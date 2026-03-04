Ward 98 committee member spearheads clean-up campaign in north of Pretoria

A community safety drive has been launched in Ward 98 to address overgrown trees, obstructed walkways, vandalised infrastructure, and rising criminal activity in parts of Theresapark and Clarina.

Ward 98 committee member Thabo Moroane, said that several streets have been reported for urgent tree pruning, as low-hanging branches are creating hiding spots for criminals and obstructing pedestrians.

“Specific activities include electricity cable theft and pavement robberies, with a recent incident at the Daan de Wet Nel Street bridge in Clarina,” confirmed Moroane.

He explained that overgrown trees not only compromise visibility for motorists and residents but also provide cover for criminal elements operating in the area.

In response to the crime concerns, Moroane said attempts were made to engage the local CPF leadership to strengthen patrol strategies.

“We attempted to engage with the CPF chairperson, Oupa Nthite, on patrol strategies, and he referred us to his PRO [PR Officer] but cannot disclose strategies publicly due to safety concerns,” he said.

Beyond crime prevention, the ward is also grappling with vandalised municipal steel bins.

While no exact number is currently available, Moroane confirmed that many bins are damaged and require refurbishment.

To support service delivery efforts, he has launched an initiative to repaint the steel bins every Saturday using matching green enamel paint.

He emphasised that the project is not meant to conceal deeper service delivery shortcomings.

“The initiative aims to complement municipal efforts, not mask deeper issues. We appreciate the metro’s role in addressing root causes,” added Moroane.

Residents are encouraged to participate by volunteering, contributing materials, joining painting efforts or taking part in patrol rounds.

“Residents can join, contribute, paint or volunteer for patrol rounds,” he urged.

Moroane acknowledged growing frustration over municipal response times.

“Service delivery response times are declining but can improve with more effort and community engagement,” he said.

He noted that escalated complaints can sometimes be delayed and advised residents to follow up consistently.

“Escalations can be delayed; we recommend regular follow-ups and setting clear timelines.

“We acknowledge frustrations and urge patience as we work to address these issues,” he said.

He identified overgrown trees, damaged infrastructure and crime prevention as the ward’s current priority concerns.

“Residents should report concerns and participate in community initiatives,” he said.

*Please note the article has been amended.

