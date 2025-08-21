Boeta Chamberlain trades Loftus Versfeld for England after less than 18 months in Pretoria

The Bulls confirmed that flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain will be departing Loftus Versfeld at the conclusion of the 2025 Carling Currie Cup season to join English Premiership side Newcastle for the upcoming campaign.

The 26-year-old Chamberlain joined the Bulls last year following a successful stint with the Sharks, where he made 59 appearances and scored over 150 points.

A versatile backline player capable of operating at fullback, Chamberlain quickly integrated into the Bulls setup, contributing with his tactical kicking game, composure under pressure, and attacking flair.

A product of Paarl Boys’ High and a former South Africa u.20 representative, Chamberlain has proven himself across both hemispheres, having featured in the United Rugby Championship and EPCR competitions. His experience in northern conditions will serve him well as he embarks on this exciting new chapter in the Gallagher Premiership.

Bulls Currie Cup head coach Phiwe Nomlomo paid tribute to Chamberlain’s contribution.

“Boeta has been a valued member of our squad and brought great professionalism and energy to our environment. He is a player with a sharp rugby brain and a strong work ethic, and we wish him every success as he takes on this new opportunity abroad,” Nomlomo remarked.

Chamberlain expressed his gratitude to the Bulls and excitement for what lies ahead.

“Playing for the Bulls has been a privilege. The culture, the fans, and the standard of rugby here have helped me grow immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to the next challenge with Newcastle. It is a new adventure, and I am excited to test myself in a different environment,” he commented.

Chamberlain’s contract with the Bulls was initially scheduled to run until June 2026, but he has since been released from the latter part of it.

