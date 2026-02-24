Metro refutes claims of Waltloo refuse facility closure

The Waltloo Garden Refuse Transfer Station in Pretoria east is fully operational, the Tshwane metro has confirmed.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) had earlier criticised the closure of the facility, warning that it could contribute to illegal dumping in surrounding communities.

According to FF+ councillor Mari Jourbert, the party conducted an oversight visit to the facility following numerous complaints from residents and garden service operators who said they had been unable to access the site.

Jourbert said they found the entrance gate blocked with large stones and tree stumps, while workers in municipal uniforms were seen sitting under a tree.

“No members of the public were being allowed entry,” she said.

She added that the transfer station was reportedly closed due to a breakdown of a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) used on site.

“The closure of the Waltloo Transfer Station is seriously detrimental to residents and small garden service businesses who rely on this facility,” Jourbert said.

“When access to waste disposal is restricted, illegal dumping inevitably increases. The metro cannot encourage residents to make use of transfer stations while failing to keep them operational,” she added.

Jourbert said the FF+ had written to MMC for Environmental Affairs and Agriculture, Obakeng Ramabobu, demanding the immediate reopening of the facility.

“A broken TLB cannot be used as justification to suspend such an essential public service. The machinery must be repaired without delay, and in the interim, the city should hire or borrow equipment to ensure the station remains functional,” she said.

She added that the party would continue to monitor the situation closely and apply pressure on the Tshwane metro until the Waltloo Garden Refuse Transfer Station is reopened to the public.

However, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the site is operational, and customers continue to have access to the facility.

Mashigo confirmed that there have been no breakdowns reported on site, and all equipment is in working condition.

“The city strives to maintain uninterrupted operations across all waste facilities. Where contractor disruptions occur, internal contingency mechanisms are available to sustain service continuity,” he said.

“Since the site is operational and customers continue to have access to the facility, it is not anticipated that any illegal dumping may occur in the area due to access limitations,” Mashigo added.

He said the city was not aware of any operational challenges at the Waltloo transfer station and emphasised that the facility remains fully accessible to residents.

