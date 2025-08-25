Xaba sets new course record at Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10K

The 2025 Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10K drew an impressive field of 10 000 runners this past weekend, with participants gathering at the foot of the majestic Union Buildings to kick off the iconic race.

Kabelo Mulaudzi from Central Gauteng extended his winning streak, securing a third consecutive Absa Run Your City series victory in an impressive time of 29:00, while Pretoria’s Glenrose Xaba delivered a commanding performance to successfully defend her title in 31:50.

Mulaudzi and Aklilu Asfaw from Ethiopia produced the closest finish in the history of the Absa Run Your City series. A photo finish ultimately confirming Mulaudzi as the overall winner.

Asfaw secured his first-ever Absa Run Your City series podium place, while compatriot Abdilmejid Mohammed claimed third place in 29:10. Mulaudzi’s victory marked his third consecutive Absa Run Your City series title – making him the first man to achieve this remarkable feat.

“The finish was so close. I wasn’t sure who won the race. I started panicking when it came down to a sprint finish because he was close to me. I’m really happy to win because my family also came to watch the race. East African athletes are strong, but we must not allow them to beat us here at home. We need to push hard as South Africans,” said Mulaudzi after his victory.

In the women’s race, defending champion Glenrose Xaba dipped under 32 minutes for the second year running as she stopped the clock in 31:50 to eclipse her own course record.

Xaba was followed home by Kenya’s Rebecca Mwangi, who finished almost a minute later with a time of 32:41, while Selem Gabre rounded out the podium in 33:05.

“I’m happy with the result, and my body was responding very well. The competition was strong, but the plan was to go through halfway in under 16 minutes, which I managed to do. My message to all the young girls who are inspired by me is to keep pushing and to stay consistent,” Xaba remarked after the race.

Kabelo Mulaudzi Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10k in time of 29:00. pic.twitter.com/Nctgl3kgD0 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 24, 2025

