Blue Bulls’ u.19’s win national championship

The Blue Bulls’ u.19 team brought silverware to the trophy cabinet at Loftus Versfeld this past weekend when they were crowned champions in SA Rugby’s provincial u.19 championship.

The Blue Bulls’ depth looks healthy again and high expectations are held for several juniors at the union.

It is no secret that the Bulls’ junior structures remain one of the best in the country and although the union’s u.21 team narrowly missed out on reaching the provincial final, the u.19 team once again flew the flag high when they finished the season undefeated.

After their success in the league season they crushed their Sharks counterparts 50-22 in the semi-final a week ago.

This past weekend they faced WP in the final, which was played at Loftus Versfeld. After a tough battle, the young Bulls won 20-14 to reclaim their title, which they had to cede to the Lions last season.

The Bulls’ u.19’s were also the champions of this tournament for three consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2023.

– Unfortunately for the Blue Bulls, the u.21 team lost 33-35 to the Sharks in a thrilling semi-final in SA Rugby’s provincial u.21 championship a week ago.

