TuksCricket’s manager enjoys taking on tough physical challenges

If there were a prize for the fittest manager at TuksSport, Blanche Conradie would be a definite candidate.

Not many may know that TuksCricket’s manager has swum 10 Midmar Miles, completed the Argus cycle race 7 times, and the 94.7 race 2 times.

However, she is also an extremely active runner who not only participates in road races locally, but has also made her mark internationally. She recently completed the Tokyo Marathon, while she has also been in action in Berlin.

This past weekend Conradie participated in the Loskop Ultra race, and at the end of May, she plans to take on the Cape Town Marathon for the fifth time.

Are there limits to this popular cricket manager’s adventures? Apparently so, because when she was asked whether she would ever consider something like the Ironman (3.8km swim, 180km cycle and 42km run), Conradie gave a definite answer.

“I’m not crazy. I will either swim, run or cycle, but doing all three events on the same day is not for me. The Comrades Marathon is on my bucket list and the ultimate goal is to run all seven major marathons,” she remarked.

For those who don’t know, there are seven international marathons officially classified as Abbott World Marathon Majors. These are considered the most prestigious, large-scale races in the world. Tokyo and Berlin are two of them.

According to Conradie, it was actually inevitable that she would start running. It’s almost a family tradition. Her father has completed the Comrades 14 times and the Two Oceans 10 times. Even her mother can boast that she has completed South Africa’s two favourite ultra races.

Blanche Conradie from TuksCricket made sure she could be recognized as a South African when she participated in the Tokyo Marathon in Japan in March this year.

Photo: Supplied

“I was three weeks old when I first went to the Comrades. It could be said that I was part of the team that supported my father along the route. Many of our holidays were planned so that my father could run the Two Oceans Marathon or another race. As I got older, I started to join in, first just for the fun of it. Later on, I started to compete in 10km races. I ran my first marathon – the Cape Town Marathon – in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, I had to do so virtually,” she explained.

According to Conradie, it was an experience to run in Berlin and Tokyo. In Berlin, she was one of almost 54 000 athletes who participated. In March this year in Tokyo, 33 000 athletes started.

“Of course, in Berlin, I made a lot of mistakes that you are warned against when it comes to marathons. In the two days before the marathon, I was an overeager tourist. I tired my legs walking. Of course, it didn’t help that it was one of the hottest days in Berlin in 20 years. The group I was part of didn’t start until 11:00. The Tokyo Marathon was an absolute experience. It was a perfect day to run,” she said.

Besides the family inspiration, are there any other reasons for her choice to participate in road races?

“In the work I do, I talk to people almost all day. So when I run, it’s time to concentrate on my own thoughts and sort my head out. I often use it as quiet time to talk to my Creator and find myself again. The fun of running is that it challenges you. You learn what your body is capable of.

Then there is also another reason and it is about the example she wants to set for the people she works with as a mentor in a sports management position.

“Because I work in a high-performance environment, it’s also important for me to show the students and children that I understand what it takes to achieve the goals you set. Many times, you have to push your head harder than your body to overcome a tough challenge,” Conradie concluded.

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