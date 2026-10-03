Murder of Mamelodi West twin boys under police investigation

A murder investigation is underway after twin teenage boys were found stabbed to death in their Mamelodi West home on October 2.

Police were called to the house in D6 near Moretele Park after the bodies were discovered inside a bedroom.

The boys’ mother reportedly found them after returning home from work.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers attended the scene and found the lifeless bodies.

“The victims were found inside a bedroom with multiple stab wounds,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances surrounding the killings remain unclear, and police have not confirmed a motive at this stage. No arrests have been made.

Nevhuhulwi urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

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