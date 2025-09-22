The fifth URC season is here – time for biltong, braai, banter and an ice-cold lager

South Africa’s favourite thirst quencher, Castle Lager, will be as much a part of South Africans’ rugby experience as biltong, braai and banter for at least three more seasons of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The 2025/26 United Rugby Championship will bring 151 matches across 21 weekends between 16 teams in five territories and within two hemispheres.

The new season of the URC kicks off on Friday, September 26, with the Stormers hosting Irish giants and defending champions Leinster at DHL Stadium. The following day, the Bulls will start their URC campaign at Loftus Versfeld against Welsh outfit the Ospreys.

Meanwhile the Sharks and Lions will be away in Scotland and Ireland for the opening round, facing Glasgow Warriors and Cardiff Rugby, respectively.

Rugby is tough and relentless and it brings people together like nothing else. It’s also one of South Africa’s favourite pastimes. Therefore, it is not strange that the URC has shown remarkable growth since the South African franchises officially joined the competition in 2021.

That’s why the URC again proudly teamed up with Castle Lager – the taste that stood the test of time – as the official beer sponsor of the Championship in South Africa.

Over the next three editions of the URC, Castle Lager will bring fans together to enjoy the action – beer in hand – from South Africa’s greatest rugby stadiums to the comfort of their local pub or in front of the braai.

Whether you are cheering for the Lions in Johannesburg in their quest for a Top 8 finish, supporting the Sharks and their star-studded squad, or following the Bulls under new coach Johan Ackermann, Castle Lager will be there to celebrate victories and ease the disappointment of defeat. Stormers fans, meanwhile, will get to enjoy Castle Lager while eagerly watching their side attempt to emulate their 2021/22 championship-winning run.

“We have long-standing relationships with the country’s three major sporting codes – Bafana, the Proteas and the Springboks – and the URC sponsorship is a natural extension of that. Rugby is part of the DNA of South Africans. Fans have rallied together in recent years to make the URC the country’s best expression of the sport. Castle Lager exists to bring fans together around the things they love most; and for South Africans, that’s braai, good times, and rugby. This partnership with the URC is about uniting South Africans through the sport,” said Thomas Lawrence, Castle Lager’s Brand Manager during the announcement of the extension of their partnership with the competition.

According to Lawrence, at the heart of Castle Lager is the drive to bring people together, and at the heart of the URC is the drive to bring teams and rivalries together.

“It made perfect sense for Castle Lager to sign on with the URC, so we can help fans celebrate being South African while celebrating rugby,” Lawrence concluded.

Martin Anayi, CEO of the United Rugby Championship, had great praise for the contribution that South African teams had in taking the URC to a higher level.

“When the South African franchises joined the URC, it transformed the competition and ignited a new level of excitement. In just a few short years, we’ve seen record-breaking growth in viewership and attendances, showing how deeply this league resonates with South Africans. Rugby in South Africa is not just a sport – it’s a way of life. That’s why we are so proud to welcome Castle Lager as our official partner in South Africa. Their legacy in uniting fans through sport perfectly complements our mission to connect teams, players, and supporters across borders,” Anayi remarked.

Fans can look forward to a host of Castle Lager activations throughout the URC season. Whether cheering in person or joining the action online, supporters will have plenty of ways to show their colours, connect with fellow fans to make their URC experience unforgettable.

“Supporters can expect the premium fan experiences Castle Lager always delivers. Expect music, activations, promotions, and socialising with like-minded fans – all with Castle Lager – at venues in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town. Throughout the tournament, Castle Lager will engage fans through limited-edition can designs, making it clear who is cheering for whom,” Lawrence explained.

The fixtures can be found at: https://www.unitedrugby.com/content-pages/urc-202526-fixtures

Populate the URC Fixtures directly to your calendar: https://ql.e-c.al/URCFixtures

Tickets for the opening rounds of the United Rugby Championship available: https://stats.unitedrugby.com/ticketing

