Armed suspects on the run after Mamelodi cash-in-transit attempt

Gauteng police have launched a search for multiple armed suspects following an attempted cash-in-transit in Mamelodi East Ext 16 on Monday.

It is alleged that the suspects, who were travelling in two vehicles, a white or cream Volkswagen Polo and a maroon Volkswagen Polo, attacked security guards who were transporting cash.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said that during the incident two security guards, aged 34 and 41, were fatally wounded.

Sibeko said a third security guard sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

“A shootout ensued between the police and the suspects, during which a state vehicle was damaged. No police member was injured,” said Sibeko.

The suspects also allegedly set a Mercedes-Benz vehicle alight, destroying it.

Police subsequently discovered explosives beneath the cash-in-transit vehicle.

Sibeko said the Explosives Unit was summoned to the scene and safely secured the explosives.

Following information received, Crime Intelligence and K9 Unit members followed up and arrested a 21-year-old bystander, who was found in possession of a rifle allegedly stolen from the crime scene.

He is facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“No cash was taken during the incident,” Sibeko said.

He further said the two firearms belonging to the security company, a rifle and a 9mm pistol, were recovered.

Two security officers die in Mamelodi CIT attack, huge reward offered:

CIT Heist Mamelodi-East: 7 September 2026. Video: Supplied by SPPSA. Story coming pic.twitter.com/PH99n0cREb — Pretoria Rekord (@RekordNewspaper) September 8, 2026

Police have opened cases of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, attempted cash-in-transit robbery and malicious property damage.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are continuing to follow up on information that may help identify and arrest the suspects.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation may contact the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS App.

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