Inexperienced SA Davis Cup team with their backs against the wall after good start by Morocco

Pietie Norval, South Africa’s Davis Cup captain, and his team will have to pull a rabbit or two out of a hat on the second day of their Davis Cup Group II tie against Morocco, because they will start with a 0-2 deficit on Sunday in Groenkloof, Pretoria.

Three of the five players on Norval’s team – Marc van der Merwe, Connor Doig and Thando Longwe-Smith – are involved in their first Davis Cup tie of their careers this weekend.

The other two South Africans, Alec Beckley (4) and Leo Matthysen (2), who are both 24 years old, have between them only represented their country six times in the Davis Cup.

Beckley and Van der Merwe fought hard on the first day of the tie on Saturday, but both had to bow the knee to their Moroccan opponents in the first two singles rubbers.

South Africa’s first ranked player, Beckley, started very well in the first rubber against Morocco’s second seed, Yassine Dlimi. After winning the first set 7-6, he had two match points against Dlimi at one stage, but he unfortunately forfeited it. Dlimi then fought back to eventually win the rubber 6-7; 7-6; 6-2.

In Saturday’s second singles rubber, Van der Merwe, who remarkably made his Davis Cup debut at the age of 30, also started well, winning the first set 6-3.

However, Morocco’s top seed, Taha Baadi, took control of the game in the second set and eventually won quite easily 3-6; 6-1; 6-1.

The South Africans will therefore have to come up with a very special effort on Sunday if they want to save this tie. To do this, Norval’s men will need to win the doubles rubber, as well as both reverse singles rubbers.

Although Norval could still change his plans, at this stage it looks like he will use Thando Longwe-Smit and Beckley to start the team’s comeback attempt in the doubles rubber.

“We’re not down and out yet. We feel we’re quite strong in the doubles and if we can put a full team forward and they get through it, then suddenly there will be a bit more pressure on Morocco,” Norval said.

Regarding his comments about the team, Norval clarified that he is a little worried about Beckley’s fitness and readiness after his tough battle against Dlimi. However, he stressed that he believes they need Beckley’s experience and skill in the doubles.

The action will start at 10:00 on Sunday and it takes place at Tennis Gauteng North’s stadium in Groenkloof, Pretoria.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram