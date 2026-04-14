Titans honour outstanding players in historic season marked by commemoration of 40 years of cricket at SuperSport Park

Duan Jansen, twin brother of the famous Proteas star, Marco, has reached new heights in his cricket career since joining the Titans at the start of the past season and this new turn of events has brought him so much success that he also dominated the Sky Blues’ recent Annual Awards ceremony.

Jansen received five awards, including the top award as overall Player of the Year.

The other big standout at the awards ceremony was Titans Ladies star and Proteas Women’s stalwart, Anneke Bosch, who was herself rewarded with three awards for a great season.

The Titans ladies and Proteas Women’s star player, Anneke Bosch, was rewarded with three awards at the Titans’ recent Annual Awards ceremony.

Photo: Cricket SA

Held at SuperSport Park, celebrating its 40th anniversary as a sporting landmark, the evening brought together players, management, sponsors and supporters to honour the best of what has been a memorable campaign for the Sky Blues on both the men’s and women’s fronts.

Titans president Damian Weidemann set the tone with a reflective opening address.

“This stadium has given us so much history and tonight we are adding another chapter to it. Forty years of memories, twenty-two trophies and still counting,” Weidemann remarked.

Dayyaan Galiem is the Titans’ Men’s T20 Player of The Year

Photo: Titans

If ever a debut season made a statement, it was Duan Jansen’s. The pace bowler marked his arrival in the Titans kit in emphatic fashion, making his franchise debut on 21 October 2025 and, by the time the final awards were handed out, walking away with five trophies, including the night’s most prestigious men’s honour, the Weber Men’s Player of the Year award.

Jansen’s campaign was built on consistency across formats. In the first-class arena, he wasted little time announcing his presence, claiming a maiden five-wicket haul in Titans colours that earned him the Weber Men’s First Class Player of the Year award.

Janco Smit is the Titans’ Men’s Most Valuable Player of The Year

Photo: Titans

In the one-day competition, Jansen was equally imposing, finishing among the top wicket-takers to underline his value with the ball across formats.

Yet it was perhaps his contribution with the bat in the 2025/2026 One Day Cup Final that best concluded his breakthrough year. With the Titans chasing 248 runs to claim the title against the Lions, Jansen stepped to the crease and provided vital support alongside Keegan Petersen, recording his maiden half-century in the process. The Sky Blues crossed the line and lifted trophy number 22, with Jansen at the heart of it all.

Lhuan-dré Pretorius was once again designated as the Titans’ Fans’ Player of The Year

Photo: Titans

“Duan came into this environment with a quiet confidence and let his performances do the talking. Five awards in a debut season tells you everything you need to know about the kind of character we have on our hands. We are very excited about his future in this team,” said Titans Men’s Head Coach, Rivash Gobind.

Anneke Bosch was equally commanding on the women’s side – claiming three trophies on the evening, including the premier honour of Weber Women’s Player of the Year.

In the Hollywoodbets Pro 50 competition, Bosch was a standout performer across seven appearances for the Sky Blues. The highlight of her campaign came at SuperSport Park itself, where she struck an unbeaten 114 against Western Province, her maiden century in franchise cricket.

Angel Mgwenya is the Titans’ Women’s Most Promising Player of The Year

Photo: Titans

Bosch was unable to attend in person, representing the Proteas in New Zealand on international duty.

Lhuan-dré Pretorius continued to show himself to the Titans faithful, claiming the Weber Men’s Fans Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season. This is a recognition voted for by supporters that speaks to the connection he has forged with the Sky Blues fanbase.

Meanwhile Angel Mgwenya was recognised for a standout T20 campaignand was named Garmin Women’s T20 Player of the Year. Mgwenya’s impressive season was further acknowledged as she also walked away with the Emperors Palace Most Promising Player of the Year award.

Award Winners – Titans Annual Awards 2025/2026

Garmin’s Newcomer of The Year – Duan Jansen

Emperors Palace Women’s Most Promising Player of The Year – Angel Mgwenya

Garmin Men’s T20 Player of The Year – Dayyaan Galiem

Garmin Women’s T20 Player of The Year – Angel Mgwenya

Weber Men’s First Class Player of The Year – Duan Jansen

Garmin Men’s Most Valuable Player of The Year – Janco Smit

Weber Fans’ Player of The Year – Lhuan-dré Pretorius

AVIS Men’s One Day Player of The Year – Duan Jansen

AVIS Women’s 50 over Player of The Year – Anneke Bosch

Emperor’s Palace Men’s Players’ Player of The Year – Duan Jansen

Emperor’s Palace Women’s Players’ Player of The Year – Anneke Bosch

Weber Women’s Player of The Year – Anneke Bosch

Weber Men’s Player of The Year – Duan Jansen

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