North crisis centre continues to offer emotional support to trauma survivors

Residents questioning whether the Pretoria North Crisis Centre is still operating are assured that the centre continues to provide emotional support services to people who have experienced trauma.

While the centre mainly provides emotional support, it also assists clients by referring them to appropriate organisations for further help when necessary.

According to the public relations officer, Queen Nthite, the centre continues to assist both walk-in clients and those who reach out telephonically.

“We are operating. We have walk-in clients who can visit us from Monday to Friday between 10:00 and 12:00. On Fridays, we sometimes extend the time slightly,” said Nthite.

Although the physical walk-in hours are limited, the centre can still be contacted at any time.

“Telephonically, we are available 24/7. People can call the number, explain their situation and we will direct them to the appropriate counsellor. If necessary, we can also arrange an appointment outside the walk-in hours,” she explained.

The Crisis Centre focuses primarily on providing initial emotional support to people who have experienced traumatic events.

These situations can range from crime-related incidents to personal or family crises.

Nthite said trauma cases differ widely, and the centre works to stabilise individuals emotionally before guiding them toward the next steps.

“It depends on the type of trauma. There are cases of rape, accidents and other traumatic experiences.

“Our role is often to help the person calm down and support them emotionally during the initial stage,” she said.

In serious cases such as sexual assault, the centre may refer individuals to specialised services such as the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), which works closely with the police to handle such matters.

The centre also works with other support structures and organisations in the community, including social workers and the Department of Social Development, to ensure clients receive the necessary assistance.

“We interact with social workers and other organisations when someone needs services that we cannot provide ourselves.

“If someone needs social assistance or intervention, we refer them to the relevant department or organisation,” said Nthite.

According to centre manager Mariette Naude, the types of cases they see often reflect broader social challenges facing the community.

“Lately, we are seeing many people who are homeless and looking for shelter. Unfortunately, shelters are often full, especially shelters for men, which makes it very difficult to assist them,” she said.

Naude added that the centre also assists individuals dealing with trauma after incidents such as hijackings or other violent crimes, with some clients experiencing post-traumatic stress.

Despite the challenges, the centre remains committed to supporting those who seek help.

Nthite encouraged residents not to suffer in silence.

“When someone has experienced trauma, it affects how they think and process things. Our role is to help them stabilise and start thinking clearly again so they can take the next steps,” she said.

She also called on the community to help spread awareness about the services offered by the centre.

“Right now, we need the community to spread the word that we are here. People should know that they don’t have to struggle alone and that there is support available,” she said.

The centre can be contacted through a voice call or WhatsApp message on 077 607 2874. Their operating hours are 10:00–12:00, but emergencies are dealt with outside those hours.

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