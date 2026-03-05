Waste pickers raise road safety fears, metro to review by-law

Motorists in the east of Pretoria are frustrated over the increasing presence of waste pickers on major roads, as they sometimes force motorists into dangerous driving manoeuvres.

The motorists fear that the continued heavy presence of trolley pushers poses a serious safety risk for the motorists and recyclers as well.

The residents raised concerns that informal recyclers leave a mess on the streets and sometimes damage dustbins.

According to Shawn Fouché, spokesperson for the LS4 Community Policing Sub-Forum (CPSF), recyclers frequently travel from the Garstkloof Landfill Site and Wolwespruit in the early mornings, pushing heavily loaded trolleys along busy routes.

“These individuals are often dressed in dark clothing and push trolleys in the roadway, forcing motorists to overtake on solid lines and creating dangerous conditions for both themselves and oncoming traffic,” Fouché said.

Residents have also raised concerns about heavy trucks parking along narrow shoulders near the Garstkloof landfill traffic lights, further narrowing already constrained lanes and increasing the risk of collisions.

In addition, worn and barely visible road markings on Delmas Road are compounding the hazard, particularly at night or during poor weather conditions.

Roland Smith, a motorist who regularly travels along Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Delmas Road, said the issue is complex, but the safety risks cannot be ignored.

Smith explained that while he understands that trolley pushers are trying to earn a living through recycling, some community members associate them with criminal activity.

He said he recognises many trolley pushers earn a minimal income to support their families, but frustrations persist over safety and the mess sometimes left behind after they ransack residential bins.

“The complaints are mostly about crime, security, and the mess that some trolley pushers leave when they go. If they would simply tidy up the sidewalk and not leave rubbish scattered everywhere, many people would stop complaining.”

He said recyclers on Solomon Mahlangu Drive gather in large groups, creating additional strain during peak traffic hours.

“Everybody has to make a living, but when they’re in the middle of traffic during peak hours, it becomes dangerous. Sometimes you don’t know if someone is just recycling or scouting out an area. It adds to the anxiety.”

Smith suggested that the metro consider establishing designated collection or stand-off points for informal recyclers to reduce their presence on busy roads and improve safety for both motorists and the recyclers themselves.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the municipality is aware of informal recyclers operating on some major roads in the east.

“The city is aware of trolley pushers on some of the major roads in Pretoria east,” Mashigo said.

However, he acknowledged that the current Waste Management By-laws do not contain specific provisions regulating the reclaiming of recyclables from households.

As a result, the metro is in the process of reviewing its Waste Management By-laws to include regulations for waste pickers and to align these with traffic considerations.

“The city deemed it necessary to review the by-law to ensure that waste reclamation activities are conducted in an environmentally friendly manner. Simultaneously, traffic regulations will also be considered in the review process,” Mashigo explained.

Mashigo said, currently, the by-laws do not explicitly regulate the removal or sorting of recyclables from residential bins.

“While property owners are responsible for reporting damaged municipal bins and requesting replacements, the by-laws do make provision for enforcement action in cases where waste reclamation causes a public nuisance.”

Mashigo said to address safety and cleanliness concerns, TMPD conducts patrols along major routes, while the Waste Management Division implements weekly litter-picking and street-cleaning schedules in affected suburbs and business nodes.

He said beyond enforcement, the metro has broader integration efforts underway.

“The National Department of Environment has initiated a programme aimed at incorporating informal waste pickers into the formal waste value chain.

Mashigo said the city is putting in place various initiatives to support this programme.

“Furthermore, the city has embarked on a process of identifying suitable sites for possible establishment of waste facilities to ensure that waste picker activities are conducted in an environmentally conducive manner.”

ALSO READ: Amampondo Drive bridge reopening ends months of traffic turmoil for motorists

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel