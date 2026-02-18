Unique achievement for brother and sister during Tuks race

Johann and Lyndi Roelofse achieved something as brother and sister this past weekend during the Sappi TuksRace that doesn’t happen every day – they both stood on the podium after the 10km race.

Johann won the 10km race for men in 31 minutes, while Lyndi finished second (37:41) in the women’s 10km race.

The brother-sister combination is actually starting to make a habit of this feat at races. Last year in October at the Benoni Northerns Night Race, both won the respective 10km races – Johann did so in record time.

Johann, who participates in the colours of TuksAthletics, admits that he didn’t expect to win on Saturday. All that mattered to him was running a good race.

“When it comes to road races, I back myself running uphill. On Saturday, there was a hill about two kilometres from the finish, where I made my move. My strategy worked and I was in the lead after that. From then on, I never relented on my pace,” he explained.

Rantso Mokopane (Sefako Makgatho University) finished second in 31:20, with Sylvestor Kipsang (Nedbank) third in 31:35. The women’s race was won by Bonolo Makhubela (Boxer Superstores), running 36:23. Lyndi (Boxer) was second in 37:41, and Megan Waller (Nedbank) was third in 38:12.

South African marathon legend, Stephen Mokoka, has shown as a veteran that there is truth to the saying old but not yet cold. He won the 21km in 1:07:32. Tebogo Segalagata (1:07:37) was second and Jacob Kiplagat (1:08:20) finished third. The women’s race was won by Leandri van der Merwe in 1:27:21. Anja Heenop was second in 1:28:34, and Yolande Maclean third in 1:29:52.

Lyndi is a little disappointed not to have won the 10km race. She says it happened as a result of a misunderstanding, after a spectator along the route informed her that she was the leader in the 10km race.

“But I’m not really complaining. I ran my fastest time in almost eight years on Saturday. It shows me that the hard training is paying off,” she remarked.

HERE WE GOOOOO 📣 The 2026 #SappiTuksRace has officially kicked off, with 7K runners bringing unmatched energy to our streets. The mandate is clear: 𝗪𝗘 𝗥𝗨𝗡, 𝗪𝗘 𝗣𝗨𝗦𝗛, 𝗪𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛 🏁#TuksSport | #TuksRace | #TuksRoadRunning pic.twitter.com/wNbsgq01KK — #TuksSport (@TuksSport) February 14, 2026

Regarding the fact that she and her brother were both on the podium, she said that it is not something they deliberately try to do, but it’s nice when it works out like this.

Lyndi has always been an athlete, while Johann had dreams of making a name for himself in cricket and tennis. With the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Lyndi suggested that he start jogging to stay fit.

“I started jogging in grade eight. Things didn’t work out for me in the other sports as I had hoped, but it didn’t matter. Running is now the sport for me. When I run, I forget about all my problems,” he emphasized.

Lyndi agrees with her brother about how running affects her daily life.

“Running is also a way for me to clear my head. I like to do things a little faster than other people. This sport is one of the easiest ways to stay fit. What makes it even more special is that everyone can run at a pace they are comfortable with. When jogging, you are in competition with yourself,” she concluded.

The siblings both have bigger goals this year. Johann hopes to win a medal at the SA u.23 Championships and Lyndi aims to finish in the top five in the 5000 metres at the national senior meeting. Her other goal is a top-ten finish in the 10 km at the SA Cross Country Championships.

A total of 1560 athletes completed the 21km, and 2512 finished in the 10km.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram