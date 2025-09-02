Bulls’ kit for new URC season represents unique “unbreakable line”

The new United Rugby Championship (URC) season kicks off during the last weekend of September and the Bulls’ campaign will begin on Saturday 27 September with a home game against the Ospreys of Wales.

Global sports company Puma and the Bulls last week launched the team’s new kits for the 2025/26 URC season. The outfits will be known as The Unbreakable Line.

According to an official statement, this name for the outfits refers to that unbreakable connection between the players, the staff and coaches, the team’s mascot ‘Bulletjie’, as well as the faithful supporters who stand beside the Bulls through thick and thin.

“This indestructible bond between fans and team is represented across both Home and Away jerseys with bold central lines across the chest,” the Bulls and Puma explained in a joint statement.

The Home kit is in the traditional light blue, with a dark blue colour block above a thinner white line across the chest and the back. The Away features a white jersey, with a light blue colour block above a thinner grey line across the chest and the back.

“Rugby is a game played between lines, including the halfway line, the touchline, the 10-yard line and most importantly the try line. But there is also this continuous bond or line between fans and the team. With the new kit we want to talk about a different line, the continuous unbroken one that connects and unites all the members of the Bulls family,” said Brett Bellinger, Marketing Director of Puma SA.

He emphasized that it is a kit celebrating the unbreakable bond that exists between the players, the team and the fans and he believes that this bond has made the Bulls a rugby powerhouse.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said the new jersey is a symbol of the team and their management’s ambition.

“We are confident that our fans will wear it with the same pride and passion that fuels our team on the field,” Rathbone concluded.

