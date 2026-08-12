Mamelodi’s abandoned icon turned illegal dumping ground

The abandoned iconic HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi has sat in ruins and unused for nearly two decades, turning into an illegal dumping site and a public safety hazard despite failed rebuilding and demolition efforts.

According to 2025/26 tender documents from the Tshwane Metro, the HM Pitje Stadium was upgraded; however, later the design had several shortcomings and consequently did not comply with Occupational Health and Safety requirements and FIFA standards.

HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi. The stadium has been abandoned.

“As such, it had been abandoned and had subsequently deteriorated and become dilapidated. The stadium was demolished in February 2023 by the Gauteng Provincial Government,” the document reads.

This has caused the residents of Mamelodi, especially those residing close to the facility, to register a public health complaint.

In the complaint, they plead with the metro to address the illegal dumping and provide feedback through a public participation process regarding building a new sports facility.

A resident, Itumeleng Aphane, said the stadium has been turned into a dumping site.

Aphane said it seems like no one cares about the iconic stadium that has been in ruins for years.

“The stadium was for the people of Mamelodi; local schools used to hold school athletics, local soccer games, community meetings, and it was the home ground for Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club,” said Aphane.

He said that according to his knowledge, the old stadium was meant to be upgraded and used for the 2010 World Cup, and money was spent to uplift and renovate it, but no development has happened yet.

Another resident, Simon Mathebula, said Mamelodi children used to hold soccer tournaments and school athletics competitions there, but now they are forced to host sports events in different places around the township.

Mathebula said the metro needs to rebuild the stadium for Mamelodi residents, especially small children, as there is a lot of talent, and it is sad to see it going to waste.

He added that the HM Pitje Stadium is not the only facility that needs to be taken care of; the metro has abandoned a lot of facilities in Mamelodi, including the Rethabile Sports Ground in Mamelodi East.

The stadium, not used since 2005, has a rich history and heritage, not only for the community of Mamelodi, but for the whole country, because the stadium has produced many soccer legends.

Metro spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said the public participation process was concluded, after which Council approved the long-term lease of the property.

Mashigo said subsequently, the supply chain process was initiated and the tender was advertised.

“The tender has since closed and proceeded to the Bid Adjudication Committee, which resolved to cancel it after adjudication because the only two submissions received were found to be non-compliant with the administrative requirements,” said Mashigo.

According to the tender document, the bid closing date was January 19.

Mashigo added that the metro is now awaiting a directive on the way forward, which could include re-advertising the tender.

He further said the Regional Waste Management Section is addressing the illegal dumping as part of its waste management programme.

He concluded that the metro unfortunately does not have the required budget to develop a stadium on its own.

“It is for this reason that council resolved to invite potential investors to develop the property, which includes the rebuilding of the stadium.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel