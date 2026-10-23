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Have you seen this missing Pretoria woman?

Missing Pretoria woman Miscka Saloojee (28) was last seen in Garsfontein on October 16. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

22 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Have you seen this missing Pretoria woman?
Miscka Saloojee (28) was last seen at Bakers Bin in Garsfontein on October 16. Photos: Missing in Southern Africa NPC.

A 28-year-old Pretoria woman has been reported missing after she was last seen at Bakers Bin in Garsfontein on October 16.

According to a missing-person notice circulated by Missing in Southern Africa NPC, Miscka Saloojee was last seen at approximately 15:33.

She was wearing a beige jumpsuit with black stripes and white flat sandals.

Saloojee has brown eyes and brown hair, weighs approximately 65kg and has tattoos.

The organisation has appealed to anyone who has seen Saloojee or has information that could help locate her to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Makondo at SAPS Linden on 079 941 0655 or 071 675 6044.

Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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22 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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