Power failure halts Rand Water booster station, affecting Pretoria East supply

Pretoria East residents face water shortages following an electrical fault at Rand Water’s Mapleton Booster Pumping Station that halted bulk supply to several municipalities.

The incident occurred at about 20:35 on Monday, November 2, bringing pumping operations at the facility to a halt.

[MEDIA STATEMENT]

Media Statement City of Ekurhuleni Power Outage

WARNING: CITY OF EKURHULENI ELECTRICITY FAILURE TO MAPLETON PUMPING STATION — WATER OUTAGE IN EKURHULENI, TSHWANE, LESEDI, GOVAN MBEKI, VICTOR KHANYE AND THEMBISILE HANI MUNICIPALITIES pic.twitter.com/FZnJr2S70N — Rand Water (@Rand_Water) November 3, 2026

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo warned that reservoirs supplied by the Mapleton system could experience declining water levels as available supplies are used.

He said this could result in low water pressure or temporary water interruptions in affected communities.

According to Mashigo, technical teams were investigating the cause of the power breakdown.

“At this stage, there is no estimated time for the restoration of electricity or the resumption of pumping operations,” said Mashigo.

He said the city’s bulk water supply teams were monitoring reservoir levels and implementing operational measures to manage the available water and minimise disruptions.

The interruption comes as the metro continues implementing water-saving interventions aimed at reducing daily water demand by 150 million litres.

The metro recently announced a comprehensive intervention plan that includes controlled overnight reservoir closures, increased production from its own water sources, pressure management, action against illegal connections and enforcement of water restrictions.

According to Mashigo, these measures are intended to support reservoir recovery and improve water supply to communities affected by ongoing restrictions.

Local infrastructure faces critical pressure

Region 3 remains the most severely affected, with Klapperkop Reservoir almost depleted and Heights High Level Reservoir critically low.

Carina Street Reservoir is also approaching critically low levels, while Findlay Reservoir has stabilised.

Region 6 has moderate storage at Garsfontein Reservoir, while Elardus Park and Moreleta reservoirs have comparatively better levels.

However, Mamelodi, Derdepoort and Parkmore Low Level reservoirs remain under pressure and are being closely monitored.

Mashigo urged residents to use water sparingly and avoid non-essential consumption while pumping operations remain suspended.

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