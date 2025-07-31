Pretoria medical student wins bronze in the shot-put at the World University Games

Colette Uys won a bronze medal in the shot-put at the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr.

There was no time for the Tuks medical student to celebrate her second medal in international athletics. The next morning, she was back in the circle. This time, armed with a discus in hand.

She qualified the finals with a throw of 56.60 metres. This was the fourth-best distance in the heats.

In the shot-put final, she threw 17.34 metres to take the bronze medal.

Uys is one of the few female field athletes who competes in three of the four athletic throwing events. Earlier this season, during the South African Championships in Potchefstroom, she achieved what few athletes have ever done. Her performance might even be a first in South African athletics. Uys medalled in three events. She won gold in the shot put and discus events and silver in the hammer throw. At the USSA Championships, she won all three events.

Team SA added a bronze medal in shot-put with Colette Uys getting to the podium at the FISU World University Games. She speaks about her experience in Rhine-Ruhr. 📹 #SABCSport’s @superjourno #FISUGames pic.twitter.com/30yfGwMyzd — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 23, 2025

Uys fully realises that in the long run she can continue to participate in three throws.

“I know I’m going to have to make a decision. At most, I can compete in two of the three events. I will obviously compete in the hammer throw. Choosing between the other two events is difficult. The distances I throw during training suggest that I could be one of the top three in South Africa, but I prefer the shot put more,” she explained.

It is impressive to note the improvement Uys has made from last year to now. Last year, her best performance in the shot put was 16.58 metres; it is now 18.14 metres. In the discus, it was 55.55 metres and now it’s 57.94. Last year her best distance in the hammer throw was 64.31 metres. This year she threw 65.84 metres.

