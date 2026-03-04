Elderly woman robbed after leaving bank in Pretoria, three nabbed

Three suspects arrested on Tuesday afternoon in connection with an armed robbery outside a bank in Pretoria North are expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

According to Pretoria North SAPS, the trio will face charges of armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police reports indicate that an elderly woman had just left a bank when she was confronted and led off by three armed suspects, to where she would later be robbed.

Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto said the victim was robbed of her bag, which contained cellphones, jewellery, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He said after the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in a white VW Polo.

Local authorities were immediately alerted, prompting the swift launch of a manhunt.

A team including Pretoria North Detectives, Highway Patrol, GAC Security, and private security followed up on information that led them to Zone 1 in Ga-Rankuwa.

Two suspects were arrested there and police recovered one firearm, along with the alleged getaway vehicle that was found to be fitted with false registration plates.

Moloto said further investigation led the team to The Orchards area, where a third suspect was found. Upon his arrest, another firearm was recovered.

All three suspects were detained and are expected to appear in court.

“The three suspects are expected to appear before Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said Sergeant Moloto.

He explained that the suspects were tracked down following co-ordinated efforts between various law enforcement units and private security partners.

Station commander Colonel Nonzwakasi Julla applauded the operational team for their swift and decisive action, which led to the arrests.

She emphasised that police remain committed to ensuring community safety and removing illegal firearms from the streets.

