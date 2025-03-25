Gauteng North’s masters athletes prepare for championship

With the provincial athletics championships for juniors and seniors in Gauteng having been concluded over the past few weeks, it will be the turn of the older generation – the masters athletes – next weekend.

Yes, there will be grannies with gray hair and grandfathers with bald heads in action at the Gauteng North Masters athletics Championship. But that doesn’t mean the action on the track will be any less exciting. The majority of these athletes take their sport very seriously and probably put in just as many hours of practice as many of the younger generation.

Many of the athletes believe that, while their participation in the sport contributes to maintaining their health and fitness to a good standard, they are also an inspiration to the younger generation, specifically their children and grandchildren. Athletes over 30 up to as high as the 80+ group, participate in different age categories.

Although the championship is presented over two days (Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29) at the Pilditch stadium, the most important and largest quantity of action will take place on Saturday.

Apart from the fact that the athletes at this provincial championships are obviously aiming for podium places and medals, the best will also be able to represent their province at the national championship a month later, which will take place over three days during the first weekend of May in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

Some of the athletes even strive to test their abilities internationally, as a national team is usually selected following the conclusion of the national championship to participate in the World Masters Championship.

This coming Friday’s action mainly includes all the events that have to do with throwing in the pentathlon division. In other words, events such as javelin, hammer throw, shot put, weight throw and discus throw. The weight throw event is unique to pentathlon and similar to hammer throw.

Saturday’s program includes all the normal events at a track and field athletics championship, while walkers will also have their opportunity to participate. The action on Saturday will start at 07:00 in the morning with the 5000m race for women over 30.

