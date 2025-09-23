Finn Class Sailing championship comes to Rietvlei dam

Although Finn Class Sailing was recognized as an Olympic Sport between 1952 and 2021, it is not very well known to the wider public.

The Finn dinghy is a single-handed, cat-rigged sailboat. It is a physically demanding boat to race at the highest levels.

Since 2024 this event did not feature on the Olympic programme due to various reasons, which are mainly technical in nature. But it remains a very popular sport that can be practiced in South Africa on inland dams as well as on ocean surfaces.

This year, fans of this sport will be able to support the 2025 Finn Class National Championship at one of Pretoria’s local dams.

The 2025 Finn Class National Championship is a prestigious sailing event that will bring together top sailors from across the country. Hosted at the scenic Rietvlei Dam from 24 to 28 September, this championship promises thrilling races and a vibrant atmosphere. The event is hosted by the Pretoria Sailing Club with the support of the SA Finn Class Association, ensuring a well-managed and professional competition.

This regatta is open to all boats of the Finn Class, but skippers should be a member of a SA Sailing affiliated club and a paid up member of the Finn Class Association.

The event will feature a variety of courses, including Windward/Leeward and Triangle courses, providing exciting and challenging races for the competitors.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit the website of South African Sailing at https://www.sailing.org.za/

