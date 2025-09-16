Ackermann trusts Nortjé to lead Bulls again in URC

Springbok forward Ruan Nortje will captain the Bulls in this season’s United Rugby Championship (URC), which begins later this month.

In confirming the appointment, new coach Johan Ackermann explained that he was satisfied that the squad had several leaders within, particularly if Nortjé is drawn away for national duty.

The Bulls squad has an encouraging blend of experience and some exciting new talent.

What is evident is that there is healthy competition for every position where some seasoned campaigners have joined the squad with several talented young players also stepping up.

Among this season’s recruits are Handré Pollard – back in Bulls colours for the first time in six years – plus Jan Serfontein, who returns to Loftus Versfeld after eight successful years in France.

There are places, too, for ex-Montpellier grafter Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (lock), former Stormers scrumhalf Paul de Wet and Cheetahs hard man Jeandré Rudolph, who had a storming Carling Currie Cup.

Fans of Rudolph, probably one of the most underrated rugby players in South Africa, will be excited about his name in the squad, especially after he was initially lured to Pretoria for the Currie Cup season only.

The injury list remains significant – players like Elrigh Louw, Nizaam Carr, Akker van der Merwe, Ruan Vermaak and Cameron Hanekom are undergoing rehabilitation – but medical staff are working hard to ensure the first squad of the season, for the opening match against the Ospreys on September 27, is fit and hardened.

Among the most promising emerging players to look out for are Junior Boks Esethu Mnebelele, No 8 JJ Theron, prop Jean Erasmus and wing Cheswill Jooste.

Ackerman’s complete group is:

Forwards

Loose head props: Alu Tshakweni; Gerhard Steenekamp; Jan Hendrik Wessels; Sti Sithole and Ruan Swart.

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar; Akker van der Merwe; Juann Else and Esethu Mnebelele.

Tight head props: Wilco Louw; Francois Klopper; Mornay Smith; Jean Erasmus and Khuta Mchunu.

Locks: JF van Heerden; Ruan Nortje; Ruan Vermaak; Jaco Grobbelaar; Sintu Manjezi; Reinhardt Ludwig; Cobus Wiese and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg.

Loose forwards: Marco v Staden; Marcell Coetzee; Nama Xaba; Jannes Kirsten; Nizaam Carr; Elrich Louw; Cameron Hanekom; Mpilo Gumede; JJ Theron and Jeandré Rudolph.

Backline

Scrumhalves: Embrose Papier; Paul de Wet; Zak Burger and Steven Nel.

Fly halves: Handré Pollard; Keagan Johannes and Johan Goosen.

Centres: Harold Vorster; Jan Serfontein; PA van Niekerk; Chris Barend Smit; David Kriel; Stedman Gans and Katlego Letebele.

Wings: Stravino Jacobs; Sergeal Petersen; Kurt-Lee Arendse; Sebastian de Klerk; Canan Moodie; Cheswill Jooste and Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Fullbacks: Willie le Roux; Devon Williams and Henry Immelman.

