willingness of residents to step in where the metro had fallen short and the potential of Adopt-a-Spot to preserve important public assets.

While the building has not yet been fully repurposed, the intervention prevented further vandalism and decay, reinforcing the value of sustained community involvement.

Meyer said revisiting completed Adopt-a-Spot projects is critical to assessing whether the initiative delivers long-term impact rather than short-lived clean-ups.

“City Hall showed us what is possible when residents refuse to accept neglect as normal. It was a positive intervention, but it also reminded us that community action needs ongoing support to remain sustainable,” said Meyer.

Not all Adopt-a-Spot efforts across Ward 2 have enjoyed the same success. In areas affected by persistent illegal dumping, gains made by volunteers have often been undermined by recurring waste problems, particularly in parts of Pretoria North and Wolmer.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo told Rekord that illegal dumping remains a challenge in Region 1, which includes Pretoria North.

“Illegal dumping occurs randomly and without notice, which makes it challenging to budget for and deploy resources efficiently,” he said.

Mashigo said the metro continues to rely on education, enforcement and community-based programmes such as Rekaofela and Adopt-a-Spot to address the issue.

He said the TMPD can issue fines of up to R5 000 for illegal dumping offences.

Meyer acknowledged these challenges, saying the success of Adopt-a-Spot depends on both community commitment and responsible public behaviour.

