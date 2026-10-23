Have you seen this missing Pretoria woman?

A 28-year-old Pretoria woman has been reported missing after she was last seen at Bakers Bin in Garsfontein on October 16.

According to a missing-person notice circulated by Missing in Southern Africa NPC, Miscka Saloojee was last seen at approximately 15:33.

She was wearing a beige jumpsuit with black stripes and white flat sandals.

Saloojee has brown eyes and brown hair, weighs approximately 65kg and has tattoos.

The organisation has appealed to anyone who has seen Saloojee or has information that could help locate her to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Makondo at SAPS Linden on 079 941 0655 or 071 675 6044.

Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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