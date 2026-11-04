A simple guide to voting

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 Local Government Elections and how you can play your part in shaping local government:

What you are voting for

You are voting for the councillors who will serve on your municipality’s council for the next five years. They decide how your municipality spends its money and delivers services. After the election, the new councillors choose a mayor.

Your ballot papers depend on where you live:

• In a metro, you get two ballot papers: one to choose a ward councillor and one to choose a party for the council

• Outside the metros, you get three ballot papers: a ward councillor, a party for your local council, and a party for your district council

In some municipalities there are so many candidates or parties that the ballot paper is wider or has two columns. Take your time and read it carefully.

Voting hours and special votes

Election Day is Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Voting stations are open from 07:00 to 21:00.

If you are in the queue at 21:00, you can still vote. Special votes run on Monday, November 2, and Tuesday, November 3, 2026, from 08:00 to 17:00. These are for approved applicants only.

Voter registration status

The voters’ roll closed on August 7, 2026, when the election was proclaimed. If you did not register by then, you cannot vote in this election. You can register after the 2026 elections to vote in the next one.

Step-by-step voting process

• Join the queue at your voting station.

• Show your ID. An election official will check that your name is on the voters’ roll.

• Your left thumb will be marked with ink.

• You will receive your ballot paper or papers, each date stamped by an official.

• Go into a voting booth and mark an X next to the candidate or party of your choice.

• Fold each ballot paper and place it in the correct ballot box. Your vote is secret.

If you make a mistake, ask an election official for a new ballot paper before placing yours in the ballot box.

Pic 1 Voting day process. Photo: Supplied Pic 2 Voting day process. Photo: Supplied Pic 3 Voting day process. Photo: Supplied Pic 4 Voting day process. Photo: Supplied Pic 6 Voting day process. Photo: Supplied

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