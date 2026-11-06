Low reservoir levels put Tshwane Region 1 water supply under pressure

Water supply across parts of Tshwane’s Region 1 remains under pressure as several reservoirs record low water levels, with the Magalies/Rosslyn Reservoir critically low at just 16%.

The Tshwane metro warned on November 5 that high consumption, coupled with limited incoming water volumes and pressure, continues to affect the recovery of some water systems.

Although most reservoirs in Region 1 have sufficient water to maintain supply, the metro said certain areas remain vulnerable.

The Mabopane Main Reservoir is currently at 22%, while Ga-Rankuwa East Reservoir stands at 33%.

The situation is particularly concerning for residents supplied by the Soshanguve L Tower, which serves higher-lying areas and is currently at only 6% capacity.

Customers in these areas may experience low water pressure as the city continues to manage available reserves.

Call for urgent conservation

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said continued water-saving efforts from residents are essential to protect the progress made across the network and improve supply to communities still experiencing interruptions.

“Progress across much of the network remains vulnerable to changes in demand and incoming supply.

“In several systems, water is still being used faster than reservoirs can refill, leaving limited reserves for periods of higher demand,” said Mashigo.

The metro and Rand Water are continuing to balance supply, implement controlled restrictions, and take measures to reduce demand.

Mashigo urged residents, including those who are not experiencing interruptions, to use water responsibly and limit consumption to essential needs.

Residents are also encouraged to repair leaking taps and pipes promptly, avoid watering gardens, refrain from washing vehicles with hosepipes and stop filling swimming pools.

The metro said every litre saved would help reservoirs rebuild their reserves and bring communities closer to a more reliable water supply.

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