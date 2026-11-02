Disaster teams move in after a deadly night blaze displaces scores of Pretoria residents

About 180 people were left displaced after a fire destroyed 60 shacks in Jwagga informal settlement.

The fire broke out at Plot 140, Amelia Street, at about 21:00 on October 27, according to Pretoria North police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk.

Van Dyk said strong winds caused the flames to spread from a small fire behind the shacks to surrounding structures, with the Tshwane Fire Brigade spending about three hours extinguishing the blaze.

”A 37-year-old man died in the incident after his brother discovered his body inside his shack. An inquest docket has been opened,” said Van Dyk.

Relief measures deployed

Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise conducted an oversight visit to the settlement and announced interventions, including temporary shelter, relief packages, mobile healthcare services and counselling for affected residents and the bereaved family.

”A Home Affairs mobile office was also expected to assist residents who lost identification documents, birth certificates and other documentation,” he said.

Modise said social welfare teams were providing food, counselling and essential support to affected families.

Frustrations mount over broken machinery

Community leader and Jwagga resident Thabo Aphane said some residents were still sleeping outside without blankets or temporary shelter.

”Residents are still frustrated because the metro told them that they would be taken to different shelters and given blankets, food and a place to sleep,” he said.

Aphane also raised concerns about delays in clearing the affected area, saying machinery intended to remove debris had broken down.

MMC for Human Settlements Alderman Aaron Maluleka confirmed that the metro’s Disaster Risk Management officers had been activated to provide emergency relief.

He said the municipality was mobilising social assistance and engaging relevant departments to support affected households.

Strong winds spread the flames from a small fire behind the shacks to nearby structures.

Photo: Supplied The fire left residents without shelter. Photo: Supplied The fire broke out at Plot 140, Amelia Street, at approximately 21:00 on October 27.

Photo: Supplied

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