SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane: A Celebration of Purpose, Empowerment and Giving Back

While the streets around SuperSport Park in Centurion echoed with the joy and strength of 17,000 women participating in the sold-out SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane this past weekend, the true heartbeat of the event was the incredible impact made far beyond the finish line.

Hosted in Women’s Month, the 2025 edition of the SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane once again proved that this iconic event is about so much more than a race. It is a rallying cry for community, empowerment, and giving back.

As part of the My SPAR My Community campaign, over R350,000 was donated to organisations doing vital work to support and uplift women across the region. These include charities focused on early childhood development, educational support, the fight against Gender-Based Violence, and burn victim care at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.

“At SPAR, we believe that when women thrive, communities thrive. This event is a celebration of our most loyal customers, but also a strategic and heartfelt platform to invest back into their lives and futures,” said Ralph Rajagopaul, Divisional Marketing Director – SPAR North Rand & Botswana just before the race on Saturday.

A significant highlight of this year’s event was the ongoing SPAR End Period Poverty campaign, aimed at eradicating period poverty by 2030. Thanks to the sanitary pad donation drive and the support of thousands of participants, 4,000 girls will now be able to stay in school for another month, removing a critical barrier to education.

“Empowerment starts with dignity. By tackling challenges like period poverty and supporting GBV prevention programmes, we are making bold strides toward a future where every girl has the opportunity to thrive,” Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications & Sponsorships Manager at SPAR South Africa remarked.

The day was also filled with moments of joy and celebration. In a highlight that had the entire stadium cheering, one lucky participant won a brand-new Hyundai Exter worth R269000, adding even more excitement to an already memorable event.

The top three finishers of the 10km 2025 @SPARWomensPta which took place at @SuperSportPark on Saturday are from left second placed Ethiopian Diniya Abaraya (Nedbank), winner #GlenroseXaba (Boxer) and Ethiopian Selam Gebre (Nedbank) who finished third.#Twenty20thrive pic.twitter.com/5PDjUQKXaz — SPAR Grand Prix (@SPARGrandPrix) August 3, 2025

Elite athletes were also recognised for their incredible talent, with Glenrose Xaba taking top honours in the 10km race and walking away with R43000 in prize money. In total, R195500 in prize money was awarded – all to women – underlining SPAR’s commitment to creating tangible opportunities for female athletes to succeed.

The SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane continues to be more than a race – it is a movement. One that celebrates resilience, honours womanhood, and builds a better, more equitable future for all.

