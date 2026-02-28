Clean-up movement grows across Pierre van Ryneveld

Residents of Pierre van Ryneveld are rolling up their sleeves and taking ownership of their neighbourhood, determined to keep their streets, parks, and open spaces clean and safe.

What started as a small initiative during the Covid-19 pandemic has grown into a visible community movement known as PVR Clean Up.

Today, the group works closely with residents, security companies, local businesses and law enforcement to tackle illegal dumping, overgrown verges and safety concerns across the suburb.

Chairperson Eric Greyling says the initiative began informally when he and a few like-minded residents started cleaning in Kirkness Park during lockdown.

“I started cleaning during Covid and then met other people who were also cleaning in Kirkness Park, like Philip Botha. We joined hands, and as we became more visible, the WhatsApp groups started pulling in more residents,” Greyling explained.

He has been recently appointed as the chairperson of the PVR Clean-Up Committee, and for him, it is about more than picking up litter.

“I want a beautiful, neat environment. I was taught from a young age to keep my surroundings clean. I believe you must be proud of where you live.”

Greyling said motivating volunteers requires leading by example.

“If you want to keep everyone motivated all the time, you yourself must stay positive. I am a peacemaker and believe we must make it safe, and that is why we involve all role players.”

That involvement includes working with the metro, the SAPS and private security companies to address illegal dumping and suspicious activity.

According to team member Gert van Rooyen, chairperson of the CPF Pierre van Ryneveld, the group regularly encounters large items dumped in parks and open spaces.

“Often, we find beds and mattresses, sometimes couches, thrown into the parks. Recyclers also leave some of their material behind. There are other things that have to do with security, like drugs and dagga, that we come across and report,” he said.

By clearing these spaces and increasing visibility, the group believes they are not only beautifying the area but also reducing opportunities for crime.

Van Rooyen said simple interventions, such as installing bollards to restrict vehicle access to vulnerable areas and ensuring regular patrol visibility, can make a significant difference.

A local businesswoman Elize de Bruin, has been involved with the clean-up and working hand-in-hand with Marque Wessels since the Covid-19 era to be involved with the team.

“I usually get up at 05:00 and start working by 05:30 on a Saturday because the town council is not cleaning the bins, and resume with the team at 06:00.

“I cannot just stand by and watch rubbish pile up in my village,” said Elize de Bruin. “This is not just about trash; it is about pride. It is about our children growing up in a clean environment. It is about protecting the value of our homes and the future of our community,” she said.

“I feel deeply responsible for my town. If we want change, we must be willing to step in. Bag by bag, we will remove the rubbish. Together, we will make a difference.”

Erika Scheepers, another resident of Pierre van Ryneveld, said her involvement is driven by a deep sense of responsibility for her community.

Scheepers is aware that some residents question why they should do work they believe falls under municipal responsibility.

“I know people think we pay rates and taxes, why must we do the municipality’s work as well? But that way of thinking will get you nowhere. Someone must get to work. I want to be proud when people bring visitors here.”

Her sentiment echoes throughout the group. Members believe that while they continue to engage the municipality, waiting for action is not an option when their daily environment is at stake.

The initiative has also drawn support from senior residents like 73-year-old Annetjie Els and 72-year-old Martin Bekker, who assists with grass cutting and is known for stepping in when first aid is needed during clean-up operations. The senior group usually works during the week.

Fundraising forms another important part of the project. Saartjie Esterhuizen is spearheading a drive to sell large decorative containers at R150 each to raise funds for the PVR Clean Up.

Community collaboration extends beyond clean-up days. The garden in Van Ryneveld Avenue, opposite the JOC of the LS 3 Community Police Sub Forum, is being transformed through plant and compost donations from residents. The project demonstrates how small contributions can create a lasting impact.

Residents of Garlicke Crescent recently contributed towards cleaning the open veld between Garlicke and Kirkness, setting what the group described as an example of taking ownership of shared spaces.

Local businesses are also lending support. Star Tree Felling and Garden Services have assisted with rubble removal, while other partners have contributed to larger co-ordinated clean-up events.

For Greyling, the vision is clear. Parks, pavements, sidewalks and green spaces belong to everyone. Keeping them clean and well maintained ensure they remain welcoming and usable for the whole community.

“When residents roll up their sleeves and work together, our streets stay cleaner, safer and more welcoming for everyone,” he said. “This is what community pride looks like, ordinary neighbours doing extraordinary things for the place they call home.”

ALSO READ: Community initiative tackles overgrown hotspots across Lyttelton Manor

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel