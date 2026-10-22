2026 local elections: Meet your ward councillor

Name and Surname: Lucky Bokaba

Ward: 50

Party: ANC

Background:

Engineer; Business Administrator; Basics of Supply Chain Management;

Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority (LG Seta), Nyukela

Public Service SMS Pre-entry Programme, Train the Trainer, Assessor,

Moderator

Top 3 priorities:

Qualitative – timely municipal service delivery, municipal infrastructure maintenance, development and repairs.

Prioritising local residents for job opportunities and business opportunities flowing from the Ward’s allocated IDP projects, as well as investment in the ward. Assist local SMME’s to formalise their enterprises.

Uphold municipal bylaws, frequent checks to ensure compliance. Zero tolerance to breaching National laws and municipal bylaws. Frequent police patrols.

Experience:

International – Test Engineer for Caterpillar Incorporation, World Head Quarters, Peoria, Illinois, USA.

National – Trainee technical Manager, Barlows Equipment, Junior Engineer – Koornfontein Coal Mine, Blinkpan (Coal mine that produced Olympics gold medal for South Africa – Josia Thugwane), Production Management – Bell Equipment,

Municipal infrastructure-related conferences – Portable water, wastewater, energy, waste management conferences at:

International – Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and the United States of America.

Local – Cape Town, Durban, Nasrec and Gallagher Estates Convention Centrewastewater

Your promise to voters:

Good governance, Accountability, respect, transparency, accessibility, integrity, integrated approach to problem solving, clinical approach to providing services, honesty, professionalism, quality services, value for money, prudent management of municipal resources and assets, prompt response to queries, cleanliness, safety, caring, patriotism, zero tolerance to criminality.

Name and Surname: Michael Oosthuizen

Ward Number: Ward 101, City of Tshwane

Political Party: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Background:

I’m a Christian, Husband, Father, hands-on business owner and community volunteer. I’m deeply involved in community safety across Pretoria East, personally owning and operating a network of 20+ LPR (License Plate Recognition) cameras and working side-by-side with private security, local CPFs, and law enforcement.

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Ward 101 is an economic powerhouse with immense growth potential. My top priority is driving the upgrade of crucial provincial road infrastructure and working closely with local stakeholders, ratepayer associations, estates, and private developers. By delivering world-class infrastructure, we unlock massive commercial opportunities so our entire community benefits.

2. Using my 20+ years of construction and project management experience to keep Tshwane’s service delivery accountable. That means staying on top of water and electricity turnarounds, ensuring proper maintenance of substations and pipe networks, and enforcing strict quality standards on municipal contractors.

3. Strengthening the safety web across Ward 101 by linking local, provincial, and national law enforcement, private security, and cutting-edge tech like our LPR camera network. Whether it’s patrolling or responding to local emergencies, keeping our neighborhoods safe is central to everything I do.

Experience:

– Real-world executive experience in project management, budgeting, technical engineering standards, and contractor oversight.

– Owner of a 20+ LPR camera network across Pretoria East; active in regular community patrols and emergency scene response alongside private security and law enforcement agencies.

– Democratic Alliance Ward Councillor for Ward 101 in the City of Tshwane, driving constituent service, council escalation, and community collaboration.

Your Promise to Voters:

I promise to bring real-world business execution, technical oversight, and energetic, approachable leadership to Ward 101. I will work relentlessly with every stakeholder to upgrade our roads, build world-class infrastructure, protect our neighbourhoods, and ensure your voice is heard loud and clear in Council.

Name and Surname: Magda Mierke

Ward Number: Ward 69, Centurion

Political Party: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Background:

I am a Centurion property practitioner, community volunteer and proud follower of Jesus Christ. My faith, values and belief in service guide everything I do. I believe that leadership is not about a title, but about taking responsibility, listening to people and making a meaningful difference in their lives.

As a proud member of the DA, I want to be a City Changer – someone who turns community concerns into action and helps build a safer, cleaner and better-functioning Tshwane for current and future generations.

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Reliable service delivery and accountability: Address water and electricity challenges, billing concerns, refuse removal, potholes and other municipal service failures. Residents deserve answers, action and accountability from the City of Tshwane.

2. Safer communities and better infrastructure: Work with residents, law enforcement and relevant authorities to improve road safety, address traffic concerns, tackle illegal dumping and strengthen community safety initiatives.

3. Community engagement and transparent leadership: Ensure that residents are heard, municipal problems are followed up, and progress is communicated honestly. I want to build a ward where residents, community organisations and businesses work together to find practical solutions.

Experience:

My experience includes working as a property practitioner, serving my community through volunteering and church activities, and actively engaging with residents on local concerns. My work requires communication, problem-solving, accountability and working with people from different backgrounds.

Through my involvement in the DA, I have gained practical experience in community outreach, voter engagement, identifying residents’ concerns and helping people navigate municipal and civic processes. I understand that effective leadership requires hard work, persistence and follow-through.

My Promise to Voters:

I cannot promise that every municipal problem will be solved overnight, but I can promise that I will listen, act, follow up and keep residents informed.

I will be accessible, approachable and accountable. I will raise residents’ concerns, engage the relevant City departments and push for practical solutions rather than empty promises.

My commitment is simple: Your voice matters. Your concerns deserve action. Your ward deserves a councillor who cares enough to keep going.

I believe in creating a ripple effect through service, responsibility and community involvement — leaving a better Centurion for the next generation.

Name and Surname: Martha Mpinda

Ward: 72

Party: African National Congress (ANC)

Background:

I am a Ward 72 councillor candidate and an active Ward Committee Member, committed to serving the community and improving the lives of residents. Through my involvement in the ward committee, I have gained valuable experience in community engagement, identifying service delivery challenges, and raising residents’ concerns with the relevant authorities. I believe in accountable leadership, community participation, and working together to build a better Ward 72.

Top 3 priorities:

Improved service delivery: Addressing water leaks, faulty streetlights, waste removal, road maintenance, and other basic service delivery challenges.

Youth empowerment and economic development: Promoting job opportunities, skills development, youth programmes, and support for local businesses.

Community safety and development: Working with residents and relevant stakeholders to improve safety and create cleaner, healthier neighbourhoods.

Experience:

As a Ward Committee Member in Ward 72, I have gained experience in community engagement and understanding the daily challenges faced by residents. My involvement has strengthened my commitment to listening to the community, raising concerns, and working with local leadership and relevant departments to seek solutions. I want to build on this experience as a councillor candidate and serve the community with dedication and accountability.

Your promise to voters:

My promise to the people of Ward 72 is to serve with honesty, dedication, and transparency. As a councillor candidate and Ward Committee Member, I understand the importance of listening to residents and ensuring their voices are heard. I will work tirelessly to improve service delivery, promote community development, support young people, and hold the relevant authorities accountable. My goal is to build a Ward 72 where every resident feels represented, respected, and valued.

Name and Surname: Samantha de la Rey

Ward Number: Tshwane ward 44

Political Party: Democratic Alliance

Background:

Samantha de la Rey has built a strong record of leadership and service within the Democratic Alliance (DA), serving as Ward Councillor for Ward 44 in Tshwane. Her leadership experience spans local government, political organisation, constituency management and election campaigning. She has served as Deputy Chairperson of the Far East Constituency, mentored emerging leaders through the Helen Suzman Leadership Programme, and completed the DA Young Leaders Programme (Class of 2024) and the Gauteng Catalyst Programme (2025). Her experience also includes serving in the Office of the Speaker within the Health portfolio, contributing to committee administration and oversight, as well as working in the Office of former Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink. She has played an active role in election campaigns, grassroots mobilisation, branch organisation and community engagement, demonstrating her commitment to developing future leaders and strengthening the DA’s presence on the ground. Her leadership is rooted in accountability, clean governance and a hands-on approach to solving community challenges, with a focus on ensuring that residents’ concerns are heard and addressed.

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Reliable Electricity and Infrastructure: Push for the refurbishment of Koedoeberg Substation, preventative maintenance and a more reliable electricity supply.

2. Improved Service Delivery and Street Lighting: Prioritise the repair of potholes, broken streetlights, water leaks and storm water drainage problems, while holding the City accountable for resolving reported issues.

3. Safer Neighbourhoods and Tweefontein Spruit Revitalisation: Transform Tweefontein Spruit into a clean, safe and welcoming community space for residents to enjoy, with improved maintenance, environmental management and measures to address vagrancy and ensure the area remains accessible and safe for the community.

Experience:

Samantha de la Rey brings more than a decade of management experience, complemented by a strong background in supply chain and procurement management, political leadership, and community engagement. Her professional experience has equipped her with strategic thinking, problem-solving, risk management, and resource-allocation skills, which she applies to her work in public service and political leadership.

Her leadership approach centres on motivating and empowering others, building strong relationships, and uniting teams around a common purpose. Through effective communication, collaboration, and decisive leadership, she strives to create an environment where people can contribute meaningfully and work towards shared goals.

Her involvement in the Democratic Alliance (DA) has seen her participate in grassroots campaigning, elections and by-elections, community outreach, and initiatives aimed at strengthening political participation and public engagement. These experiences have strengthened her understanding of community needs, the importance of accountable leadership, and the role of active citizen participation in building a responsive government.

As a graduate of the DA Young Leaders Programme, Samantha further developed her leadership, public speaking, negotiation, and conflict-resolution skills. The programme strengthened her ability to work with diverse groups, facilitate constructive discussions, and mobilise people around common objectives.

Alongside her professional and political responsibilities, Samantha is busy with her Bachelor’s degree in Policy Studies, further expanding her understanding of governance, public policy, and evidence-based decision-making. Combined with her educational background in supply chain management, this knowledge enables her to approach public-sector challenges with a practical understanding of resource management, operational efficiency, and the importance of delivering value to communities.

Samantha’s combination of professional management experience, political involvement, and ongoing academic development reflects her commitment to effective leadership, responsible governance, and meaningful community service. Her focus remains on building relationships, addressing community needs, and contributing to practical solutions that improve the lives of residents.

Your Promise to Voters:

My promise is to remain a visible, accessible and accountable voice for Ward 44. I will continue to fight for reliable electricity through the refurbishment of Koedoeberg Substation, working streetlights, improved municipal service delivery and safer neighbourhoods. I will push to transform Tweefontein Spruit into a clean, safe and welcoming community space, free from vagrancy and accessible for residents to enjoy.

I promise to listen, to act, to hold the City accountable and to never stop fighting for our community. While I cannot promise that every issue will be resolved overnight, I can promise to keep showing up, raising your concerns and pushing for results. My commitment is to put Ward 44 first and work towards a cleaner, safer and better-maintained community for all residents.

Name and Surname: Isaac Ike Monametsi

Ward: 4

Party: ActionSA

Background:

Office Administrator, Social Development Department, Tshwane Municipality and Producer for Motsweding FM/SABC before joining the municipality.

Top 3 Priorities:

Street Lights, infrastructure Maintenance and community safety and meetings to know their needs.

Experience:

Former Office Administrator-Tshwane Municipality 2018 – 2024

Producer & Researcher: SABC/Motsweding Fm 2007 – 2010

School Governing Body Chairperson Laerskool Akasia 2021-2023

SGB Ordinary Member Hoërskool Akasia 2024 – 2026 now.

A community activist.

Promise to voters:

Good governance, Ward 4 developments and opportunities, enforce service delivery on time to community, by-laws, open door policy to all residents and host community meetings.

I’m in constant interaction with residents reporting service delivery issues for them at Tshwane Municipality especially street lights, potholes, sewer overflowing/blocked and community safety issue just to mention few.

Name and Surname: Sandy Ramnaidoo

Ward Number: 91

Political Party: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Background:

Born in Durban, KZN

Relocated to Pretoria in 1994, joining the Presidency in the Democratic dispensation of 1994.

Three top Priorities:

1. Facilitation of the relocation of informal/ illegal settlements

2. Improvement and upgrade of roads

3. Repair and replacement of street lights

Experience:

Spans both Government and Business; more than three decades (3) in Government Service on National Level; having served under the leadership of Former President Nelson Mandela; served in the Department of International Relations and Co-operation including as a Diplomat; published book author and entrepreneur.

Promise to Voters:

To represent residents of Ward 91 on all service delivery challenges facing the Ward, holding the relevant stakeholders responsible and accountable for the delivery of basic services; by working with loyalty, dedication and genuine support to residents.

Name and Surname: Tautona Nkgadima

Representative of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Tshwane

Ward: 71

Party: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Background:

The Economic Freedom Fighters in Tshwane is a political movement rooted in the struggles of ordinary people for economic freedom, dignity, equality and access to quality basic services. Our work is informed by the daily realities of communities who continue to face unemployment, poverty, inequality, poor service delivery and limited economic opportunities.

As the EFF in Tshwane, our responsibility extends beyond political representation. We remain committed to engaging communities, identifying their challenges and holding the municipality accountable for the delivery of services. Through our 107 branches and EFF candidates, we seek to strengthen community participation and ensure that the voices of residents are heard in municipal affairs.

Top 3 priorities:

1. Reliable basic service delivery: We prioritise access to clean water, electricity, sanitation, functioning roads, proper waste collection and the maintenance of public infrastructure. Residents deserve services that meet their basic needs and protect their dignity.

2. Jobs and economic opportunities: We want a Tshwane that creates opportunities for young people, supports local businesses and cooperatives, and ensures that municipal economic development benefits ordinary residents, particularly those who remain excluded from the economy.

3. Accountability and clean governance: We believe municipal resources must be used responsibly, corruption must be confronted, and public representatives must account to the communities they serve. Residents must be able to see tangible results from municipal programmes and expenditure.

Experience:

Our approach to community representation is informed by grassroots organising, community engagement, political mobilisation and participation in municipal governance. Through our branch structures and candidates across Tshwane, we engage residents on service delivery challenges, raise community concerns and advocate for practical solutions.

We recognise that effective representation requires more than making promises. It requires consistent engagement, monitoring the municipality’s performance and ensuring that residents receive feedback on the issues they raise.

Your promise to voters:

Our commitment is to put the people of Tshwane first. We will continue to raise the concerns of communities, demand accountability from the municipality and advocate for solutions that improve the daily lives of residents.

We will not treat public office as a privilege detached from the people. Representation must be measured by the willingness to listen, the courage to speak out and the determination to pursue solutions.

Our commitment is to strengthen community representation and ensure that the struggles of ordinary residents remain central to municipal governance.

Name and Surname: Pilot Tsie

Ward: 107

Party: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Background

I am a community-centred leader who believes that leadership must begin with understanding the struggles of ordinary people. Across Tshwane, many residents continue to raise concerns about unemployment, poor service delivery, the cost of living and the lack of meaningful opportunities for young people.

My involvement in community affairs is driven by the belief that residents deserve to live in communities where their dignity is respected, their concerns are taken seriously and their needs are prioritised. As an EFF candidate, I believe that political representation must be about serving people and not serving personal interests.

Top 3 priorities

1. Improving service delivery

Residents deserve clean streets, reliable water and electricity, proper sanitation, functioning roads and consistent refuse collection. I will prioritise community concerns and push for the municipality to respond to service delivery failures instead of allowing residents to suffer without answers.

2. Fighting unemployment and creating opportunities

Unemployment remains a major challenge, particularly among young people. I will advocate for opportunities that benefit local residents, support small businesses and cooperatives, and promote access to skills development and economic participation.

3. Accountability and community participation

Residents must have a meaningful role in decisions affecting their communities. I will encourage regular engagement with residents, ensure that their concerns are communicated to the relevant municipal structures and demand accountability where commitments are not fulfilled.

Experience

My experience in community engagement has reinforced the importance of listening to residents and understanding the challenges they face daily. I believe that a representative must be accessible, responsive and willing to engage with people regardless of their circumstances.

Through the EFF’s grassroots structures across Tshwane, we recognise that effective leadership requires organisation, consistency and a willingness to stand with communities when their needs are neglected.

My promise to voters

My promise is simple: I will remain accountable to the people I serve. I will listen to residents, raise their concerns and work towards practical solutions to the challenges affecting our communities.

I understand that residents are tired of promises that never translate into meaningful change. For that reason, I believe leadership must be judged by its actions, its accessibility and its commitment to the people.

I will not claim to have all the answers, but I commit myself to working with residents, challenging failures in service delivery and ensuring that community concerns remain on the municipal agenda.

Name and Surname: Katlego Chauke

Ward: 07 – Lotus Gardens, Tshwane

Party: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Background

Lotus Gardens is a growing community, and its development must keep pace with the needs of its residents. Families need safe neighbourhoods, children need proper recreational facilities, and vulnerable members of our community need access to social support.

My understanding of community leadership is that it must begin with listening to residents and addressing the issues that affect their daily lives. As an EFF candidate, I believe that municipal governance must prioritise the needs of ordinary people, particularly working-class families, unemployed youth and children who depend on community facilities and support systems.

For me, serving Ward 07 means ensuring that Lotus Gardens receives the attention required to improve community safety, infrastructure and opportunities for young people.

Top 3 priorities

1. Community safety and the establishment of a police station

The need for a police station in Lotus Gardens is among the priorities identified for Ward 07. I would advocate for the relevant authorities to address this need and engage the community on practical measures to improve safety, strengthen cooperation with law enforcement and promote safer public spaces. Residents should be able to raise safety concerns and receive a meaningful response.

2. Electricity infrastructure and reliable services

As Lotus Gardens continues to expand, electricity infrastructure must be able to respond to the growing demand. I would prioritise engagement with the City and relevant electricity authorities on the proposed substation upgrade, while also monitoring reported electricity faults and advocating for timely maintenance. Infrastructure planning must consider the needs of existing households as well as future development.

3. Sports facilities, youth development and support for vulnerable children

Our children and young people need safe, accessible places where they can participate in sport, develop their talents and engage in constructive activities. I would push for the upgrading and proper maintenance of the Lotus Gardens sports complex. I would also advocate for stronger partnerships with social development authorities and community organisations to support vulnerable children and families.

