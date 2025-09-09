Tuks women’s sevens crowned USSA champions in Stellenbosch

The Tuks women’s sevens team won the USSA championship this past weekend after a thrilling final against the university of Johannesburg (UJ).

Jane Mulder, daughter of Springbok Japie Mulder, sent her teammate, Anele Mgwazela, away with a brilliant break to score Tuks’ first try. The half-time score was 7-7.

Jordan Holtzhausen scored Tuks’ second try. With 30 seconds of play remaining, UJ was still leading 14-12. But giving up was not an option for Tuks. Thandi Mokatse scored the winning try in the dying moments. The final score was 17-14.

Mulder, a first-year BA Psychology student, captained Tuks. The fact that Tuks are the University champions is special to her.

“It was a great privilege to play for Tuks. I am proud of my teammates. Everyone, and I mean everyone, did their part. It was a team effort from the first game right up to the final. Our defence was brilliant. I was impressed by some of the ‘big hits’ my teammates executed,” Mulder explained.

As captain, Mulder believes in the simple principle of don’t hang your head ever.

“I regularly remind my teammates to never give up,” Mulder said after the victory.

Tuks defeated North West University Mafeking 24-0 in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, they defeated UKZN 27-0.

That brings us to Tuks’ firsts. The team scored 192 points in its six games. This is the most ever by any team in the tournament. Tuks scored 32 tries which is the most during the tournament. Mulder boasts the distinction of having scored the most points. A total of 72, including 10 tries.

Mulder’s heroics should not be a surprise. Last year, she played wing for the Lions and Springboks’ u.20 team. When asked about her best qualities as a player, she mentioned being fast and having decent tactical kicking.

“My dad keeps encouraging me to do my own thing on the field. If there’s one thing he hates, it’s players who are like robots on the field. According to my dad, a good player should be able to adapt to what’s happening on the field at any time,” she concluded.

Tuks’ men’s team won the Shield final by beating IIE Varsity College 36-5.

