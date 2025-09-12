Young Tuks Taekwondo athlete knows competing at the Olympics requires sacrifices

A long time ago, or maybe not so long ago, a young boy was glued to the screen following the adventures of the Kung Fu Panda characters. Without knowing it changed his life.

Who would not be when you hear the inspiring words of the film’s Master Ugway – “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present”

The adventures of Daniel LaRusso in the Karate Kid movies also captivated Jadon Matthews. Things came to a head for him three years ago when he visited the Korean Culture Centre. It inspired him to learn more about Taekwondo.

He took up Taekwondo because, as he puts it, “I like a challenge and wanted to see where I would get myself. What also attracted me to the sport is the respect, discipline, and community of taekwondo enthusiasts, who are so welcoming and helpful. The sport is mainly lower-body focused, but this presents a greater challenge, which I love.”

It didn’t take young Matthews long to make a name for himself in the sport. Last year, when he first competed in the Tuks Championship, he won. Matthews confesses that he was nervous.

“It was my first time actually competing and sparring with an opponent. I recall that I tried my hardest and did what I practised, and I won. Ever since that day, I began to improve, and the more I fought, the better I became,” he explained.

Matthews was selected to represent South Africa at the Chuncheon Junior World Championship 2024 in South Korea late last year. It is an experience he will not soon forget.

“The stadium atmosphere was amazing. My fight against an opponent from Brazil was a loss, but it opened my eyes and helped me grow more. I wanted to do better. My immediate goals are to improve my physical fitness so that I can achieve the results without worry of injury. It is essential to acquire new skills, techniques, and strategies to remain competitive. My personal traits include a fighting spirit that drives me to never give up. I believe I am teachable, open-minded, and humble,” he remarked.

He knows that he must stay focused and dedicated. Even if it means missing parties, he must ensure that his health and physical well-being are always in the best condition. He needs more practice time, as he knows the international athletes he has competed against train daily.

“My role model is South Korea’s Lee Dae-Hoon. His humility and dedication to the sport are truly inspiring; he shows us what it means to be a world champion. He inspires me to live life more respectfully and be content with the opportunities I have,” Matthews commented.

His long-term goals are to compete in the Olympics in 2028. Also to travel and fight more in tournaments across the world.

“Ultimately, I want to get as many people as possible in South Africa to take note of the sport that I love, Taekwondo,” Matthews concluded.