Experience

My approach to community representation is grounded in community engagement, grassroots organising and holding public institutions accountable. I believe a councillor must understand the responsibilities of the municipality, know which departments are responsible for particular services and follow up on issues until residents receive feedback.

Effective representation also requires regular communication with residents, the identification of priority projects and consistent monitoring of municipal commitments. I would work to ensure that the concerns raised by Lotus Gardens residents are documented, escalated to the relevant authorities and followed through.

My promise to residents

My promise to the people of Ward 07 is to remain accessible, accountable and committed to the development of Lotus Gardens. I will advocate for the infrastructure our growing community needs, push for progress on community safety and recreational facilities, and give attention to the welfare of vulnerable children.

I will not promise residents projects or budgets that I do not control. Instead, I will commit to demanding answers, monitoring progress, communicating honestly and ensuring that community priorities remain on the municipal agenda.

Lotus Gardens deserves development that responds to its people. Every child deserves an opportunity to thrive, every family deserves to feel safe, and every resident deserves to be heard.

Name and Surname: Danny Sekanka

Ward: 73 – Hamanskraal, City of Tshwane

Party: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Background

I am Danny Sekanka, an EFF representative committed to improving the lives of residents in Ward 73, Hamanskraal. I believe that leadership must be measured by its willingness to confront the real challenges facing communities and to demand meaningful solutions from those entrusted with public resources.

Hamanskraal continues to face serious concerns around access to reliable water, sanitation, infrastructure maintenance and economic opportunities. Residents deserve more than temporary interventions and repeated promises. They deserve sustainable solutions that restore their dignity and ensure that development reaches every community within the ward.

My commitment is to represent the interests of ordinary people, particularly working-class families, unemployed youth and vulnerable households whose needs must remain central to municipal planning.

Top 3 priorities

1. Reliable water, sanitation and proper infrastructure

Access to clean and reliable water remains a major concern in Hamanskraal. I will advocate for sustainable water infrastructure, the maintenance of water and sewerage systems, and transparent communication about interventions affecting residents. I will also push for improvements to roads and storm water drainage, particularly where poor infrastructure affects households, motorists and emergency services.

The City and relevant government departments must account for the progress of water infrastructure projects and ensure that residents receive clear information about implementation and outstanding challenges.

2. Fair development and improved service delivery across Ward 73

Every part of Ward 73 deserves attention. Development must not be concentrated in selected areas while other communities continue to experience backlogs. I will push for fair budget prioritisation, the maintenance of public infrastructure, reliable refuse collection and the repair of roads and other essential municipal services.

I will also advocate for transparent reporting on ward projects so residents can understand which projects have been prioritised, what resources have been allocated and when outstanding work is expected to be completed.

3. Jobs, youth development and local economic opportunities

The future of Hamanskraal depends on creating opportunities for young people and supporting local economic activity. I will advocate for skills development, access to municipal opportunities, support for small businesses and cooperatives, and fair opportunities for local residents to participate in economic development.

Young people should not have to leave their communities to search for opportunities that could be developed locally. Community development must translate into meaningful participation in the economy and improved living conditions for families.

Experience

My approach to community leadership is grounded in grassroots engagement, listening to residents and ensuring that their concerns are brought to the attention of the relevant authorities. I believe that a representative must understand the challenges facing the community and be prepared to follow up on them consistently.

I recognise that municipal service delivery requires cooperation between different departments and spheres of government. My focus would be on strengthening community participation, monitoring commitments and demanding accountability whenever residents are left without adequate answers.

My promise to voters

My promise to the people of Ward 73 is that their concerns must never be treated as an afterthought. I will advocate for reliable water and sanitation, fair infrastructure development and economic opportunities that benefit ordinary residents.

I will engage with communities, raise their concerns through the appropriate structures and demand answers on projects that affect their daily lives. I will also communicate honestly about progress, delays and the responsibilities of the different government departments.

I understand that trust is earned through consistency, transparency and accountability. The people of Hamanskraal deserve leadership that listens to them, takes their concerns seriously and works persistently towards practical solutions.

The struggle for economic freedom must translate into dignity, development and a better life for our people. Economic Freedom in Our Lifetime!

Name and Surname: Kingsley Baloyi

Ward: 03 – Pretoria West

Party: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Background

I am Kingsley Baloyi, an EFF candidate for Ward 03 in Tshwane, an area whose character is strongly shaped by the presence of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), student accommodation, rental properties, local businesses and established residential communities.

Pretoria West is more than a residential area. It is an important educational and economic hub, with students, workers, landlords, small businesses and families sharing the same community spaces and infrastructure.

The needs of students must be taken seriously because their living conditions directly affect their ability to learn, travel safely and complete their studies. At the same time, permanent residents deserve reliable municipal services, safe neighbourhoods and well-maintained public infrastructure.

My vision is to promote a Ward 03 that works for students and residents alike, where development responds to the area’s growing population and where municipal services keep pace with the needs of the community.

Top 3 priorities

1. Reliable electricity, water and municipal infrastructure

The growth of student accommodation and rental properties places pressure on existing infrastructure. I will advocate for the continued upgrading and maintenance of the electricity network, reliable water supply, functional sewerage systems and improved roads and stormwater drainage.

I will also push for quicker responses to service interruptions and transparent communication about infrastructure projects. Students should not have their studies disrupted by avoidable service failures, while residents and businesses need reliable services to function effectively.

2. Student welfare, safe accommodation and community safety

A student-centred ward must pay attention to the conditions in which students live and travel. I will advocate for stronger engagement between the municipality, TUT, student representative structures, accommodation providers and law enforcement to address safety concerns around student residences, public transport routes and areas with high student foot traffic.

I will also promote dialogue on the availability and quality of student accommodation, safe pedestrian routes, street lighting and responsible management of rental properties. Students must be able to pursue their education without unnecessary exposure to unsafe living conditions.

3. Youth employment, local businesses and inclusive community development

The presence of TUT creates opportunities for local economic activity, but students and young people also need access to meaningful economic opportunities. I will advocate for local businesses and cooperatives to participate in municipal economic programmes, while supporting skills development, entrepreneurship and access to available employment opportunities.

I will further encourage constructive partnerships between educational institutions, local businesses and community organisations so that Pretoria West can benefit from the knowledge, innovation and energy of its student population.

Experience

My approach to community representation is based on grassroots engagement, listening to residents and ensuring that their concerns reach the relevant municipal structures.

I believe that effective leadership requires understanding how municipal services work, following up on reported problems and keeping the community informed. In a ward with a strong student presence, representation must also recognise the importance of engaging young people and creating channels through which their concerns can be heard.

I would prioritise regular engagement with residents, students, local businesses and relevant institutions to identify challenges and monitor progress on community priorities.

Name and Surname: Magrietha Watermeyer

Ward Number: Tshwane Far East Ward 100

Political Party: DA

Background:

I worked at AngloGold Ashanti’s Northwest Operation and studied as a Mineral Resources Officer. Matriculated at Hentie Cilliers High School class of 1996. Dedicated Wife and Mother, living in Pretoria. I am also a Student at The Helen Suzman Training Academy.

Top 3 Priorities:

Streetlights need to be ON!, Sewage needs to stop, Crime must be curbed!

Experience:

Previously I advocated for clean water in the Zwavelpoort area, due to sewage leaks in the Pienaarsriver catchment area and I am also currently a Constituency Co-ordinator for the Democratic Alliance. A Constituency Organiser is an all rounder position in the DA, we assist the Ward Councillors in organising events and channelling the Administration Side of being a ward Councillor. Stepping over from staff to Councillor is daunting, but because I know the Policies and work with so many amazing leaders, I have learnt from the best.

Your Promise to Voters:

I make no Promises, but I can Guarantee a few things. If it is within my power to fix, I will do so. If it is not within my power, I will find a way to have it fixed. I love my country and her people, and together we can turn the tide.

Name and Surname: Gary Watkins

Ward Number: Tshwane Ward 48, Centurion

Political Party: Democratic Alliance

Background:

I have been actively involved in Democratic Alliance political activities since 2016, and in particular in Ward 48. In addition, with local residents we have addressed numerous land use breaches and development applications which would have caused irreparable damage to the local environment, in particular, the Magaliesburg Biosphere and its transition zones. With residents, we have also successfully commenced a long-term project to install community CCTV cameras across multiple suburbs to enhance community safety.

Experience:

Qualifications BA.LLB

Labour Consultant (1995 to present)

Former Industrial Relations Manager for Southern Suns

Former Chairman of the Bargaining Council for the Tearoom, Restaurant and Catering Sector (2016 – 2025)

Interim Chairman of the National Bargaining Council for Restaurant, Catering and Allied Trades (2025 – 2026)

Former Secretary of the Erasmia Community Police Forum

Branch Chairman of the Democratic Alliance, Ward 48 from 2016 to 2026

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Dependable, Responsive Municipal Services

We will ensure local services are fully funded, delivered efficiently, and run with total accountability and zero tolerance for corruption and lack of action.

2. Safe and Secure Neighbourhoods

We will foster safe communities through Municipal Community Safety Forums where every resident feels secure and supported by proactive, reliable law enforcement agencies dedicated to building local safety and trust.

3. Strict Environmental and Land Use Enforcement

We will crack down on illegal land use and impose real, decisive consequences on polluters and other environmental crimes to protect neighbourhood health, preserve property values, protect the environment, and keep our suburbs clean.

Your Promise to Voters:

With perseverance and engaged communities it is possible to systematically address and overcome the disillusionment caused by years of official neglect.

For decades, Ward 48 has asked for real solutions. Only a committed DA Ward Councillor working with a DA-led City can finally deliver them.

We are all exhausted by the crime and corruption, service delivery failures and the silence and unresponsiveness of municipal officials. This is your chance to finally have a DA-run administration that delivers, that holds officials to account, and that respects residents.

Name and Surname: Themba Mahlangu

Ward: 62, 63, 68, 71, 72, 80, 81

Party: VF Plus

Background:

My decision to become a candidate for the Vryheidsfront Plus (VF Plus) is rooted in my belief that leadership must be about service, accountability, integrity, and the willingness to stand up for the interests of communities.

I am an author of two successful books, a paralegal practitioner, and the Founder and President of Knowledge Hub Library NPC. These roles reflect my commitment to personal development, education, and serving others. As a born-again Christian, my faith is an important part of my life and influences my values, particularly my commitment to integrity, responsibility, and treating people with dignity.

I believe that South Africa needs leaders who are prepared to listen to residents, understand the challenges they face, and work consistently towards practical solutions. For me, entering politics was not simply about occupying a position, but about taking a more active role in addressing the concerns of ordinary South Africans and holding those entrusted with public office accountable.

Top 3 priorities:

1. Service Delivery and Community Safety

To address service delivery challenges, including illegal dumping, sewage leaks, broken streetlights, infrastructure deterioration, and illegal electricity connections.

2. Accountability, Good Governance and the Rule of Law

To promote transparent and responsible local government where public funds are used for their intended purposes and municipal officials are held accountable for their responsibilities.

3. Education, Youth Development and Community Empowerment

To promote access to educational resources, reading opportunities, and community development initiatives, particularly for young people. Through my work as Founder and President of Knowledge Hub Library NPC, I am committed to supporting literacy and education. I want to encourage initiatives that empower residents, create opportunities for young people, and contribute to stronger, more self-reliant communities.

Experience:

· Community Development: Founder and President of Knowledge Hub Library NPC, committed to promoting literacy, improving access to educational resources, and supporting learners through community-based initiatives.

· Legal Support: Paralegal Practitioner with an interest in helping people navigate legal and administrative processes, understand their rights, and access appropriate assistance.

· Author: Author of two successful books, with experience in writing, publishing, and promoting literacy and the sharing of knowledge.

· Community Engagement and Political Service: VF Plus candidate involved in community outreach, resident engagement, identifying local service delivery challenges, and reporting municipal issues for follow-up with the relevant authorities.

· Leadership and Administration: Experience in establishing and developing community initiatives, engaging stakeholders, coordinating activities, and working towards practical solutions to community needs.

· Faith and Values: A born-again Christian whose personal values emphasise integrity, accountability, service, and treating people with dignity and respect.

Your promise to voters:

My promise to voters is to serve with integrity, honesty, accountability, and a commitment to putting the interests of our community first. I will listen to residents, take their concerns seriously, and work tirelessly to ensure that service delivery problems are reported, followed up, and brought to the attention of the relevant authorities.

I will stand firmly for the rule of law, responsible governance, the protection of residents’ rights, and the proper use of public funds. I will not make promises I cannot guarantee, but I will commit myself to being accessible, transparent, and persistent in pursuing practical solutions to the challenges facing our communities.

My promise is simple: I will listen, I will act, and I will remain accountable to the people I serve.

Name and Surname: John Mac Lachlan (sic)

Ward: 64

Party: VF Plus

Background:

More than 20 Years in the SAPS

Top 3 priorities:

Safety and Security for all. Work with different stakeholders to make the Capital safe for all.

Experience:

More than 20 years as an active member of the SAPS. Still in the security industry.

Your promise to voters:

I don’t think any politician should make any promises to the voters that he cannot deliver 100%. By that I’m not saying that he or she can’t commit to helping the voters in any and all ways possible. What I am saying is that I can stand in front of the voter and promise them that I will fix all the potholes and sort out all the water problems in their ward, knowing full well that it is a much bigger issue. What we as candidates should do is, work together with everybody, local and national, to sort out these problems and find a way forward that will alleviate the voter’s problems and keep the community informed on what is happening, firstly within the walls of TSHWANE HOUSE and secondly on site where the problem started. When I say within TSHWANE HOUSE I mean, what are the decision makers doing about it and what is the next step.

When it comes to crime, we all play a part, but we can’t ask the people for help and when they do give us the information we needed, we sit back say, I know I promised you that we will fix this but we don’t have the manpower or the resources to tackle the problem at hand. Be honest from the start.

Naam en Van: Douw Meyer

Wyk: 65

Party: VF Plus

Agtergron: Douw Meyer het sy loopbaan in die ontwikkeling van winkelsentrums in Pretoria en Johannesburg begin nadat hy sy studies in Regte aan die Universiteit van Pretoria voltooi het. In 2003 verhuis hy na Dubai in die Verenigde Arabiese Emirate waar hy vir 20 jaar van die wêreld se grootste winkelsentrums ontwikkel het.

Meyer het einde 2020 teruggekeer na Suid Afrika om ’n kleuterskool asook ’n boutique hotel in Centurion te verstig. Hy raak ook betrokke by politiek om ’n werklike verskil te maak en om Centurion spesifiek te verbeter. Hy glo dat mense wat nie loopbaan politici is nie, nodig is om by politiek betrokke te raak om die stad reg te ruk. Mense wat in die korporatiewe wêreld gewerk het of wat hul eie besighede bedryf is beter aangepas om die stad te bestuur as mense wat net ’n salaris ontvang en nie weet hoe die werklike wêreld funksioneer buite hul deftige kantore nie. Met ervare besigheidsmense in beheer kan Centurion omskep word in ’n wêreldstad. Met sy kennis in eiendomsontwikkeling is hy ook uniek geposisioneer om Centurion te verbeter.

Top 3 prioriteite:

1. Die skoonmaak van die Hennopsrivier wat deur dele van Wyk 65 vloei asook die groter Centurion. Dit is ’n skeiende skande dat die rivier toegelaat is om die laaste 25 jaar so te verval met geen daadwerklike poging on die rivier en aangrensende areas op te knap nie. Centurion is geseënd met ’n rivier wat, indien dit skoon gemaak word en die aangresende areas opgeknap word, baie toerisme na Centurion kan lok en die ekonomie van ons stad bevorder.

2. Die beveiliging van die buurt Highveld in Centurion. Highveld in Wyk 65 is die brandpunt van huisinbrake en misdaad in Centurion en die inwoners verdien om beveilig te word.

3. Om al die straatligte in ons buurte weer te laat werk. Die huidige (en vorige) bedeling het net toegelaat dat ons strate nie meer belig word nie, en die paar straatligte wat wel nog werk, brand meestal in die dag. Dit is ’n skande dat Centurion se inwoners in die donker strate moet leef met die gepaartgaande misdaad wat die donkerte net aanmoedig.

Ervaring:

Met sy kennis in eiendomsontwikkeling is hy uniek geposisioneer om Centurion te verbeter. Douw wil graag sien hoe Centurion internationale firmas lok om hoofkantore en nuwe winkelsentrums van internationale standaard hier oopmaak.

Douw was eers vyf jaar betrokke by ’n ander politieke party en het eers in Maart 2026 by die VF Plus aangesluit nadat hy besef het die VF Plus se beginsels en standvastige beleide is die enigste wat ons stad en land kan beter maak. Hy sien uit daarna om saam met sy kollegas in die die VF Plus te werk om ons stad, provinsie en land wêreldklas te maak.

Sy beloftes aan die kiesers:

Leen ons julle stem in 2026 en kyk wat eerbare, nie-polities gedrewe en onkorrupbare mense vir julle kan doen die volgende vyf jaar. Al die groot politieke partye het al ’n kans gehad om ons lewens beter te maak en nie een kon iets uitvoer nie, die stad verval net meer en meer. Dit is werklikwaar ONS TYD om dinge beter te maak.

Name and Surname: Carien Nefdt

Ward: 66

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Carien Nefdt matriculated at Oranje Meisies Skool in Bloemfontein. She studied at University of the Orange Freestate. She joined the South African Defence Force as a Leisure time utiliation and a liaison officer. Carien Nefdt is a vetaran. She is mother of 3 kids and grandmother of 4. Carien Nefdt is a founding member of the VF Plus. She started in 1994 when the party was established.

Top 3 priorities:

Number one will be the Safety of all the residents in Ward 66. Will fight to remove all the illegal squatter camps in my ward. To restore ward 66 to its formal glory when I moved here 39 years ago, working street lights, clean parks, no more potholes, no more illegal power cuts and crime prevention in the ward.

Experience:

Was the Personal Assistant to Pieter Mulder former Leader of the VF Plus from 1994 to 2016. After 2016 I become a Cllr in the Tshwane metro where I served on Geographical name committee, Social Development Committee and the Woman Committee. I assist people with SASSA applications.

Your promise to voters:

Every resident will be a priority, every problem will be a priority. Crime prevention is one of my priorities, and I believe every resident in ward 66 deservers to feel safe in their home, on their street and in their community. A safer community starts with working together. WARD 66 IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS. IT IS ABOUT PEOPLE.

Name and Surname: Manie van Dyk

Ward: 69

Party: VF Plus

Background: Political and public service

Top 3 priorities:

1. Proper Municipal service

2. To exercise party policy and service delivery

3. To be accountable to the voters in the Tshwane Metro Experience: Previous local councillor and Member of Parliament.

Experience: He previously served two terms on the Pretoria council and was also a member of parliament.

Your promise to voters: To pay attention to voter needs and to promote quality local service delivery. I want to ensure and provide sustainable, quality service delivery to the public. I believe that I possess the necessary influence, knowledge, and experience to contribute to ensuring that party policy is reflected in service delivery.

Name and Surname: Lenor Janse van Rensburg

Ward: 70

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I am a businesswoman who has been running my own business since 2006. I decided to enter politics because I strongly believe that you cannot simply sit on the sideline and complain about poor service delivery—you have to get involved and make a difference. I have a genuine heart for our community, enjoy helping people, and want to see our area become safe, thriving, and clean again.

Top 3 priorities:

– Transparent & Accountable Governance: Ensuring taxpayers’ money is spent responsibly without waste or corruption.

– Effective Service Delivery: Promptly and directly addressing council service delivery failures in Ward 70.

– Community Safety & Accessibility: Working to make Ward 70 safe again while remaining an open, accessible link between residents and the City of Tshwane.

Experience:

VF Plus Councillor in the City of Tshwane, serving Ward 70. Member of the Section 79 Oversight Committee for Housing and Human Settlements, where I actively scrutinise public spending and municipal projects.

Business owner since 2006, bringing business discipline, financial accountability, and determination into local council management.

Your promise to voters:

My promise to you is to demand strict accountability, eliminate financial waste, and remain an accessible, responsive councillor who actively fights for effective service delivery and a safer Ward 70.

Name and Surname: Dehan Harmse

Ward: 73

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I was born and grew up in Pretoria. I have never lived anywhere else. I love the people of this city. Therefore, it is important for me to serve the People of this country’s Capital city to the best of my ability.

Top 3 priorities:

I wish to make further efforts to get Ramotse and Kekana Gardens drinkable tap water, I also wish to engage with TEDA (Tshwane Economic Development Agency) to promote and further work with Dinokeng Nature reserve. In doing so, it will create job opportunities for the residents in the ward living outside of the reserve and create economic growth for those inside the reserve. Road infrastructure needs to be improved in Kekana Gardens and Ramotse.

Experience: I have been a proportional councillor for the last term, and I have learned a lot in the term. I am looking forward to use this experience to better the lives of the people of ward 73. I also have a BA degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics. I believe this will further assist in dealing issues in the ward.

Your promise to voters: The only promise I can give voters is that I will try to do my utmost best.

Name and Surname: Merle van Staden

Ward: 77

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I have been actively involved in community work for more than 13 years. I have experienced residents’ frustrations and concerns firsthand and have worked closely with ward councillors and community structures throughout the years.

I entered politics to make a greater difference and ensure that residents’ voices are heard and their concerns are taken seriously.

Top 3 priorities:

1. Better service delivery: Repairing and maintaining infrastructure, with regular follow-up and feedback on reported problems.

2. Safer streets: Closer cooperation between residents, the police and community safety structures to address safety concerns.

3. Cleaner communities: Clean, safe and well-maintained public spaces. I also want to promote the development of recreational facilities where children and residents can play, relax and spend time together.

Experience:

I served as chairperson of the Lyttelton Community Policing Forum and its Sector 2 forum. I also served on executive committees at sub district and district levels and as secretary of the provincial CPF structure.

In addition, I served on the Ward 79 committee. This experience taught me the importance of following up on residents’ concerns, understanding municipal processes, and holding responsible structures accountable.

Your promise to voters: I promise to be accessible and involved, to listen to residents, and to treat every resident with respect. I will follow up on problems, provide honest feedback, and persevere in helping to find solutions.

Name and Surname: Frans Esterhuyse

Ward: 79

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I have extensive experience in the transport industry and currently serve as a manager in the private transport sector. I have also been actively involved in community affairs for many years. I was a founding member of my sector’s Community Policing Forum and subsequently served as its chairperson. I currently serve on the Ward 79 Ward Committee, with a focus on Roads and Transport matters.

Top 3 priorities:

Roads and infrastructure – addressing potholes, deteriorating roads, malfunctioning traffic lights and inadequate street lighting, while improving accountability for municipal service delivery.

2. Reliable basic services and safer communities – ensuring that residents receive consistent municipal services and that community safety receives proper attention.

3. Accountability and responsive local government – ensuring that residents’ concerns are heard, followed up and dealt with transparently, with elected representatives remaining accessible to the communities they serve.

Experience: My professional experience has given me extensive exposure to operations, contracts, compliance, fleet management, service delivery and problem-solving. My community experience includes serving as a Community Policing Forum Chairperson and currently serving on the Ward 79 Ward Committee. I also stood as a VF Plus candidate for Ward 79 in the 2021 municipal elections.

Your promise to voters:

My commitment is to be an accessible and accountable representative who listens to residents, raises their concerns and follows through until there is a meaningful response. I will focus on practical local issues that directly affect residents’ daily lives and will hold the relevant authorities accountable for service delivery, infrastructure and the responsible use of public resources.

Naam en Van: Corline van Rooyen

Wyk: 82

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

Ek is ’n hardwerkende, toegewyde mens wat glo daarin om ’n verskil te maak waar ek kan. My betrokkenheid by die politiek het natuurlik ontwikkel vanuit my belangstelling in my gemeenskap en die behoefte om prakties betrokke te raak. Ek glo dat ’n mens nie net oor probleme moet praat nie, maar ook bereid moet wees om deel van die oplossing te wees.

Top 3 prioriteite:

1. Veiligheid en misdaadbekamping: Om inwoners se veiligheidskwessies aan te spreek en sterker samewerking tussen die gemeenskap, die polisie en relevante strukture te bevorder.

2. Infrastruktuur en dienslewering: Om vervalle paaie, waterprobleme, verwaarloosde groenstroke en ander probleme met munisipale dienslewering onder die aandag van die Tshwane metro te bring en op oplossings aan te dring.

3. ’n Netjiese, goed bestuurde gemeenskap: Om probleme soos onwettige straathandel, openbare drankgebruik en dobbelary aan te spreek en te help verseker dat openbare ruimtes ordelik en toeganklik bly.

Ervaring:

Ek het op 11 September 2023 amptelik by die VF Plus aangesluit en is op 21 September 2023 as ondervoorsitter van Tak Wyk 46 verkies. Sedertdien het ek verskeie leierskapsrolle binne die party beklee, onder meer as afgevaardigde na die Groter Pretoria-streek, lid van die streek se dagbestuur en oos-substreekkoördineerder. Ek het ook gehelp met tussenverkiesings en gemeenskapsgerigte politieke werk. Hierdie ervaring het my kennis van organisering, spanwerk, gemeenskapsbetrokkenheid en die belangrikheid van verantwoordbaarheid versterk.

Sy belowe om:

My belofte is om ’n toeganklike, betrokke en verantwoordbare verteenwoordiger vir die inwoners van Wyk 82 te wees. Ek sal luister na inwoners se bekommernisse, probleme onder die aandag van die Tshwane metro bring en opvolg waar moontlik. Ek kan nie belowe dat elke probleem onmiddellik opgelos sal word nie, maar ek kan belowe om met erns, integriteit en deursettingsvermoë daarvoor te werk. Jou stem moet gehoor word, en jou belange moet verteenwoordig word.

Name and Surname: Roché Grebe

Ward: 84

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I have 30 years of service in an organisation that went from government to private where I specialized in Labour and Human Resources. This background where dealing with people problems placed me in a position where understanding people’s needs transfer into an applicant to become a councillor for a party that carry my own value system easy. I am a serving councillor in the City of Tshwane and a proud resident and representative of the Moot community. I entered politics because I became frustrated with declining service delivery, where communication was not forthcoming and everywhere people complained but no one taking accountability for failing infrastructure, and a lack of accountability from local government. The Moot is more than just a collection of suburbs; it is a family of hardworking people who share values of responsibility, community involvement, safety, respect, and self-reliance. I joined the VF Plus because its principles align with my belief in community self-determination, accountable government, the protection of cultural and language rights, and professional public service.

Top 3 priorities:

– Reliable Service Delivery

Fight for dependable water and electricity supply, improved road maintenance, cleaner public spaces, and faster responses to service delivery complaints.

– Safer Communities

Work closely with law enforcement agencies, community policing forums, neighbourhood watches, and residents to make Ward 84 a safer place to live and raise families.

– Accountable and Transparent Government

Ensure residents know how their money is spent, demand clean governance, oppose wasteful expenditure, and hold city officials accountable for poor performance.

Experience:

Serving councillor in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality. Active involvement in oversight of municipal service delivery and infrastructure challenges.

Long-standing engagement with the communities of the Moot and Ward 84.

Strong advocate for improved governance, accountability, community participation, and local decision-making. Serving on Labour Forum SALGA and Rules and Ethics committee.

Your promise to voters:

As your VF Plus candidate and councillor, I will remain accessible, accountable, and visible in our community. I will continue fighting for quality service delivery, safer neighbourhoods, and responsible financial management. I believe the Moot is a community built on strong family values, mutual respect, and community involvement. My commitment is to put residents first, protect their interests, and ensure that Ward 84 receives the representation it deserves. I will always stand for honest government, practical solutions, and the values that have made our community the best places to live in Pretoria.

Name and Surname: Otto Rippel

Ward: 85

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Legal, Industrial Relations Specialist & Consultant

Top 3 priorities:

– Excellence in providing service delivery to the community

– Being accessible and ensuring pressing community issues are ventilated and heard

– Zero tolerance for maladministration and corruption

Experience: Negotiation and mediation

Your promise to voters:

No stone will be left unturned to expose any form of maladministration or corruption on local government level

Name and Surname: Johanna Aniekie (sic) Taylor

Ward: 86

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Johanna joined the VF Plus as ward 86’s candidate as she feels her values align with those of the VF Plus. She says she wants to be of assistance to the VF Plus because she wants to improve people’s lives.

Top 3 priorities:

She wants to see young people in her ward get job opportunities. She also wants to tackle the drug problems that have become a very big and unfortunate problem.

Experience:

Although I have no political experience, I care deeply about the community and the interests of the people.

Your promise to voters:

I promise to be a champion of honesty and Christian values – everything the VF Plus stands for. We must get behind the VF Plus, because honesty and sincerity have become like an endangered species.

For the sake of our descendants, we must leave behind a legacy that will not be destroyed under this government.

Name and Surname: Pieter Jacobus Koekemoer

Ward: 87

Party: VF Plus

Background:

For a long time he was a member of the Villieria community policing forum (CPF) during which he worked closely with the community, police and councillors.

Top 3 priorities:

I want to resolve numerous service delivery issues and serve as a direct line of communication for frustrated residents.

I will strive to provide regular feedback until the relevant problems have been resolved.

I have a keen interest in understanding people and their specific needs, and in helping wherever I can. I want to restore a sense of togetherness and unity in Ward 87.

Experience:

Pieter Koekemoer has been involved in various community projects since 2014. It is this involvement that motivated him to join politics. He says he wants to contribute to a more equal and functioning community in which everyone can flourish.

He says he wants to be a candidate who really makes a difference and shows results, not just promises.

Your promise to voters: To show results and solutions, not to promise them.

Name and Surname: Dévar Smit (sic)

Ward: 91

Party: VF Plus

Background: I have a background in governance, education, organisational development and public-sector administration. My experience spans local government, provincial legislature, education and corporate operations. I am passionate about accountable leadership, responsible financial management and ensuring that residents receive the municipal services they pay for.

Top 3 priorities:

· Reliable basic services: Holding the City of Tshwane accountable for water, electricity, road maintenance, streetlights and other essential services.

· Responsible financial management: Ensuring that taxpayers’ money is spent transparently, efficiently and on the maintenance and improvement of local infrastructure.

· Safer, well-maintained neighbourhoods: Working with residents, community organisations and relevant stakeholders to address local safety concerns, improve public spaces and strengthen community initiatives.

Experience:

I served as a proportional representative councillor in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality from 2016 to 2019, including serving on the Section 79 Rules Committee. I subsequently served as a Member of the Free State Provincial Legislature from 2019 to 2021, engaging with provincial departments and municipalities on governance, service delivery and financial matters. My other experience includes teaching, operational management and corporate learning and performance.

Your promise to voters:

My promise is to be an accessible, accountable and hardworking representative who listens to residents and follows through on their concerns. I will advocate firmly for Ward 91, demand accountability from the City of Tshwane and work towards better service delivery, responsible spending and well-maintained neighbourhoods. Residents deserve more than promises; they deserve visible action and measurable results.

Name and Surname: Jay Jay van Aarde

Ward: 92

Party: VF Plus

Background: Community activist and security expert for many years

Top 3 priorities:

– Making sure the communities’ complaints are being attended to, and responsibilities of government are done effectively.

– Safety by ensuring pressure is being put on municipal to fix streetlights, robots are fixed and lose electrical connections are fixed so people can move around safely.

– Being involved and available to the members in my ward and keeping them up to date of what is happening regarding their complaints.

Experience:

As a security expert I have been involved in the community for many years and have great knowledge of what’s happening in the community, I am a great listener and solving problems professionally is what I do every day. Many people in the community know and trust me and I always show respect to everyone no matter their religion, ethnic group, gender or age. I believe in the Freedom Front Plus. I can put all my knowledge to work and help the party in doing what’s needed and expected from the community.

Your promise to voters:

Give me a chance to show that I can be held responsible to follow up complaints, giving feedback an putting pressure where needed to ensure complaints are being attend to in time.

Naam en Van: Piet Fourie

Wyk: 95

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

Behalwe vir sy politieke ervaring was Piet ook vir 21 jaar ’n speurder en takbevelvoerder in die Suid-Afrikaanse Polisiediens.

Op sportvlak: Toutrek, was hy ook administratief besig. Hy was President van SA Toutrek en Gauteng Toutrek asook spanbestuurder van die SA dames se binnenshuise span.

Hy was ook lid van SASCOC, TWIF en die Olimpiese komitee.

Top 3 prioriteite:

“Ek hoop om dienslewering in Wyk 95 te verbeter met ’n sterk fokus op krag- en watervoorsiening en ook die verbetering en instandhouding van paaie.”

Ervaring:

Piet Fourie het 45 jaar se politieke ervaring. In 1981 was hy ’n stigterslid van die Konserwatiewe Party en in 1992 was hy betrokke by die stigting van die Vryheidsfront. Hy was ook onder dié vaandel ’n Raadsheer en UK-lid met drie portefeuljes in Pretoria Stadsraad.

Hy het ook ’n tweede keer die titel Raadsheer verkry vir die tydperk in die Tshwane Raad.

Hy belowe om:

Veiligheid in Wyk 95 moet ook prioriteit geniet en ek glo ek sal dit kan doen met my ervaring in die polisie. Ek sal toesien dat belasting regverdig in die wyk bestee word.

Name and Surname: Jaco Rossouw

Ward: 98

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Party activist, Branch Chairperson

Assisting the elderly and others with SASSA applications and enquires, Community Projects

CPF and Afriforum member

Top 3 priorities:

– As every other candidate ensuring service delivery is done and the municipality held accountable and giving feedback to the community.

– Being reliable and available for the community, to assist not only on municipal matters but initiating any other ward related matters, and continuing with existing projects ie; nature preservation, upliftment projects, sports, schools, welfare, etc.

– Making the ward and surrounds safer together with saps, security companies, and other role-players, awareness projects for the vulnerable, such as woman and children, the elderly and the entire community. Working together with role-players and the community to ensure beautification and that the area remains a safe and a popular destination to live, expanding business and other investors ensuring capital growth.

Experience:

I have been involved with ward councillors at ground root level for a number of years and know what community needs and expectations are.

Your promise to voters:

To always be available when needed, to be “on the ground” when and where not only municipal problems arise. Safety and security for the entire area as well as businesses and community members is one of my top priorities, social welfare, nature and beautification are very important to me.

Name and Surname: Jacob Madonzela

Ward: 99

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Raised in Refilwe, attending primary School in Sedibeng Primary School and High School in Chipa Tabane secondary School, Jacob Madonzela is a young community activist with a strong commitment to practical community development. His experience in agriculture, supply chain and transportation management has strengthened his understanding of employment, service delivery and local economic opportunities.

Top 3 priorities:

– Reliable basic services – water, electricity, sanitation and well-maintained roads.

– Jobs and economic opportunities – skills development, agriculture, support for small businesses and youth opportunities.

– Accountability and clean governance – ensuring residents are heard and municipal services are delivered.

Experience:

Community activism, agriculture and agricultural skills development, supply chain and transportation management, and community-support initiatives.

Your promise to voters:

“I will listen to the people, stand up for Ward 99 and work for practical results—not empty promises. Community first. Service first. Accountability first.”

Name and Surname: Tercia Lombard

Ward: 100

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I have a marketing/sales and paralegal background.

Top 3 priorities:

Electricity supply, Crime prevention, Uninterrupted Water supply

Experience:

I have many years of experience in the areas I mentioned in my background and currently I deal with a lot of people as a ward representative in the area where I live, I deal with people’s problems on a daily basis and am very active in the community. I am also a supervisor for many properties where people live. I am a good listener and make quick precise decisions and have very good people skills.

Your promise to voters:

If I am voted in as Ward Councillor I will help the people in the ward as I have already been doing for a few months. I will focus on the power problems which they already report to me, I will have the direct channels to help them from a better position.

I will listen to the residents’ needs of which I already have a few on a list and be there to sort them out. I will be available to assist as best I can to make everyone live in a safe environment and sort out electricity, water and general problems which have already been reported to me as well as any additional ones as they occur. I am a doer who doesn’t make empty promises and feel strong in giving feedback to people, so they always know what is going on. As the VF Plus ward councillor I promise to uphold our party’s strong ethics, family values and Christianity and be someone the residents can depend on when they have needs.

Naam en Van: Johan van Drimmelen

Wyk: 101

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

As ECSA BSc Elektrotegniese Stelsel-Ingenieur, wie betrokke was by die opgradering en bou van talle Lughawens, bv. ORT en George, skroom hy nie om ook by Eskom en Munisipale Krag en Beligtings- en Watervoorsieningsprojekte betrokke te raak nie – tipiese projekte wat hom en al die mense van die Groter Pretoria direk raak.

Hy is lief vir foto’s neem, en jy sal hom altyd by ’n VF Plus-funksie met sy kamera in sy hande, gereed vir aksie, raaksien.

Top 3 prioriteite:

Sy doelwitte vir Wyk 101 is om dienslewering, veral op die gebied van krag-. beligting- en watervoorsiening, vir alle inwoners van die Groter Pretoria Metropool, kwalitatief te verbeter.

Dit sluit krag, – beligting en watervoorsiening, gesondheid en veiligheid in. Hy wil veg teen swak munisipale bestuur en swak finansiële administrasie, deur die fokus te plaas op doelgerigte meriete-gebaseerde werwing en opleiding van tegniese munisipale personeel, om kwalitatiewe dienslewering te kan verbeter.

Ervaring:

Johan van Drimmelen is reeds baie jare by die VF Plus betrokke, en hy is die ideale kandidaat vir Wyk 101. Hy het by die VF-Plus betrokke geraak weens die VF Plus se leuse: “Vryheid met Geregtigheid” deur selfwerksaamheid, selfstandigheid en selfbeskikking, as dienslewering vir almal in die Groter Pretoria Metropolitaanse gebied.

Hy belowe om:

Hy glo dat kragonderbrekings en slaggate is simptome wat onmiddellike aandag nodig het, maar dat daar ook voorkomende produkstelsel, opknapping, opgradering en vervanging ook nodig is, om daardeur die simptome te probeer verhoed. Addisioneel is instandhouding eintlik die herstel van iets, nog voordat dit gebreek het.

Name and Surname: Maryna Fondse

Ward: 102, 105

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I am a Christian and believe in helping people. I served in the SADF and SANDF for a period of 41 years. I was the first Army female to be operationally command qualified with the men in the field. I specialised in analysis and operational planning. I was also involved with the creation of the Defence Early Warning systems and documents for the Military and Intelligence Services. In this regard I provided Pres Nelson Mandela with his daily Intelligence Bulletin after which he stated that is all he wants to read in the morning before his day started. I was singularly elected to oversee the Truth and Reconciliation proceedings on behalf of the SANDF. I was involved with numerous Military Foreign Liaison and Exchange Agreements and meetings locally and abroad with various countries as well as acting as nodal point for three years with all Foreign Military Attachés in South Africa. I also served at the Joint Operational Command Centre. I am a member of my local Citizens Policing Forum as well, where I previously served as Chair for two terms.

I completed 15 MBA subjects but was sent abroad before completing my dissertation. I completed a BA degree at the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education. My main subjects were Industrial Personnel Psychology, Criminology and Industrial Sociology.

Top 3 priorities:

Security Issues, Service Delivery, Job Creation

Experience:

My only experience in line with politics was the four and a half years I served at the South African Embassy in Brussels as the Military Attaché. I was part of the team in meetings with the EU, Belgium, The Netherlands as well as negotiating with NATO. I also served in Luxembourg and as a main member on the security committee of the Embassy.

Your promise to voters:

“I would like to resolve the never ending water problem in Bronkhorstspruit. I would also like a more efficient SAPS as this is not negotiable. I would like to ensure only locals get contracts in Bronkhorstspruit for roads etc. Training to the youth is critical and I would like to investigate the feasibility of creating a technical college in Sokhulumi. I would like to fight to get all the Bronkhorstspruit land and capabilities that was taken to Tshwane back as well as to regain the independence of Kungwini from Tshwane. Working to get factories back in Ekandustria will be one of my focal points. I would focus on running a clean well-planned budget to obtain a clean

audit and ensure more Bronkhorstspruit members benefit, and focus is placed on development and maintenance.”

Name and Surname: Ntombi Nkosi

Ward: 103

Party: VF Plus

Background:

My background is rooted in service, discipline, and a commitment to making a difference in people’s lives. As a military veteran, I understand the importance of responsibility, teamwork, respect, and putting the needs of others before personal interests.

My interest in becoming a VF Plus councillor candidate comes from my desire to contribute positively to my community, help address service delivery challenges, and ensure that residents’ concerns are heard and followed up. I believe that leadership is not about titles or positions, but about serving people, being honest, and taking responsibility.

I want to use my life experience, discipline, and commitment to community service to make a meaningful contribution to local government.

Top 3 priorities:

– Improving service delivery by helping address challenges such as water, electricity, roads, waste removal, and other essential municipal services.

– Ensuring that residents’ concerns are heard, followed up, and communicated transparently so that communities remain informed and accountable leadership is strengthened.

– Serving the community with integrity, discipline, and responsibility by using my military and life experience to promote effective local government and make a meaningful difference in residents’ lives.

Experience: My local government experience is developing through my involvement in community affairs and my preparation to serve as a VF Plus councillor candidate.

I understand that local government plays an important role in providing basic services, maintaining municipal infrastructure, managing local resources, and ensuring that communities have opportunities to participate in decisions that affect their daily lives.

Your promise to voters: My promise to the voters is that I will serve with honesty, respect, dedication, and accountability. As a military veteran, I understand the importance of discipline, commitment, and taking responsibility for my duties.

If entrusted with the responsibility of representing the community as a VF Plus councillor, I promise to listen to residents, treat everyone with dignity, regardless of their background, and take their concerns seriously.

I will work to ensure that issues such as water interruptions, poor roads, refuse removal, electricity problems, and other service delivery challenges are raised with the relevant municipal departments and followed up through the proper channels.

I will encourage community participation, communicate openly with residents, and report back on progress and challenges. I will not promise people what I cannot deliver, but I will promise to do my best, act with integrity, and remain accountable for my actions.

My commitment is to be a councillor who serves the community, not one who expects the community to serve them. I want residents to judge me by my actions, my honesty, and the effort I put into addressing their concerns.

Name and Surname: Donald Msiza

Ward: 104

Party: VF Plus

Background:

My commitment to community upliftment began in 2018 when I founded Visionary Cartel. We marked Mandela Day with an initiative at Lindokuhle Foster Home in KwaTema, supporting a home that cares for orphaned children.

I also founded Msimi Majestic Investment, where we trained people to operate heavy machinery, commonly known as yellow machines. My aim was to equip people with practical skills to pursue employment opportunities. We later collaborated with Sizalani Home for Mandela Day, continuing our commitment to helping vulnerable community members.

I subsequently helped organise a soccer tournament involving political parties. Its purpose was to unite the community through sport, promote peaceful participation and demonstrate that political differences need not divide us.

Top 3 priorities:

– Service delivery: I will prioritise reporting, tracking and following up on water interruptions, electricity faults, potholes and uncollected waste. I will engage the responsible municipal departments, escalate unresolved complaints and keep residents informed of progress. Every concern deserves attention and a clear response.

– Security: I will work with the police, community policing forums, neighbourhood watches and residents to identify crime hotspots and strengthen cooperation. I will push for repairs to faulty streetlights and attention to neglected public spaces that create safety risks. My focus will be on practical prevention and a community that works together.

– Self-sufficiency: I will work to connect residents with skills training, employment information and small business support opportunities. Through partnerships with training providers, businesses and community organisations, I will encourage practical initiatives such as food gardens and enterprise development. My goal is to help residents build sustainable livelihoods and greater independence.

Experience:

My experience includes founding community initiatives, organising charitable activities, supporting practical skills training and bringing people together through sport. These responsibilities have strengthened my ability to coordinate projects, build partnerships and listen to people from different backgrounds.

Your promise to voters:

I will not be my family’s councillor or my friends’ councillor. I will be the people’s councillor – serving every resident of Ward 104 fairly, regardless of personal connections or political affiliation.

I promise to remain accessible, listen respectfully and report honestly on the work entrusted to me. I will follow up on residents’ concerns, explain delays and be clear about what I can influence and what requires action from other authorities.

I will represent our ward with integrity, put community needs before personal interests and remain accountable to the people I serve.

Name and Surname: Jacques van Staden

Ward: 106

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I have been actively involved in community service and community safety for more than 13 years. Through working closely with residents, ward councillors, community leaders and various community structures, I have gained first-hand experience of the challenges facing local communities. I previously served on the Ward Committee of Ward 79 and have extensive experience in community safety initiatives, coordination of community actions, service delivery follow-ups and resident engagement.

Top 3 priorities:

– Improving service delivery and ensuring issues are properly followed up and resolved.

– Maintaining and upgrading local infrastructure to create a well-functioning ward.

– Strengthening community safety and promoting clean, safe and well-maintained public spaces.

Experience:

More than 13 years of practical community involvement, including community safety initiatives, patrol coordination, resident engagement and collaboration with local stakeholders. My experience on the Ward Committee for Ward 79 has provided valuable insight into municipal processes, accountability and addressing community concerns effectively.

Your promise to voters:

My commitment is to work tirelessly for improved service delivery, safer communities, and ensuring that residents have a strong voice that is heard and represented.

Name and Surname: Alene (sic) Candy

Ward: 107

Party: VF Plus

Background:

My decision to enter politics grew out of years of involvement in community work. I have seen how much difference it makes when residents are heard, concerns are taken seriously and people work together to improve the places where they live.

I previously served as a patroller with the Community Policing Forum (CPF), and I am a member of the Ward Committee. For the past three years, I have also served as Vice Chairperson of the Lyttelton Ratepayers Association. These roles have allowed me to engage with residents, contribute to community initiatives and gain a clearer understanding of the issues affecting our neighbourhoods.

I am standing for council because I believe I can build on this experience and help ensure that residents have a consistent voice when dealing with the Tshwane Metro.

Top 3 priorities:

– Making municipal follow-up effective: Residents should not have to keep reporting the same problem without knowing what is happening. I want to ensure that issues raised by the community are formally communicated to the Tshwane Metro, tracked and followed up, with feedback provided to residents.

– Better neighbourhoods: I want to support practical improvements to parks, public spaces and neglected areas, while working with residents and the relevant authorities to identify problems and encourage timely action.

– A stronger voice for residents: I want Ward 107 residents to be involved in identifying local needs and shaping community priorities. Regular engagement and co-operation with local organisations can help ensure that concerns from across the ward are not overlooked.

Experience:

My experience is rooted in community service and working directly with residents. I have served as a patroller with the Community Policing Forum, am a member of my Ward Committee and have spent the past three years serving as Vice Chairperson of the Lyttelton Ratepayers Association. Through these roles, I have gained experience in community safety, resident engagement, community initiatives and addressing local concerns.

This involvement has reinforced my belief that effective leadership requires listening to residents, understanding their concerns, identifying practical solutions and persistently engaging the relevant authorities to achieve results.

Your promise to voters:

My goal for Ward 107 is to ensure that the needs and concerns of every resident receive the necessary attention and are reported to the Tshwane Metro. I will scrutinise service-delivery issues, follow up on enquiries submitted to the Metro and work to ensure that residents receive feedback and that problems are addressed.

I also want to strengthen community involvement in Ward 107 by encouraging residents to participate actively in identifying challenges and finding practical solutions. I believe a good leader must be willing to listen, understand the community’s concerns and take action.

My commitment is to be an accessible, accountable and dedicated representative who works consistently in the interests of the entire community.

Name and Surname: Anru Meyer

Ward Number: 84

Political Party: Democratic Alliance

Background:

Grew up in Pretoria from humble beginnings. Went to High School Pretoria North and passed matric in 2014. Started political journey and was appointed as a DA official in 2015 working for the Party as a Constituency Coordinator.

First elected as a PR Councillor in 2016 in the City of Tshwane. Throughout the term I served on various committees including Finance, Economic Development, Petitions, Environmental Management and Local Geographical Names. I also got the opportunity to work in various areas such as Olievenhoubosch, Hammanskraal, Ekangala, Ga-rankuwa, Arcadia, Brooklyn, Hatfield etc. Since 2021 I was allocated to the Orchards until we won the ward 84 by election I stood for election for the DA and became the Ward Councillor in 2024.

Top 3 Priorities:

Stable electricity & streetlights

Stable water supply

Law and Order for a safe and clean community

Experience:

10 years as Councillor in the City of Tshwane

Served on various committee of which Utilities was the longest in the 2021/26 term.

Serves on MPAC

Level 4 LL.B student

Your Promise to Voters:

There are many achievements that was accomplished in my 2 years such as the refurbishment of Blesbok 11kv, successful installation of the Pressure Relief Valve, strong relationship with organised structures and continues pressures place on TMPD and SAPS for Law and Order.

Continue to find solutions and resolve issues for the long term and strategically.

Advocate for responsible development and investment into the ward that must result in infrastructure upgrades.

See that Koedoespoort 132kv receives the attention required

Continue to place pressure for maintenance and upgrade of the Hartebeespruit to be done.

Continue to place pressure for parks that should be clean and safe

See it through for properties not needed for the basic services of the municipality to be leased or auctioned.

See it through that there is stable electricity and streetlights.

With a DA government there would be no need to fight but work with the Executive.

Name and Surname: Johan Cloete

Ward Number: Ward 55

Political Party: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Background:

I grew up in Jansenville, Klipplaat and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. I served in the South African National Defence Force, initially as an operational signaller and later in logistics. I have been a resident of the Hercules area for many years and have dedicated much of my time to community service.

My involvement in the community includes the Hercules CPF, HGPF, church council, clinic committee, blood donor initiatives and trauma counselling. I believe that leadership is about serving others with humility, integrity and compassion. My commitment has always been to stand alongside residents and help address the challenges they face.

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Improved Service Delivery

– Address potholes, broken streetlights, water leaks, sewerage problems and electricity outages.

– Follow up on reported faults and hold the City of Tshwane accountable for resolving them.

– Improve the cleanliness and maintenance of our streets, open spaces and public areas.

2. Community Safety and Crime Prevention

– Strengthen cooperation between SAPS, the CPF, security companies, businesses and residents.

– Support initiatives to address crime, drug abuse, illegal activities and unsafe areas.

– Promote safer neighbourhoods through cooperation and active community involvement.

3. A Cleaner, Better-Maintained Ward

– Address illegal dumping and neglected public spaces.

– Encourage community clean-up campaigns and partnerships with local businesses.

– Promote accountability, environmental care and pride in our neighbourhoods.

Experience:

My experience is rooted in public service, community involvement and working with different organisations to address local challenges. I have served as an operational coordinator in Hercules CPF Sector 2 and have been involved in community safety initiatives, church leadership, and outreach projects, trauma counselling and local health-related activities.

I understand the importance of working with residents, municipal departments and community organisations to identify problems, report them correctly, follow up and push for practical solutions.

Your Promise to Voters:

I promise to be a visible, accessible and accountable representative who listens to residents and works tirelessly to address their concerns. I will not make promises that I cannot guarantee, but I will commit myself to reporting problems, following up with the relevant departments and demanding answers where service delivery falls short.

I believe in being on the ground, working alongside the community and treating every resident with dignity and respect, regardless of their background or political affiliation.

My commitment is simple:

In the community. For the community. Not for myself.

Together, we can work towards a safer, cleaner and better-functioning Ward 55 and help build a City of Tshwane that works for all its residents.

Naam en Van: Ben Erasmus

Wyk: 1

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond: Hy is reeds die afgelope 41 jaar ’n predikant van die A.G.S. kerk van Suid-Afrika en glo dit is een van die eienskappe wat hom betroubaar maak, en welbekend in die Daspoort-omgewing waar hy homself weereens verkiesbaar stel as VF Plus-raadslid. As leraar in die Daspoort-omgewing vir etlike jare ken hy sy omgewing en sy mense deur en deur.

Hy is ook ’n gewese bokskampioen.

Top 3 prioriteite:

Die belangrikste doelwit vir Wyk 1 is om altyd sigbaar en beskikbaar te wees vir die inwoners wanneer enige probleme opduik. Ek wil toesien dat dienslewering voorkeur sal geniet om te verhoed dat die omgewing verder agteruitgaan.

Ervaring:

Ben is nie ’n vreemdeling tot politiek nie en is reeds die afgelope 18 jaar by die VF Plus betrokke, waarvan hy die afgelope 15 jaar as raadslid gedien het. Hy is onlangs aangewys as ’n raadsheer, wat beteken hy dien reeds langer as twee termyne.

Hy belowe om:

Hy glo politiek is die voertuig waarmee die plaaslike gemeenskap bygestaan word met alle probleme. “Ek plaas nog altyd ’n sterk fokus op gemeenskapsdiens en sal dit voortsit.”

Naam en Van: Rina Marx

Wyk: 2

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

Trauma-bestuurder vir baie jare by ’n besige trauma-eenheid in ’n hospitaal. Was ook betrokke by hospitaal se rampbestuur- en opleidingseenhede. Nasionale fakulteit van Resussitasie Raad van Suid Afrika. Besit ’n opleidingsentrum wat opleiding verskaf in noodhulp en ander mediese kursusse.

Top 3 prioriteite:

Rina het ’n sagte plek vir die natuur en geestesgesondheid. Daarom is die Johan Koen-voëlpark en die instandhouding daarvan belangrik. Sy wil dienslewering weer in haar wyk prioritiseer en inwoners trots maak op hulle omgewing.

Ervaring:

Raadslid vir afgelope vyf jaar en burgermeesterskomiteelid vir gesondheid.

Sy belowe om:

Ek het by die politiek aangesluit omdat ek dit as ’n roeping van God beskou en omdat ek ’n verskil wil maak waar God my geplant het. Ek beloof om met dieselfde passie en dryf, waarmee ek al my projekte aanpak, ook my gemeenskap te lei as verteenwoordiger van die VF Plus.

Name and Surname: Johan Louw

Ward: 3

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I believe that my experience and knowledge in education, business and community development can contribute to the development and growth not only of Ward 3, but also of the city.

Top 3 priorities:

In particular, I want to focus on addressing the challenges of poverty and unemployment and work towards creating opportunities that can improve the lives of residents.

Experience:

Johan Louw has extensive experience in local politics. He regards his candidacy for Ward 3 under the VF Plus banner as a calling.

Your promise to voters:

Job creation and poverty alleviation are issues that are particularly close to his heart, which is why he chose to stand as a candidate in Ward 3, an area significantly affected by these challenges.

“I want to faithfully fulfil my calling by actively promoting the interests of the VF Plus. I aim to lead with integrity and enthusiasm.”

Name and Surname: Tim Botha

Ward: 4

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Tim Botha is a Pretorian from Akasia and the VF Plus candidate for Ward 4.

As a business owner with 15+ years of experience, the community taught him how households really live. After school, he spent years as a community activist and saw how local government either lifts a suburb or lets it decline.

In 2025, he joined VF Plus so his politics could align with his Christian faith. He now stands as the Ward 4 candidate – from activism to representing his community.

His passion is practical local politics.

Top 3 priorities:

I want to ensure that service delivery improves. I also want to see infrastructure rebuilt, properly maintained, and kept in good condition for the benefit of residents.

Experience:

I became involved in politics at a very young age and began assisting the community in becoming better as early as 19 years old because I want to work with communities to make a difference together.

Your promise to voters:

I consider myself passionate and driven, and I will serve my community with that same determination and perseverance. I am committed to listening to residents, addressing their concerns, and working towards practical solutions to the challenges they face.

Name and Surname: Mark Surgeon

Ward: 5

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Mark is not only a councillor, but he is also a drone pilot for a well-known security company in Pretoria. He believes this experience will help him to not only keep ward 5 but the rest of the city safe.

Top 3 priorities:

He will prioritize the needs of the residents of ward 5 and give them the attention they deserve. I want to see that their day-to-day needs are met and I want to better service delivery.

Experience:

Mark Surgeon is currently serving as councillor in the City of Tshwane. He got involved in politics seven years ago.

Your promise to voters:

He promises to be proactive in safeguarding the community.

Name and Surname: Justin Dilly

Ward: 6 and 67

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Community patroller under CPF of community safety. “I Justin Branden Dilly grew up in Eersterust and I attended both primary/high School in Eersterust.”

Top 3 priorities:

Street lights, illegal dumping, water and sanitation

Experience:

No political experience, but I know my community and am willing to put in the hard work.

Your promise to voters:

As I embark on this role, my primary commitment is to honour the trust placed in me by the voters who have championed my platform.

Entering this position for my first time I am aware of the learning curve that lies ahead yet I am equally dedicated to delivering the highest level of service to our community I want to be the right voice

Name and Surname: Johan Erickson

Ward: 7

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I live in Wonderboom South and Director of EH Legal SA – Dispute Resolution & Legal Services. We assist individuals and businesses with labour law matters, workplace disputes, and mediation.

In my work, I deal with people who are frustrated, under pressure and tired of being passed from one person to another. They need someone who listens, asks difficult questions, and follows through. That is the approach I want to bring to Ward 7.

Top 3 priorities:

– Make follow-through visible. Residents should know what has been reported, who is responsible and what happens next.

– Tackle the causes of recurring failures. A streetlight that repeatedly fails or a water leak left unresolved tells a bigger story. I will push for recurring problems to inform maintenance priorities and budget decisions, and demand explanations when deadlines are missed.

– Put local knowledge to work. Residents, businesses and community safety structures know where problems persist. I want that knowledge to shape ward priorities, with clear actions and feedback. People must be able to see how their participation makes a difference

Experience:

My work in labour law assistance, mediation, investigations and dispute resolution has taught me to examine the evidence, negotiate under pressure, and challenge evasive answers. Business management and church leadership have also taught me that every decision has practical consequences for people, resources, and trust. I bring the ability to engage constructively and stand firm when accountability is needed.

Your promise to voters:

You should never have to wonder whether your councillor has forgotten about you. I will tell you what I have done, what remains unresolved and where progress is being blocked. I will serve every resident, including those who did not vote for me. My commitment is simple: your concerns will not disappear into silence while I represent you.

Name and Surname: Samuel Kgotso Matshabe

Ward: 8, 13, 14, 74, 74, 76

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Samuel Kgotso Matshabe is a former South African Air Force serviceman who dedicated 33 years and 8 months of his life to military service. His background reflects a commitment to discipline, responsibility, and serving wherever he is needed.

Top 3 priorities:

– Serve with Pride To serve the community with dedication, integrity, and accountability wherever possible.

– Improve Township Education – To advocate for meaningful improvements to township schools and strengthen the educational foundation of our children.

– Fair and Reliable Service Delivery – To help ensure that township communities receive fair treatment and access to the services they deserve.

Experience:

He has also gained political experience and contributed to community-related matters, including assisting with efforts to reopen gender-based violence (GBV) cases and helping address water challenges in Hammanskraal.

Your promise to voters:

No political party is perfect, but the willingness to make a difference matters. We cannot continue looking backwards, pointing fingers, or repeating the mistakes of the past. We must move forward with what we have, work together, and take meaningful steps to improve the situation we are in. I believe in action, progress, and the courage to make positive changes.

Name and Surname: Arthur Thabo Modiba

Ward: 9, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 24

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I started my professional career at the National Department of Agriculture. Afterwards I joined Cadet Diplomatic Training at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. I was trained as a Diplomat, however, after completing the said training I was not appointed because of limited space within the department. I was released and therefore I joined the Gauteng Provincial Legislature as a Petitions Administrator. After my contract expired, I worked at Old Mutual and Assupol as Financial Advisor. I resigned at Assupol when I was afforded a chance to become a Candidate Councillor for VF Plus. I took the offer seriously because I studied politics. Academically I hold BA(Hons) International Politics (Unisa), BADMIN: International Relations (University of Pretoria) and National Diploma: Diplomacy (Public Sector Education & Training Authority)

Top 3 priorities:

– I will monitor local challenges such as load reduction, water interruptions, and streetlights repairs.

– I would fight crime by virtue of collaborating with the Community Policing Forum (CPF), law enforcement, and the City of Tshwane through relevant departments.

– My last priority is to be accessible to my constituents and keep them well informed of council decisions. I want to have good working relations with my constituents.

Experience:

What I have experienced in my community is that quality service delivery is rendered mostly towards the elections. The Public representatives have no way to be found when there is no election. Another challenge in my community is streetlights. They are not working but towards the elections they are fixed. Mushrooming of dumpsites also pose a serious and health risk because they are not monitored or rather controlled. There’s also high rate of unemployment and substance abuse in my community. Therefore, we need credible leaders to deal decisively with the aforesaid challenges. We don’t need leader who merely deal with community challenges only towards elections.

Your promise to voters:

“I promise to always be trustworthy. I am loyal and reliable and I promise to be proactive.”

Name and Surname: Mokganya Ramohoebo

Ward: 10, 23, 93

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I started my political activism in 1984 at school. I held numerous leadership Positions. In 1997 I joined the National Parliament and Provincial legislature as a research intern where I gained lots of experience on how spheres of Government work.

Top 3 priorities:

I want to prioritize building and the maintenance of infrastructure in my wards. I want to better safety in the community and provide reliable service delivery.

Experience:

From 2011-2021 I was a councillor in the City of Tshwane. I served on the finance, infrastructure, ethics and sports and culture committees.

Your promise to voters:

I promise good governance and I promise to re-invest money paid by the community into the community.

Name and Surname: Keitumetse Pole

Ward: 15

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I am a communications and stakeholder engagement specialist who has worked in corporate, community and small business settings across South Africa. I have spent my career bringing people around the same table: developers and community forums, businesses, and young job seekers, organisations and the residents they serve. I founded We Are Young (WAY), a youth education and employment organisation that runs a Saturday school for maths and physics and connects learners with trained youth tutors. I know how to turn conversations into action, and that is what I will bring to this ward.

Top 3 priorities:

– Reliable service delivery: Water, electricity, roads and refuse removal that residents can depend on. That means clear reporting channels and regular feedback on progress.

– Youth education and employment: Links between local schools, tutors, businesses and training opportunities so that young people can build skills and find work close to home.

– Safe, connected communities: Close cooperation with residents, community policing forums and the metro to deal with crime, lighting and neglected public spaces

Experience:

I bring experience from corporate, business, and political backgrounds. On the political side, I served as Partnerships Coordinator and Campaign Communication Strategist during a national election. In that role I built partnerships across communities and organisations and shaped how the campaign spoke to voters, which gave me first-hand knowledge of what it takes to earn people’s trust and keep it. In the corporate sector, I worked in community liaison and stakeholder engagement for a property developer, working with youth, women’s, and construction and disability forums to make sure communities had a voice in decisions that affected them. As a business founder, I built a youth education and employment organisation that runs weekend tuition and connects learners with trained youth tutors. Across all of these roles, my strength has been bringing people together through dialogue so that solutions are built with communities, not handed to them.

Your promise to voters:

I promise to listen first, act fast, and report back honestly. Your concerns will be my agenda, and I will measure my success by the difference you feel in your daily life.

Name and Surname: Dikeledi Mahlangu

Ward: 16, 17

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I am a proud long-time resident of Mamelodi East and a passionate community activist. As a mother and community worker, I have been working closely with local church and school structures. I currently serve as SGB member at my local school, where I fight for quality education and the well-being of our children. I joined the Freedom Front Plus because I believe in service delivery for all, accountability and putting people first.

Top 3 priorities:

– Reliable water, electricity and roads.

– Safety, working with CPF, SAPS and fighting illegal dumping.

– Being an accessible, honest councillor who reports back to the residents.

Experience:

SGB member, community organizer, church and school volunteer. I have led clear ups and worked with safety structures.

Your promise to voters:

I will be available, honest and hardworking, I will not disappear after elections. Ward 16 and 17 will have a strong voice in council

Name and Surname: Jason Jacobs

Ward: 18, 28

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I was born in Pretoria and involved in politics from a young age at various organisations in the townships. I am a member of the Griqua from the Griqua Royal House, a descendant of Adam Kok V, the first indigenous people of South Africa.

Top 3 priorities:

– Completion of uncompleted municipal work

– Repairing the aging municipal structures

– Reliable water and electricity, waste collections and sanitation

Experience:

I served in the municipal council for five years from 2011 to 2016. I was on the Section 79-committee for Human Settlements, Petitions, and Community Safety.

Your promise to voters:

Direct communication with voters, regular feedback to the voters, and listen to voters.

Name and Surname: Lerato Daisy Makwe

Ward: 29, 33, 34, 35, 36, 89

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I am a community activist and community development advocate committed to improving people’s lives through accountable leadership, community participation, and practical solutions. I previously served as an Executive Secretary in the City of Johannesburg’s Region D from 2008 to 2013. My community involvement includes crime prevention, stakeholder engagement, social development, and advocating for improved service delivery.

Top 3 priorities:

– Improved service delivery: Advocate for better roads, functioning streetlights, reliable waste removal, proper sanitation and responsible municipal spending.

– Community safety: Strengthen partnerships between residents, law enforcement and community organisations to address crime and create safer neighbourhoods.

– Youth development and economic opportunities: Promote skills development, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship and opportunities for unemployed youth and school dropouts.

Experience:

I bring public service experience from my time as an Executive Secretary in the City of Johannesburg’s Region D, together with community leadership experience in crime prevention, community mobilisation, stakeholder engagement and social development initiatives.

Your promise to voters:

My promise is to be an accessible, accountable, and committed representative who puts residents first. I will advocate for community needs through the appropriate municipal structures, follow up on service delivery concerns, and promote initiatives that improve safety, empower young people, and strengthen local development. I want every resident to have a voice in decisions that affect their lives.

Name and Surname: Floyd Katleho Maubane

Ward: 30, 32, 39,

Party: VF Plus

Background: NA

Top 3 priorities:

To fix the sewage problems. He wants people in his wards to get access to legal paperwork to be able to build themselves within the perimeter of the law. Safety is also a concern, so he wants to install security cameras at key points.

Experience:

He has always been involved in various political parties and sees himself as a community leader.

Your promise to voters:

He places a strong focus on practical community development and states that it is important to him that leaders – himself included – are held accountable by residents. His approach to his candidacy and community service involves listening to residents and identifying their needs.

He promises to communicate with the residents of his wards.

Name and Surname: Kobus du Toit

Ward: 31

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I have a background in management, security, operations, and community involvement. Throughout my career, I have gained experience in leadership, problem-solving, coordinating people, and managing day-to-day operations. I believe in practical leadership, personal accountability, and treating people with dignity and respect. My approach is simple: a good leader must be willing to lead by example, listen to people and act where possible.

Top 3 priorities:

– Service Delivery and Accountability: To raise residents’ concerns with the City of Tshwane, follow up on reported problems and advocate for reliable municipal services and responsible use of public funds.

– Community Safety: To work with residents, community policing structures and relevant authorities to address safety concerns and strengthen cooperation within the community.

– Communication and Community Support: To maintain open communication with residents, listen to their concerns and help them access the appropriate municipal departments and support services. I believe that residents deserve to be heard and kept informed about progress on the issues affecting their daily lives.

Experience:

My experience includes management positions in the security industry, where I was responsible for coordinating operations, supervising personnel, and maintaining standards. I also have experience in business management and community leadership, including serving as Chairperson of the Lusthof Community Police Forum (GPF) from May 2014 to March 2017. In addition, I have experience managing a wildlife farm.

Your promise to voters: My promise is to listen to residents, represent their concerns honestly, and work consistently to find practical solutions to the challenges facing Ward 31. I will strive to be accessible, transparent, and accountable, and to keep residents informed about the progress of issues raised with the municipality.

I cannot promise that every problem will be solved overnight, but I can commit to taking residents seriously, following up on their concerns and doing my best to ensure that their voices are heard.

Name and Surname: Keyaleboga Seepamedi

Ward: 37, 90

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Although she has no political experience, she is willing to learn.

Top 3 priorities:

Fixing the roads, solving water problems, and giving back to the community.

Experience:

I don’t have political experience. This is the first time I am making myself available for a political role, however I am a general manager at my place of employment.

Your promise to voters:

I am passionate about community projects and service delivery. I want to be involved with a party that stands for the protection of everyone’s rights. I am passionate about youth and wish to uplift and empower the young people in my community.

Name and Surname: Clevan Enzio Olifant

Ward: 38

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Boilermaker/welder with 20 years’ experience in metal fabrications, 3D design draftsman designing homes, furniture, gates and carports. CAF D licensd Coach 3 years’ experience coaching Lighthouse FC in Eersterust Junior soccer League

Top 3 priorities:

– Service delivery that works- Water, electricity, Street Lights, Roads, waste removal and Stormwater drainage.

– Jobs, Youth and Local Economic Development-Youth skills programmes, Apprenticeships and learnerships, Local construction opportunities, Small-business development, Local procurement, Sports development, Partnerships with companies in the area, Connecting unemployed residents with existing opportunities.

– Safe, Clean and accountable ward – Safety, Cleanliness, Community policing and accountability

Experience:

Community activist, IDP participation, youth development and skills development 10 years’ experience

Your promise to voters:

Ward 38: FIX IT. BUILD IT. PROTECT IT. Our strategy is clear: strengthen basic service delivery through active monitoring and accountability; unlock jobs, skills and local economic opportunities through partnerships with business and community structures; and build a safer, cleaner ward through coordinated community action, responsible governance and transparent oversight.

Name and Surname: Solly Mahlangu

Ward: 40, 97

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Ward 40 activist. From 2020, I volunteered at Prasa train stations while the country was in level 5 lockdown due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Recently I became a Community Safety Patroller. I am also a former independent candidate.

Top 3 priorities:

I stay in the informal settlement of Phomolong. I have first-hand experience of suffering without essential services, like no water or electricity. I want everyone to be demarcated right to where he or she is on informal settlements because when you relocate others on the name of demarcation, others buy your vacant stand and those heading to permanent relocated are estimated 30 out of 100 70 are buying from corrupt officials

While waiting for demarcation and permanent services, essential temporary services need to be provided as it is our constitutional right.

Experience:

I have led a protest march to the City of Tshwane offices to demand better services for all.

Your promise to voters:

To create jobs and to provide permanent services.

Name and Surname: Ilonka Botha

Ward: 41

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Pretoria-based entrepreneur and systems thinker, bilingual in Afrikaans and English. I run my own businesses in digital skills and career development, building the policies, procedures and tools that help people and organisations work better.

Top 3 priorities:

– Turn the City’s own public data into clear, ward-specific facts residents can actually use.

– Read council policies and by-laws critically, test them against what Ward 41 actually needs, and push for procedures that work in practice, not only on paper.

– Explain council decisions that affect Ward 41 in plain language, so residents know what was decided and why.

Experience:

Member of the VF Plus Regional Executive (Streek Dagbestuur) and delegate to the Provincial Council (Provinsiale Raad). I developed strategy, communication, and structural proposals for the party, including its 2024 online presence strategy. I have also served as a ballot agent and party agent within the IEC framework.

Your promise to voters:

I don’t make noise. I make things work.

Name and Surname: Johann (sic) van der Spuy

Ward: 42

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Chairperson of Homeowners’ Association, Business Owner, Attorney, Business Rescue Practitioner

Top 3 priorities:

– To contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of all residents

– To offer residents value for money through, among other things, effective service delivery

– To contribute to restoring Ward 42 to its former glory

Experience:

Currently serving as Councillor in the Tshwane Metro. Previous chairperson of Corporate and Shared Services Oversight Committee

Your promise to voters:

I do not deal in promises. My word to voters is a matter of integrity; I choose to let quiet action speak louder than hollow guarantees. After many years of mismanagement, residents deserve far more than rhetoric. They deserve real leadership, execution, and above all, undeniable results.

Naam en Van: Barbara Meyer

Wyk: 43

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

Barbara was ’n vrywilliger in die GPF van die Eersterust-polisiestasie vanaf 2010.

Top 3 prioriteite:

– Betroubare dienslewering

– Deursigtigheid en verantwoordelikheid

– Gemeenskapsbetrokkeheid en veiligheid

Ervaring:

Ek het ervaring as ’n vrywilliger van die plaaslike gemeenskapspolisiëringsforum waar ek diens gedoen het in gemeenskapsveiligheid en samewerking met verskillende rolspelers om plaaslike probleme te probeer oplos.

Sy belowe om:

Ek belowe om na inwoners se bekommernisse te luister, hul belange met eerlikheid en integriteit te verteenwoordig en om dienslewerings uitdagings aan te spreek.

Name and Surname: Nick Pascoe

Ward: 44

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Logistics manager, motivational and change management manager.

Top 3 priorities:

– Addressing the issue of vagrants especially under the Bridge at Pick & Pay Atterbury Road.

– Addressing the empty erf on Petric and Mayo streets. The shrubs overgrown the ±3 ha area and vagrant issue is detrimental to the area. Currently under the control of education department and wish to develop sports grounds to the benefit of the community and utilisation of ± 6 schools.

– The informal taxi rank across Atterbury Value Mart causes concern and frustration to all. Will try and have it formalised and establish proper control mechanisms. Starting off with establishing a community taxi forum where possible.

Experience:

Have ± 20 year political experience, (10 years as councillor). Was managing the IDP oversight predominantly overseeing capital projects of the city. Recently confirmed as an Alderman.

Your promise to voters:

I do not promise voters no breakdown in water and electricity supply, no sewage blockage and no potholes. However, what I do promise is being there for the community, recognise their needs, represent them with all my attention and assist in making ward 44 the ward of choice in Pretoria. The community can count on my service.

Naam en Van: Lourens Moolman

Wyk: 45

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

Ek het ’n LLB-graad en beskik oor praktiese ervaring in die veiligheidsbedryf en die bestuur van mense, personeel en daaglikse bedrywighede. My ervaring het my geleer hoe belangrik verantwoordbaarheid, goeie bestuur en praktiese probleemoplossing is. Ek wil hierdie kennis en ervaring gebruik om ’n positiewe verskil in ons gemeenskap te maak.

Top 3 prioriteite:

– Dienslewering en aanspreeklikheid: Om probleme met water, elektrisiteit, paaie, straatligte en vullisverwydering aan te spreek, dit na die verantwoordelike instansies te verwys en op te volg totdat daar terugvoer is.

– Gemeenskapsveiligheid: Om saam met inwoners, veiligheidsorganisasies en die toepaslike owerhede te werk om ons woonbuurte veiliger te maak.

– Besker­ming van ons woonbuurte en gemeenskapsbelange: Om inwoners se bekommernisse ernstig op te neem, plaaslike parke se belange te bevorder en te help verseker dat ons woonbuurte goed bestuur en onderhou word.

Ervaring:

My agtergrond in die veiligheidsbedryf, personeelbestuur en regsopleiding gee my ’n praktiese grondslag om probleme te ontleed, verantwoordelike instansies tot verantwoording te roep en oplossings na te streef. Ek glo dat ’n raadslid toeganklik moet wees, inwoners moet aanhoor en nie moet ophou opvolg wanneer ’n probleem aangemeld is nie.

Hy belowe om:

Ek gaan nie beloftes maak wat ek nie self kan nakom nie. My verbintenis is om na inwoners te luister, probleme behoorlik te registreer, dit na die verantwoordelike instansies te verwys en dit daadwerklik op te volg. Ek wil daarna streef om binne 24 uur op ’n klagte of navraag terugvoer te gee oor die ontvangs daarvan en die volgende stappe. Inwoners verdien ’n raadslid wat beskikbaar is, eerlik kommunikeer en aanhou druk toepas totdat daar ’n antwoord of oplossing is.

My benadering is eenvoudig: ’n Raadslid moet nie net praat nie, maar luister, optree en terugvoer gee.

Name and Surname: Willie Spies

Ward: 46

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Also the VF Plus mayoral candidate. Is a serving councillor since 27 August 2026 and a full-time attorney, specialising in civil rights and constitutional law matters.

Top 3 priorities:

– a safer city that respects and protect property rights

– engagement of skilled expertise and paramount emphasis on merits as opposed to race when it comes to appointments

– rooting out corruption.

Experience:

5 years’ experience as member of parliament; 31 years of experience in legal practice; served on various board and councils, including the Gauteng Council of Legal Practitioners; Council of the University of Pretoria; and former executive Chairman of Pretoria FM.

Your promise to voters:

My promise to voters is clean government, commitment to saving and improving our city and availability to assist.

Naam en Van: Marius Cronje

Wyk: 47

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

Wanneer hy nie werk nie, sal jy hom waarskynlik op sy Harley Davidson-motorfiets sien rondry.

Top 3 prioriteite:

My eerste en belangrikste doelwit vir Wyk 47 is om die wyk te wen, waarna hy seker sal maak om aandag te skenk aan die grootste probleme binne die wyk.

Ervaring:

Marius Cronje is nuut tot die politiek, maar is reeds met baie entoesiasme in Wyk 47 betrokke. Inwoners sou hom verseker al raak gesien het met ’n groen plastiekvuis en groen Cowboy-hoed wat hy tydens sigbaarheids-aksies dra.

Hy belowe om:

Belangrik vir my is lojaliteit, integriteit en regverdigheid. Ek streef daarna om nie beloftes te maak as ek nie 100% seker is dit gaan realiseer nie.

Eers doen en dan praat. Met my bydrae, hoe beskeie ook al, hoop ek om te help bou aan ’n visie van ’n gemeenskap wat gehoor, gesien en gerespekteer moet word, en om die toekoms van ons stad weer nuwe betekenis te gee.

Name and Surname: James Candy

Ward: 48

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I am a community-focused individual who believes that effective leadership starts with serving people and taking responsibility for the challenges facing our communities. My involvement in community structures has given me first-hand experience of service-delivery issues and the importance of working together to find practical solutions.

I have been an active member of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) for five years and joined the Lyttelton Ratepayers Association (LRA) in August 2023, I serve as subcommittee chairperson for Fire and Safety Preparedness, Storm water and Potholes and water and lights. I have also been involved in the Fix-It Group, Ward Committee activities, community clean-ups, and the removal of fallen trees. In addition, I assist the City’s Electricity Directorate with fault identification and equipment preparation.

These experiences have strengthened my belief that residents deserve accountable leadership, responsive municipal services, and councillors who are accessible, practical, and willing to get involved.

Top 3 priorities:

– Reliable service delivery: Addressing electricity outages, potholes, storm water problems, infrastructure maintenance and other municipal service delivery failures through effective reporting, follow-up and accountability.

– Community safety: Strengthening cooperation between residents, the CPF, law enforcement agencies and relevant municipal departments to improve safety and protect neighbourhoods.

– Accountable and accessible leadership: Ensuring that residents are heard, municipal problems are followed up, and the community receives honest feedback about progress, challenges and solutions.

Experience:

My experience is rooted in hands-on community involvement. Through five years of active participation in the CPF, my involvement with the LRA, my service as a subcommittee chairperson and my work with the Ward Committee and Fix-It Group, I have developed practical experience in identifying local problems, coordinating with relevant stakeholders and assisting with service-delivery matters. I understand that effective representation requires more than raising concerns. It requires persistence, cooperation, accountability, and consistent follow-up to ensure that reported problems receive attention.

Your promise to voters:

My promise is to serve the community with integrity, dedication, and accountability. I will listen to residents, raise their concerns, follow up on service-delivery problems, and work constructively with municipal departments and community organisations to pursue practical solutions.

I cannot promise that every problem will be resolved overnight, but I can promise to remain committed, accessible, and persistent in holding the relevant authorities accountable. My goal is to help build safer, cleaner and better-maintained neighbourhoods where residents feel heard, and municipal services meet the standards they deserve.

Naam en Van: Theunis Vogel

Wyk: 49

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

“Ek is die VF Plus se kandidaat vir Wyk 49 en beskou myself as ’n Landbou-, Omgewings- en Menseregte-Aktivis, veral in verband met die probleme by die Rooiwal Watersuiweringsaanleg.” Hy boer reeds 26 jaar buite Pretoria.

Top 3 prioriteite:

My belangrikste doelwit is om Rooiwal weer in ’n 100% werkende rioolaanleg te verander. Ek soek gekwalifiseerde personeel sonder dat enige korrupsie plaasvind. Ek wil die Tshwane-metro verantwoordbaar hou.

Ervaring:

Volgens hom het hy by die politiek aangesluit om ‘’n verskil te maak waar hy sien dat dinge verkeerd loop. Hy was voorheen ’n VF Plus-raadslid in Groter Pretoria en het nou saam die stigtersleier van die party, generaal Constand Viljoen, en die huidige burgemeesterskandidaat, Willie Spies, gewerk.

Hy belowe om:

Hy wil die tipe kandidaat wees wat hy graag as inwoner sou wou sien.

Naam en Van: Suzette Fourie

Wyk: 50

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

Suzette se sport was Toutrek. Sy het Provinsiale en Nasionale kleure in buitenshuise en binnenshuise toutrek. Sy het op Nasionale vlak ook opgetree as ’n skeidsregter en Internasionaal as beampte. Sy was ook Skakelbeampte vir SA Toutrek en Sekretaresse vir Gauteng Toutrek.

Sy was ook lid van SASCOC. Sy het haar sportloopbaan afgesluit met ’n laaste nasionale deelname op die ouderdom van 65.

Top 3 prioreite:

“Ek wil seker maak dat dienslewering, waaronder elektrisiteit, water en paaie in Wyk 50 verbeter. Die regverdige besteding van inwoners se belastinggeld is uiters belangrik. Ek wil dan ook toesien dat die wyk veiliger word.”

Ervaring:

Suzette Fourie het reeds 45 jaar gelede by die politiek betrokke geraak as stigterslid van die Konserwatiewe Party in 1981. Sy was ook in 1992 betrokke as stigterslid by die Vryheidsfront. Sy sê sy het destyds reeds by die politiek betrokke geraak in ’n poging om ’n verskil aan mense se omstandighede te maak en om behulpsaam te wees met die verbetering van sekere situasies wat die land en Pretoria raak. Sy was raadslid in die Stadsraad van Pretoria asook in die huidige Tshwane Metro.

Sy belowe om: My ervaring as raadslid en gebiedsbestuurder het my leierskaps-, kommunikasie- en probleemoplossingsvaardighede versterk.

Name and Surname: Marius Spies

Ward: 51

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Proud husband, father of 3 boys and seven grandchildren. 38 years in the corporate world taught me that you need to listen to people, identify their needs, and take action to resolve them. I love to travel, especially is Africa. I have also spent a few years in Ghana where I was a freelance consultant.

Top 3 priorities:

Service delivery, Accountability and financial discipline

Experience:

I am brand new to the political environment but am still very excited to be here. I have spent 38 years in the corporate world, financial and service delivery. Since I went on pension 5 years ago, I am a small business owner and very proud to be one.

Your promise to voters:

Better service delivery, improves the everyday living environment for all.

Name and Surname: Peter Meijer

Ward: 52

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Resident in the Moot for the past 56 years and in Ward 52 for the past 46 years. Married with Saskia Meijer who is the principal of Die Gereformeerde Skool Dirk Postma. Blessed with four children and five grandchildren. Member of Die Gereformeerde Kerk Totiusdal and served as elder for numerous years.

Top 3 priorities:

Economic growth, ringfencing of rates, devolution of authority

Experience:

Matriculated at the then Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd in 1982. Completed the degree in Town and Regional Planning at the University of Pretoria in 1989 after two-year compulsory military service. Employed as a Town and Regional Planner between 1990 and 2017 in both the public and private sector. Served as the Manager of Ebenhaeser Old Age Home between 2017 and 2021 after which elected as a Councillor in the City of Tshwane. Appointed by Council as the Chairperson of Economic Development and Spatial Planning Oversight Committee in January 2022 until October 2024. Served as member of MPAC since November 2024 after the then governing coalition dissolved due to Action SA forming a coalition with the ANC and EFF.

Your promise to voters:

To ensure financial accountability, stop corruption and appoint staff on merit only.

Naam en Van: Mari Joubert

Wyk: 53

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

Ek woon reeds langer as 22 jaar in Wyk 53. Ek werk tans as ’n openbare betrekkingebestuurder. Ek is tans ’n dienende raadslid in die Tshwane-metro en is betrokke by kinderhuise, en aftreeoorde in my wyk.

Top 3 prioriteite:

Infrastruktuur wat verouderd is moet volgens my op ’n twee-jaar plan vervang word. Ek wil ook op ’n plan fokus om meer gebruik te maak van ‘outdoor advertising’. Dit sal geld genereer en sal onwettige bemarking die hoof bied. Paaie moet herstel word.

Ervaring:

Ek het sewe jaar ondervinding in die politiek en dien op die VF Plus se Federale Raad.

Sy belowe om:

Maak my hande sterk, ek was nog altyd die staatmaker. Sonder verandering is daar geen verbetering.

Name and Surname: Henni (sic) Portwig

Ward: 54

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Joined the VF Plus in 2021 to contribute to positive change in South Africa. Holds a B.Com. Degree from the University of Pretoria, studied at Stellenbosch University, and has a Quality Control certificate from the City and Guilds of London Institute.

Top 3 priorities:

– Combat crime and improve community safety.

– Restore and maintain local infrastructure.

– Promote community and sports development, and repurpose municipal properties such as the Adelaars site into community centres.

Experience:

Former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a major engineering and construction firm and senior consultant for SABS and SITA. Helped establish the VF Plus Ward 54 branch and was elected branch chairperson in 2024.

Your promise to voters:

To serve Ward 54 with honesty, integrity and accountability, address local challenges urgently, and work towards safer neighbourhoods, reliable infrastructure and stronger community facilities.

Name and Surname: Morné Erasmus

Ward: 55

Party: VF Plus

Background:

7 years’ experience of being a councillor in the City of Tshwane.

Committee member of Community Safety, previously on the rules and ethics committee. Actively in the Firearms industry selling firearms, ammunition and accessories. Actively part in leadership and Worship Leader in the A.F.M Charisma Hercules Church

Top 3 priorities:

– To ensure that the City supplies constant basic service delivery such as supplying and maintaining electricity, water and waste removal. With repairing potholes and maintaining infrastructure

– Repairing potholes and upgrading of the road infrastructure

– More visible Metro police in and around the area working with the private sector for safety and security.

Experience:

I am currently a PR Councillor and actively contributing in and around Ward 55. My personal and business experience in different aspects will ensure that new ideas and ways to operate in the ward can lead to improvement. Outstanding ward projects are a huge issue and need to be attended to.

Your promise to voters:

I am here to serve. The last five years of electricity outages, water leaks, potholes damaging private and businesses vehicles and no upgrade or maintenance due to lack of Councillor Intervention has to stop. Residents’ need and boots on the ground councillor that assists residents in their needs. Our businesses and private safety must be prioritized by the City in order to work with the private sector for assistance. Informal settlements need to be upgraded as approved by the city and lawlessness needs to stop.

Name and Surname: Francois van Wyngaardt

Ward: 56

Party: VF Plus

Background:

Accountant, University of Pretoria alumnus, resident of the ward for the past 5 years.

Top 3 priorities:

Keeping the power and water on, working streetlights, and effectively fighting crime

Experience:

Volunteer work at a drug rehabilitation centre; member of the executive committee of a student entrepreneurs’ organisation; member of the Junior Honorary Rangers at school (SANParks). Also a member of the Tukslandbou student organisation and the Christians on Campus student organisation.

Your promise to voters:

I don’t make promises – I’m focused on results. Crime must drop drastically, every streetlight in the ward must work, and substations and water infrastructure must be properly maintained. These are my goals.

Name and Surname: Wesley Jacobs

Ward: 57

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I was a Parabat and OPS Medic at 7 Medical Battalion Group in the SANDF where I learnt discipline and integrity. It was also beneficial as it allowed me to be in a diverse environment and mix with different cultures and traditions which opens you up to

understanding that we all might be different, but we are united in our diversity.

Top 3 priorities:

– Ring fence the rates and taxes in the ward to only be utilized in that ward for the upgrading and maintenance of infrastructure.

– Removal of Illegal Squatter camp which has been neglected and ignored for the last two terms, breaking down the community through vandalism, crime, theft, toxic pollution, noise pollution.

– Rehabilitation of Sinkholes and addressing the crux of the matter which is dilapidated old Asbestos piping which was laid in 1969.

Experience:

Beside the skills, knowledge and discipline which I have obtained in the military, I have five years’ experience as an active councillor in the city of Tshwane, specifically in ward 57, however I also assist with service delivery in ward 65, 78 and 79. 2.

I see myself as a district councillor who does not discriminate about who you are, what you look like or who you voted for. As long as you are a rate and tax paying member, I will assist you with service delivery in my best capacity to resolve your issue.

Your promise to voters:

I do not make promises, my community knows me as a man of action and few words, I do not post TikTok videos or selfies, I am on the ground as a servant of God, serving his community. I am not a politician; I am a community activist that uses my political powers to uplift my community.

Name and Surname: Madeleine van der Merwe

Ward: 58

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I am a people-oriented person who believes that a community works best when people care about one another and are willing to get involved.

My involvement in the community has grown from simply seeing problems around me and asking, “What can I do to help?” I have assisted residents with practical issues such as electricity and water problems, municipal registrations and other challenges that can sometimes feel overwhelming when you don’t know where to start.

I also believe strongly in helping our elderly residents, supporting our schools and community organisations, and looking after the areas in which we live. For me, being involved in a community is not about standing on the side-lines – it is about being willing to roll up your sleeves and help where you can.

Top 3 priorities:

– Service delivery that actually works

Residents should not have to fight for basic services. Electricity, water, roads, storm water, refuse removal, and the maintenance of public spaces are everyday issues that directly affect people’s lives. My priority will be to listen to residents, report problems, and, most importantly, follow up until there is an answer.

– Safe, clean and cared for neighbourhoods

I want our neighbourhoods to be places where people feel safe and proud to live. That means dealing with crime and neglect, illegal dumping and neglected areas, while also supporting initiatives that bring residents together to take ownership of their community.

– Being accessible to residents

I want people to know that they can approach me. Sometimes a resident doesn’t need a politician — they simply need someone who will listen, make a phone call, find out what is happening, and get back to them. I believe communication and accountability are just as important as trying to solve the original problem.

Experience:

My experience is largely built around working with people, administration, and solving practical problems.

Through my professional work, I have learned how important it is to understand complicated processes, deal with government departments, keep proper records, and, most importantly, keep following up when something has not been resolved.

My community involvement has given me the opportunity to put those skills into practice. I have assisted with electricity and water-related problems, helped residents with municipal matters, supported elderly residents with registrations and wills, and become involved in initiatives to improve our neighbourhoods and public spaces.

I have learned that sometimes the biggest difference you can make is simply being prepared to listen and then do something about what you have heard.

Your promise to voters:

My promise is simple: I will listen, I will be honest with you, and I will follow up.

I won’t promise that I can fix every problem overnight. I think residents deserve honesty rather than empty promises.

What I can promise is that I will not ignore a problem just because it is difficult. If I don’t have the answer, I will try to find it. If something is not within my power to change, I will tell you that honestly — but I will still try to find the right person or department who can help.

I want to be a candidate who is visible, approachable, and involved in the community — not only when there is an election, but throughout the year.

At the end of the day, Ward 58 is not just a ward on a map. It is our homes, our families, our elderly, our children, our schools and our neighbours. I want to work with the people of Ward 58 to protect what is good about our community and improve the things that need attention.

Naam en Van: Anne-Marie Sparg

Wyk: 59

Party: VF Plus

Agtergrond:

In 2005 het ek ’n Tshwane-raadslid geword. Daarna het ek ses jaar op die Reëls- en Etiekkomitee en die Stadsbeplanningskomitee gedien, en ook ek op stadsbeplanningstribunale gesit.

Ek het ook die Tshwane-vrouekoukus by die Vroueparlement-sektor Gauteng 2012 verteenwoordig. Iemand moet immers aan die provinsiale debatte deelneem.

Top 3 prioriteite:

Daar is talle probleme in Wyk 59 wat aandag moet geniet, waarvan maandelikse kragonderbrekings en kabeldiewe uitstaan.

Ek wil toesien dat die metro die bosse op die Unisa-grenslyn onder beheer bring.

Ervaring:

Vir die afgelope vyf jaar het ek as VF Plus-raadslid gedien en Tshwane-inwoners op die Artikel 79 Petisiekomitee verteenwoordig – wat ’n lang manier is om te sê: As iets stukkend is, knik ons nie net simpatiek nie. Ons sit dit op skrif en sorteer die problem uit.

In totaal bring ek 11 jaar se ervaring met baie geduld saam vir Wyk 59 se gemeenskap.

Sy belowe om:

Ek werk tans saam met die inwoners om ’n gemeenskapsopheffingsprojek (CUP) op die been te bring sodat dit die nodige aandag kry by die metro. Die voorgestelde ontwikkeling in die Groenkloof-gebied sal ook prioriteit geniet en ek beloof om saam met die Groenkloof-inwoners te werk om die waarde van hul eiendomme te beskerm.

Name and Surname: Kobus Trollip

Ward: 60

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I worked for Eskom at Matimba power station. Worked as a contractor at the Airforce doing maintenance on Aircraft batteries and I worked as a Real Estate agent selling properties in Danville and around Pretoria. I am currently self-employed doing maintenance and renovations in and around Pretoria.

Top 3 priorities:

– Stopping crime and protecting the community by stopping cable theft, providing food so there is no need to steal.

– Restoring and providing services that the community pay for like water, power, refuse removal, streetlights and roads.

– Cleaning the environment where we live.

Experience:

Although I do not have much political experience I make up for that in lived experience. I am a good listener and problem solver.

Your promise to voters:

I promise to always be available in the community. I will host regular meetings and always try to engage the residents of ward 60.

Name and Surname: Anisha Garib

Ward: 61

Party: VF Plus

Background:

I am an educator, writer, wellness advocate and community builder. My work centres on education, belonging and creating opportunities for people to participate meaningfully in their communities.

Top 3 priorities:

– Youth involvement and drug prevention Give young people a meaningful role in Ward 61 through community projects, recreation, skills development and mentorship. Tackling the drug problem requires prevention, access to support and opportunities that give young people purpose and a sense of belonging.

– Education and early childhood development Support quality early learning by working with families, educators and early childhood development centres. Strong foundations in childhood help children succeed at school and beyond.

– Clean, safe streets, parks and community spaces Organise community clean-ups and push for sustained municipal maintenance and better lighting. Work with the Community Policing Forum, police and residents to strengthen safety and ensure our shared spaces are welcoming and usable.

Experience:

I previously served as a Community Policing Forum sector secretary and as treasurer of the CPF executive committee. My experience also includes organising educational programmes, student wellness activities and community events. As a LEGO Foundation Learning Through Play Ambassador, I advocate for learning that builds confidence, creativity and practical skills.

Your promise to voters:

I will spend more time on community upliftment than on political posturing and campaigning. My priority will be doing the work: supporting our youth, strengthening early childhood development, and making our streets, parks and community spaces cleaner and safer. I will remain accessible, follow through on concerns and report honestly on progress.

Name and Surname: Councillor Quentin Meyer

Ward Number: Ward 2 – Pretoria North, Wolmer, Florauna and Dorandia

Political Party: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Background:

I am Councillor Quentin Meyer, and I am committed to serving the residents of Ward 2 with dedication, honesty, transparency and accountability. I believe that residents deserve a councillor who listens to their concerns, takes action and keeps fighting for solutions, even when the process is difficult.

My approach is simple: residents must come first. I believe in being accessible to the community, raising issues directly with the relevant City of Tshwane departments and holding the municipality accountable for the services residents pay for.

I understand the daily challenges facing our communities, from broken streetlights and potholes to water leaks, sewer problems, crime and pressure on our existing infrastructure.

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Reliable Municipal Services and Infrastructure

I will continue pushing for the repair of potholes, broken streetlights, water leaks, sewer blockages and damaged municipal infrastructure. Our roads, electricity networks, water systems and public facilities must receive the attention they deserve. I will also advocate for infrastructure capacity to be addressed before further development places additional pressure on our established neighbourhoods.

2. Safer Neighbourhoods and Cleaner Public Spaces

Residents deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities. I will continue raising concerns about dark streets, neglected parks, vandalism, cable theft and crime hotspots, while pushing for better cooperation between municipal departments, law enforcement and community safety structures.

I will also work towards cleaner parks, properly maintained cemeteries and public spaces that residents can use with dignity and confidence.

3. Accountability, Transparency and Residents’ Rights

I will continue demanding answers from the City of Tshwane when complaints go unresolved and when residents are left waiting for essential services. I will stand up for residents during development and planning processes, ensuring that their objections and concerns are properly raised and that infrastructure capacity, traffic, parking and neighbourhood character are taken seriously.

Residents deserve to be heard, respected and kept informed.

Experience:

As the Ward 2 councillor, I work directly with residents and municipal departments to escalate service delivery complaints, follow up on outstanding matters and raise community concerns.

I regularly deal with issues involving streetlights, potholes, water and sewer infrastructure, traffic safety, public spaces, development applications and other challenges affecting our neighbourhoods.

I believe that being a councillor is not about making empty promises. It is about showing up, asking difficult questions, following up and continuing to fight for residents, even when progress is slow.

My Promise to Voters:

My promise is to remain accessible, honest and committed to the people of Ward 2.

I will continue to raise your concerns, challenge poor service delivery, demand accountability and fight for decisions that protect our communities and their future.

I cannot promise that every problem will be resolved overnight, because many decisions and repairs depend on municipal departments and processes beyond my direct control. However, I can promise that I will continue to follow up, escalate outstanding matters and keep pushing for answers.

I will not promise you everything. I will promise you commitment, transparency, hard work and a councillor who refuses to give up on the community.

Ward 2 deserves reliable services, safer streets, responsible development and a municipality that listens to its residents.

Together, let us build a better Ward 2.

Name and Surname: Virginia “Keppler” Young

Ward Number: 87

Political Party: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Background:

Virginia “Keppler” Young is a veteran South African journalist and activist based in East Lynne, Pretoria.

She started her career at the anti-apartheid newspaper – Vryeweekblad – and has since held senior roles at mainstream media houses – amongst others Beeld, Pretoria News, Rapport. She’s a former Crime Specialist Reporter and a crime fighter of note.

Beyond reporting, she is a voice for the vulnerable and is credited with helping save over 100 elderly people from starvation, abuse and neglect.

Her experience led Virginia to take on the Gauteng health system and campaign for better treatment of patients.

She’s also an award-winning author. In 2019 she won the AfriCAN Authors Awards in Afrikaans Literature and Poetry for her second book.

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Keep the power on. Electricity infrastructure upgrade; Get the street lights working

2. Cut and maintain grass and bushes in public places as long grass harbour criminals and put residents at risk.

3. Resurfacing poorly maintained and crumbled streets.

Experience:

1. I have worked in political office in the City of Johannesburg as the Chief Specialist: Community and Stakeholder Manager for the MMC Community Development in the City of Johannesburg

2. I worked as National Media Liason Officer for a political party.

Your Promise to Voters:

1. To fight to keep the lights and water on with quick turnaround times in case of a power failers; upgrade and replace pipes and cables. Stop the patch jobs or the “spoeg en plak” jobs happening currently;

2. Work with metro police and the police to keep our community safe and free from criminals.

3. Fight for my residents to be party of the City of Tshwane’s EPW program.

Name and Surname: Alderman Shaun Wilkinson

Ward Number: Ward 42, City of Tshwane

Political Party: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Background:

A committed public representative and community activist with a long-standing record of service in Tshwane.

I believe in accountable governance, community participation, and the principle that public service is about people, not politics.

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Service Delivery: Addressing service delivery, billing issues, and neglected infrastructure. Ensuring problems are escalated, residents receive feedback, and officials are held accountable.

2. Safety and Security: Working with residents, SAPS, TMPD, CPF structures, Private Security, and relevant governments / authorities to address crime, illegal dumping, and unlawful land occupation.

3. Community Development: Support the efforts of the active-citizens involved in Community Uplifments Projects, The Friends of Klapperkop, Project #Klappies, I ?? My Neighborhood and other initiatives ie. ADOPT-A-SPOT

Experience:

Former Ward 59 Councillor. My experience spans municipal governance, community engagement, service delivery escalation, and grassroots campaigning.

MY Promise to Voters:

No empty promises. Just commitment, accountability, communication, and delivery.

I will listen, engage, follow up, and fight for the interests of your community. I cannot promise that every problem will be solved overnight, but I can promise that I will not stop pushing for solutions.

Together, we can make a difference.

Name and Surname: Priscilla Pannell

Ward Number: Ward 1

Political Party: Democratic Alliance

Background:

Born in Pretoria, and have been a resident of the Moot for the past 22 years now. As an ex-employee at the South African Police Service, I have had the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with people from all walks of life. I started my political journey in 2016, where I realised for the first time that we cannot merely sit on the side-lines and watch our city deteriorate. We need to make our voices heard, and actively start contributing to building a better place for our children. This is especially important to me as a mother of one, as I want to be part of the solution, not the problem.

Top 3 Priorities:

1) Ensuring that we have working streetlights—Criminal activities can be directly linked to non-working streetlights, making our community feel unsafe to even go outside their homes at night. Especially women, children, and the elderly are so easily targeted.

2) There is an inherent drug problem in our schools, where our children do not have a safe space to better their education, where they don’t have to worry about being exposed to drug use. Discipline and respect is also a problem, but mostly due to the lack of proper activities for children to partake in, adding to them not having an outlet for their social and home circumstances.

3) Illegal dumping and the continuous illegal land use, with vagrants becoming a bigger problem in the Moot. No real consequences and a lack of people caring for their environment add to the concern.

Experience:

I have been an activist with the Democratic Alliance for the past 10 years and actively involved with the Moot community, working hand-in-hand with them to assist with municipal issues and sharing the concerns that our residents have for our deteriorating city.

I have been the branch chairperson for Ward 54, working closely with Elma Nel this past 10 years, and served as a Ward Committee member in the portfolio for roads and transport.

As the responsible person for coordinating the special votes for LGE2026 for the Moot Constituency, I have been engaging closely with our senior citizens and those in our community without voices, finding this to be one of my passions. This has been a humbling experience for me, as I feel that our community tends to forget the contribution of our seniors and all of their life experience, which we can learn so much from.

Your Promise to Voters:

I undertake to work actively with my constituents and the residents of Ward 1 – in keeping the City of Tshwane accountable for better service delivery. I will make it my mission to always be available and to ensure that we take hands to uplift our area together. Working streetlights is a priority, and I will keep the City of Tshwane responsible for this long-overdue issue. Secondly, working closely together with SAPS, CPF, and security companies to ensure a safer place for our children in their school environment is another issue that I will concentrate on, and lastly, to help highlight illegal dumping and constant vagrants in our open spaces and parks, which is a growing problem, thus working together with the city and TMPD to attend to these complaints. My word is my honour, and I believe in proper communication and being available when my residents have concerns. As your representative, I want to take hands and work toward a better place where we can feel safe and where each resident feels valued.

Name and Surname: Adriana Randall

Ward Number: 52

Political Party: Democratic Alliance

My experience.

I have been a public representative for more than 20 years of which I spent 10 years (2014-2024) in provincial parliament as opposition minister Finance and e-Government. The other almost 11 years as a ward councillor 2006-2014 in ward 52 and PR councillor Olievenhoutbosch ward 77 and 106 till 2026 March when I was transferred back to the Moot constituency.

My promise to voters:

My passion is to continue serving the residents of ward 52. I have also been a resident in ward 52 since 2006 and I know each and every corner, each and every road, and service delivery challenges here.

I believe that service gives meaning to our lives, and I know I have the knowledge and experience to get things done. I put the interest of residents above my own.

Name and Surname: Denvor Julies

Ward Number: 41

Political Party: Democratic Alliance

Background:

1. IT Management

2. International Trade

3. Retail Management

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Improve and upgrade water infrastructure,

2. Improve and upgrade Murrayfield and Willows substation,

3. Street lights and potholes, safety and security,

Your Promise to Voters:

I am ready to serve. The past two weeks illustrated my commitment to serve my community. Amongst the many issues, the top 3 priorities listed above is critical to bring relief and stability on our electricity and water infrastructure including safety and security.

Name and Surname: Wayne van Rensburg

Ward Number: Ward 83, Tshwane

Political Party: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Background

Wayne van Rensburg has spent the past 30 years building and managing his own business. He is also a motivational speaker, has served in part-time ministry and holds a qualification in biblical teachings.

His career has involved working with people, managing expectations, resolving problems and making decisions that carry real financial and personal consequences.

He believes that the greatest weakness in public leadership is often the distance between those making decisions and those living with the consequences.

For Wayne, entering local politics is an opportunity to bring practical business experience and a strong sense of personal responsibility into the service of his community.

Top Three Priorities

1. Making Basic Services Dependable Again

Water, electricity and functioning infrastructure should be the foundation of municipal government, not a daily source of uncertainty. Wayne’s priority is to pursue reliable service delivery, timely maintenance and proper accountability when systems fail.

2. Restoring Pride in Our Neighbourhoods

Potholes, broken streetlights, neglected parks and deteriorating public spaces are more than maintenance complaints. They affect safety, property values and the confidence residents have in their city. Wayne wants Ward 83 to be a place where municipal standards are visible in the streets, not merely recorded in reports.

3. Closing the Gap Between Reporting and Resolving

Residents should not have to become investigators to establish what happened to a municipal complaint. Wayne intends to focus on proper follow-up, clear communication and persistent engagement with the departments responsible for delivering services.

Experience

Thirty years in business have taught Wayne that a problem does not disappear because it has been delegated, and that responsibility cannot simply be passed from one desk to another.

He understands budgets, operational pressures, difficult decisions and the consequences of poor management.

His work as a motivational speaker and his involvement in ministry have also given him an appreciation for the different circumstances, concerns and expectations people bring to leadership.

He believes a councillor must be able to listen with patience, question with confidence and act with determination.

My Promise to Voters

I have never believed that holding a position automatically makes someone a leader. Leadership becomes evident when something goes wrong and people look to you for answers.

After 30 years in business, I know that explanations have their place, but eventually someone must take responsibility for getting the job done.

I will not promise Ward 83 a municipality without problems. That would be neither credible nor honest.

What I will promise is that I will know the issues affecting my ward, understand which departments are responsible and pursue matters until there is a clear answer or a practical way forward.

I want residents to know that when they raise a concern, it will not simply become another reference number waiting for attention.

The value of a councillor should never be measured by how often their name appears in public, but by how much their community benefits from their work.

That is the standard I intend to hold myself to.

My home. My community. My commitment.

Name and Surname: Kobus Scheltema

Ward number: 53

Political Party: DA

Background:

Gezina Resident for 39 years and DA activist for more than 15 years. Schooled at Wonderboom Suid Skool and Oos-Moot Hoërskool and University of Pretoria

Top 3 priorities:

(Maintenance not to be neglected)

1) Closure of Melgisedek

2) upgrade/stabilisation of the Njala line that feeds Villieria and Jacaranda Substation.

3) Tackling of crime and bylaw transgressions.

(To fight cable theft, water meter theft, dangerous open spaces, by-law transgressions like (pollution that exceeds the allowable quota)

Experience:

If allowed to serve. Will take my studies further into Town and Regional Planning. To focus on planning methodologies to promote the suburban character of the Moot.

