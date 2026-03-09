Mental support group for young job-seekers starts in Hatfield

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is set to launch a new support group for job-seekers on March 10 in Hatfield.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the fourth quarter of 2025, released by Statistics South Africa on February 17, the official unemployment rate fell to 31.4%, marking a 0.5% decrease from 31.9% in the third quarter of 2025.

SADAG says while this slight improvement marks an important step forward, millions of graduates and young professionals find themselves struggling to find employment.

In response to the mental toll associated with rejection emails, financial pressure, social media comparison, and self-doubt, SADAG is launching a new weekly free mental health support group.

The group, aimed at graduates and young professionals, will meet at Moja Gabedi, 389 Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, every Tuesday from 17:30–19:00.

This new weekly in-person support group wants to create a safe, confidential space for young people who are graduates or young professionals having to navigate stress, the job market, interview nerves or workplace pressures.

Support group leader Rean Odendaal says the group is committed to creating a supportive and empowering environment for young people.

He continued, saying that whether you are actively job hunting, newly employed but feeling overwhelmed, facing imposter syndrome or simply needing a space to talk, this group is designed to walk alongside you during this chapter of your life.

“I started this support group because I know what it feels like to struggle with your mental health and feel like you don’t quite fit in.

“As a young, neurodivergent person, I often felt like an outsider, even in spaces meant to be supportive. I wanted to create a safe, in-person space where graduates and young professionals can be seen, heard, and understood,” said Odendaal.

“With so much pressure in your twenties, this group is about connection, empathy, and reminding one another that moving at your own pace in life and career is still a form of progress.”

To join this Support Group or for more information about the meeting, please contact Rean on 084 888 5566.

To explore other SADAG Support Groups, visit www.sadag.org.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with Mental Health, contact our WhatsApp Chat Line at 076 882 2775 (08:00–17:00), or call SADAG’s Helpline on 0800 21 22 23 to speak to a counsellor, or SMS 31393 and a counsellor will call you back.