Promise to voters:

To not let the title of Ward Councillor get between me and a resident. My name is Kobus and I will not impose the idea of a title: Ward 53 Councillor Kobus Scheltema.

Name and Surname: Siobhan Muller (Ms)

Ward Number: 82

Political Party: Democratic Alliance

Background: I have been a ward councillor for 15 years. This will be my 4th term in Tshwane Ward 82.

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Stable water supply,

2. Stable power supply (including trimming of trees to prevent outages which has been proven to cut outages by at least 50%)

3. Get the street lights working for safer road conditions and general safety*

Experience:

Before becoming a councillor I ran my own marketing company for 16 years. I served on the Lynnwood Residents Association for a number of years before becoming a councillor and represented my community in service delivery requests and attending planning tribunals.

I have 15 years’ experience as a ward councillor and have served in Economic Development and Spatial Planning portfolio for 10 of those years as well as the MPAC (Municipal Public Accounts Committee)

Your Promise to Voters:

To continue ensuring Ward 82 has service delivery and the community thrives. That no resident is forgotten and to ensure needs of the community appear on the IDP(Integrated Development Plan)

Name and Surname: Mickey van der Westhuizen

Ward Number: Ward 98 – City of Tshwane

Political Party: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Background:

I am a community-driven person who believes that leadership is not about a title, but about being present, taking responsibility and making a difference in people’s everyday lives.

My passion is serving people, standing up for communities and ensuring that residents have a voice when it comes to the services they deserve.

I believe in honest leadership, hard work and bringing communities together, regardless of political affiliation. At the end of the day, we all want safer neighbourhoods, reliable services and a better future for our families.

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Community Safety and Streetlights

Restoring streetlights, addressing cable theft and vandalism, and working alongside communities and law enforcement to create safer neighbourhoods.

2. Reliable Service Delivery and Infrastructure

Fighting for properly maintained roads, functioning water and electricity infrastructure, improved stormwater systems and quicker responses to municipal service failures.

3. Accountability and Community Involvement

Holding municipal departments accountable, improving communication between residents and the City, and ensuring that communities are heard and kept informed.

Experience:

I was elected as Ward 98 Councillor on 9 July 2025.

Since taking office, I have focused on being visible, accessible and actively involved in the challenges facing our communities.

My work has included extensive ward inspections, identifying thousands of faulty streetlights, reporting damaged infrastructure, addressing water leaks, electricity outages, potholes, illegal dumping and other service delivery concerns.

I believe experience is not only measured by how long someone has held a position, but also by what they do with the opportunity to serve.

I have learned that making a difference requires persistence, teamwork and the willingness to keep pushing, even when progress is frustratingly slow.

My Promise to Voters:

I will never promise residents that every problem can be solved overnight. That would not be honest.

What I can promise is that I will continue to show up, listen, communicate honestly and fight for the services our communities deserve.

I will not disappear after an election or only be visible when votes are needed.

I believe a councillor must be accessible, accountable and willing to stand alongside residents, especially when things are difficult.

Ward 98 is more than a number on a map. It is where people build their homes, raise their children and plan their futures.

My commitment is simple: I will keep putting our communities first, because public service is not about being served. It is about serving others.

Name and Surname: Henk Roodt

Ward Number: 96

Political Party: Democratic Alliance

Background: Law Enforcement and Security

Top 3 Priorities:

1. Water, electricity and sanitation

2. Protect infrastructure and improve safety

3. Illegal dumping and environmental health

Experience:

I worked as a city official (City Council of Pretoria Security Department-Pretoria Traffic Department) and then As Senior Superintendent Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department-I started my own Security company in 2016 and have been in the security industry since then.

Your Promise to Voters:

My promise is to be a councillor who is present, listens and follows through. I will fight for reliable water and electricity, safer communities, better roads and a cleaner Ward 96. I will track reported problems, demand accountability from the City and give you honest, regular feedback on progress and delays. I will serve every resident fairly, regardless of political affiliation. I cannot promise that every problem will be fixed overnight, but I can promise commitment, transparency and persistent action.

Name and Surname: Dana Wannenburg

Ward Number: 5

Political Party: DA

Background: 26 years in politics and 40 years in business

Top 3 Priorities:

Infrastructure Maintenance and Upgrades

Prioritise the maintenance, repair and upgrading of essential infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water and sanitation, to improve service delivery and ensure reliable municipal services for Ward 5 residents.

By-law Enforcement and Compliance

Strengthen by-law enforcement to address illegal activities, protect public spaces, ensure compliance by residents and businesses, and promote a safer, cleaner and orderly Ward 5.

Urban Management and Clean Neighbourhoods

Improve urban management through effective planning, well-maintained public spaces and infrastructure, and reliable municipal services to create cleaner, safer and better-managed neighbourhoods in Ward 5

Experience:

Councillor for 26 years, work in different ward, twice Member of the Mayoral Committee, Chief Whip of the DA Caucus

Your Promise to Voters:

Give regular updates, available to serve, improving communication and services in ward 5

Name and Surname: Elma Nel

Ward Number: 54

Political Party: DA

Background

I was born in the Moot and a homeowner who also raised my children here therefore all our fondest memories were made in the Moot.

My children are business owners in Ward 54 as we have no plans to relocate ever.

I’m a third term dedicated Councillor who was involved in serving the best interests of residents long before l entered politics in attempt to save our beautiful city for future generations.

Top 3 Priorities

We need to save our city and stabilise the financial dilemma we are currently experiencing due to theft of city funds, only then can we start the actual repair process due to infrastructure that was not maintained over the years.

Extensive power failures and non-working streetlights are visible proof of the current demise of maintenance while our waterlines only visible when we experience pipes bursting is over 80 years old in most of the Moot.

The current upgrades on some of these lines are vulnerable to tender corruption and more often then not in adequately done to a degree where it causes more problems then solutions to tax paying residents like myself

Experience

As a business owner in the Moot for over 30 years l was directly affected by obstacles due to lack of service delivery and became a activist for Democratic Alliance 22 years ago already because we all have a responsibility to become actively involved iso just complaining about situations residents are facing.

When DA offered me a position as a Ward Councillor in 2014 l had to decide on whether to continue putting all my energy into my business or focusing on becoming part of the team who wants to rescue a failing city and deciding to join the DA team became a easy decision to make because regardless of how successful your business is when it’s in a failing city the future is without promises of success.

Your Promise to Voters

It’s not in my character to give up.

As a mother we are tested through the years and trained to apply our minds on solutions to whatever obstacles we are facing.

I will always apply that same energy in the tasks ahead of me in our ward and l will diligently perform my duties and responsibilities towards all residents with the same energy l use to protect my own children.

Name and Surname: Lauren Megan Besaans

Ward: Ward 46, City of Tshwane

Party: ActionSA

Background:

I hold a Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood Development, specialising in Learning Support and Psychology, and an Honours Degree in Computer Integrated Education from the University of Pretoria. My career spans professional education, homeschooling ownership (EduHome), teaching English internationally in South Korea, and serving as a high school English teacher in Centurion. I also serve as the School-Based Support Team (SBST) coordinator at school, drawing on my specialisation in special needs and psychology to support diverse learners. Driven by a lifelong dedication to community development and leadership, I am stepping up to fix service delivery and ensure progress for our residents.

Top 3 priorities:

Infrastructure & Basic Services: Modernising the power grid to prevent power trips and cable theft, and securing the water supply.

Community Safety: Strengthening community safety through CPF (Community Policing Forum) collaboration, streamlined road closures, and ensuring safer neighbourhoods through resident partnerships.

Public Infrastructure & Economic Growth: Prioritising pothole repairs, storm water clearing, and public space maintenance to create a business-friendly ward that drives job opportunities and economic development.

Experience:

Professional Leadership: Served as Grade Head (Grades 8 and 9 English) and SBST Coordinator.

Business & Management: Owner of EduHome providing strong operational, management, and leadership experience.

Community Engagement: Proven track record of quick problem-solving, rapid academic/operational turnaround, and effective communication with diverse groups of people.

Your promise to voters:

I promise to bring honest, transparent, and action-driven leadership to Ward 46. I am committed to holding quarterly community feedback meetings to keep residents informed and connected, ensuring that your voices are heard, departments are held accountable, and we build a safer, more prosperous community together.

Name and Surname: Cllr Henriette Frohlich

Ward: 64

Party: ActionSA

Background:

Architect by training, with 25+ years of experience in community-based work and grassroots initiatives across the globe. As ActionSA PR Councillor of the City of Tshwane since 2021, I have spent the past 5 years on helping residents identify reoccuring problems at a ward-level, and together with residents and city officials, advocating for sustainable solutions. Many of our problems in South Africa today are structural by nature. The more we are empowered to understand the structures that govern us, the better chance we have of making them work for us.

Top 3 priorities:

Community Safety, Service Delivery and Youth Unemployment

Experience:

With a Masters in Architecture and Diploma in Theology and Ministry, my approach to service delivery is both structural and holistic in nature. The Reeds parkrun, which I helped initiate and establish in 2022, is a prime example of how a real-felt need at a ward-level can become a catalyst for change at a national and global level.

As a first-time voter in November 2021, I have a deep appreciation for residents who do not understand what a ward is, and why their vote matters. My journey as ActionSA PR Councillor of the City of Tshwane these past 5 years has helped me understand the urgent need for voter education, so that ordinary residents can better understand the structures that govern their public lives, and influence those structures for change.

Your promise to voters:

I will always be accessible, responsive and honest in my engagements with the residents I represent and serve. I will remain solutions-orientated and put the needs of South Africans first.

Name and Surname: Ononofile Rooi Chere, known as Morena

Ward: Ward 21

Party: African National Congress (ANC)

Background:

I am Ononofile Rooi Chere, known as Morena, a strong and loyal member of the ANC. I am a resident of Mabopane. I was staying in Mabopane Block A and then moved to Block B. I am willing to serve my community with dedication.

Top 3 priorities:

1. Basic Service Delivery: To ensure reliable water, electricity, refuse collection and functional street lights for all households in Ward 21.

2. Road Infrastructure: To fight for the tarring of gravel roads, resurfacing of existing roads, fixing of potholes, and proper storm-water drainage systems.

3. Good Governance and Community Involvement: To build a responsive ward that listens to residents and works together with the community to solve issues.

Experience:

I have gained a lot of experience from working with officials at a high level. Even before becoming a Councillor Candidate, I managed to assist residents and fix service delivery issues that were reported, mostly through residents’ groups. I have my own way of solving issues, I am always visible on the ground, and I attend to issues as fast as I can.

Your promise to voters: I promise to work together with you in solving our issues. I believe my powers will extend now as I will have no limitations in knocking on doors to help our people. I promise to communicate and always give feedback to you, where it is possible according to the budget and where it is not possible, I will explain. My promise is to be visible, accessible and to serve Ward 21 with honesty.

Name and Surname: Gaahele Mokgoro

Ward: 79

Party: ActionSA

Background:

I am an educated South African woman with a degree in Politics and International Relations, as well as a National Diploma in Journalism. I began my career as a journalist before transitioning into corporate communications, where I honed my skills in effective messaging and public engagement.

I am also the granddaughter of the late Gauta George Mokgoro, a former political stalwart who served 11 years on Robben Island and was banished to Kuruman until the dawn of our democracy. Growing up with this legacy, I developed a deep understanding of our country’s political landscape and the sacrifices made for our freedom.

I believe that what our municipalities lack is not resources, but qualified, ethical leaders who will govern efficiently and put the people first. I am stepping forward to be that kind of leader for Ward 79.

Top 3 Priorities:

Streetlights: Ensuring our streets are well-lit and safe, especially at night.

Informal Settlements: Restoring dignity to residents living in informal settlements, particularly the people of Irene Station.

Safety: Partnering with law enforcement and the community to make Ward 79 a safer place for all.

Experience:

In 2021, I campaigned for ActionSA in Ward 101, Johannesburg, where I gained valuable grassroots experience. Following the elections, I served as a Ward Committee member under the portfolio of Urban Planning and Development, where I contributed to local governance and community development initiatives.

My Commitment to the People of Irene Station:

Informal settlements offer no dignity to the people who live in such conditions. The residents of Irene Station were placed there under the previous DA leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and were left there without running water or electricity.

This is unacceptable. My aim is to work with the City of Tshwane to relocate these residents to a better place with the much-needed resources and infrastructure they deserve. Every resident of Ward 79 deserves to live in dignity, with access to basic services like water, sanitation, and electricity.

Your Promise to Voters:

I will not be making empty promises to voters. True democracy means that the people shall govern, and it is the voters who must tell me what they want me to work on.

What I can promise is this: I will work diligently to ensure that Ward 79 is well represented in council. I will ensure transparency in all matters of governance. And I will join hands with our residents to ensure that no one is left behind.

I am committed to seeing our city of Tshwane being well managed under the leadership of Dr. Nasiphi Moya. Together, we can build a Ward 79 that is safe, clean, and full of opportunity for everyone.

Let’s make a difference. Together.

Name and Surname: Sister Masopoga

Ward: 77

Party:ANC

Background: I have been a servant of community

Top 3 priorities:

1. Houses issues

2.Electricity

3.Roads and storm water

Experience: Working as a GBVF brigade in my community, assisting with community bereavement, solving community issues ,School governing body.

Your promise to voters:

– To serve them with service delivery

– To call meetings for updates and reports

Name and Surname: Pule Perold Monaledi

Ward: 11, 25, 26, 27, 88 & 94

Party: Vryheidsfront Plus

Background:

I possess a Degree in Community Development that i obtained solely to have the knowledge on what must i do to help develop my community. My goal is to bring services to my people and bring hope through creating job opportunities and safe areas our kids will live in.

Top 3 priorities:

Law and Order, Functional Municipality and Clean Areas.

Experience:

I come from an organisation called Soil of Africa, where i was a deputy Coordinator in Tshwane for a period of a year. The Organisation is community driven and pride itself in resolving issues that go in the hearts of daily living experiences of our people. I was in the forefront of service delivery protests and human rights’ been broken against our own people.

Your promise to voters:

To my community, I promise to work close with you to better understand your needs. I promise to bring ethical leadership, lead with pride and strives to bring basic services to you.

Name and Surname: Violet Phalwane

Ward: 30

Party: African National Congress: (ANC)

Top 3 priorities:

1. Job creation

2. Roads re-gravelling and potholes patching

3. Street lights and Highmasts lights

Experience: Community Development Worker (CDW), Clinic Committee and Hospital Board member and current Ward Councillor

Name and Surname: Llewellyn George Reinecke

Ward: Ward 83, City of Tshwane (Erasmuskloof, Constantia Park and Waterkloof Glen)

Party: Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) – ward candidate for Ward 83

Background:

I was born and raised in this part of Pretoria, and I have lived in Ward 83 itself for more than 23 years. For me, community involvement starts with responsibility towards your neighbours: being there when people need help and doing something practical about problems. That is what my years in community safety have been about, helping to build a safer and better community together with others. By profession I am a technologist and systems builder, and that is how I approach the ward too: understand why a problem happens, then build a solution that actually works and keeps working.

Top 3 priorities:

1. Basic services that work and keep working: streetlights that stay on, roads without potholes and reliable municipal services.

2. Safety: safe public spaces and visible law enforcement, working closely with the community policing forum and SAPS.

3. Accountability: residents who pay for services must see the benefit, and there must be real accountability for how rates and taxes are spent. Problems that are reported must get an owner, not just a reference number.

Experience:

I served in leadership roles in the Garsfontein Community Police Forum as Public Relations Officer, Deputy Chairperson of the Executive Committee and Chairperson of the Sector 4B committee. That work gave me practical experience engaging residents, SAPS and other stakeholders on crime, safety, municipal services and infrastructure. I first stood for Ward 83 in the 2023 by-election and have remained actively involved in community work since. I am a member of the Freedom Front Plus Greater Pretoria Regional Management. My approach is to investigate a problem, identify who is responsible and keep pushing until there is a real, practical outcome, rather than simply passing the complaint on.

Your promise to voters:

After more than 23 years in this community I know residents are not asking for miracles; they want the basics to work, and to keep working. I did not enter politics to be a politician. I got involved because I was tired of problems being reported without anyone taking ownership. My promise is simple: I take ownership, I find solutions, and I keep pushing until the job is done.

Name and Surname: Prince Ntobeng

Ward: 41

Party: ActionSA

Background:

A qualified High School teacher with B.Ed (Honours) Been part of ActionSA in Tshwane since its inception in 2020

Top 3 priorities:

Safety, Water and electricity infrastructure

Experience:

Have more than 5 years’ experience in community work including as a high school teacher.

Your promise to voters:

– I will ensure infrastructure lifecycle management through regular and timely repair of ageing water pipes, strict maintenance schedules for underground pipes, reservoirs, and eliminate low pressure regular water issues.

– I will ensure that there is reliable energy through regular maintenance of power grid, allowing alternative energy integration into the grid, like solar energy. Regular repair and maintenance of street lights (Luminaire)

– Attract and fast-track approvals for fibre, reliable and high-speed telecommunications infrastructure.

– I will ensure strict by- law enforcement through to ensure Zoning regulations to limit noise pollution, occupation of illegal immigrants in the area, and prohibition of illegal and non- compliant industrial activities that poses environmental

– Strengthen partnerships between private security, neighbourhood watches, and law enforcement agencies.

– Maintain and install CCTV infrastructure. Implement smart community linked license plate recognition and thermal cameras at all ward entry and exit points.

– Allocate dedicated ward security vehicles to high-risk zone, parks and shopping centres for patrols.

– I will advocate for creation of recreational facilities in all areas of the ward. Maintenance of existing parks, including bringing a project to build and develop a larger -scale community stadium in Silverton. Implement a ‘Fix it for Zero-pothole’ policy and ensure regular resurfacing and marking of all roads and clearing of stormwater drains.

DISCLAIMER

Rekord invited political parties to provide information about candidates contesting wards in Tshwane. The information published above was supplied by the respective parties and candidates. Not all parties or candidates responded before the publication deadline; their information is therefore not included.