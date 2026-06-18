Fourth time lucky for Bulls in Dublin?

The Bulls will approach the United Rugby Championship (URC) Grand Final against Leinster with the mindset of ‘fourth time lucky’ when the teams meet in a repeat of last year’s decider at Croke Park in Dublin on Friday evening, in what is set to be a humdinger of a match.

The men from Pretoria secured their spot in the Grand Final of the cross-hemisphere spectacle for the third season in a row – and fourth in five attempts – two weeks ago when they edged the Glasgow Warriors 22-21 in Scotland.

No team has appeared in more URC Grand Finals, but the Bulls have not won the competition yet, with four different champions crowned in the last four seasons in the Stormers, Munster, Glasgow Warriors, and Leinster.

The Edinburgh semi-final victory was the Bulls’ eighth win on the trot in the competition, and with momentum and confidence counting in their favour, they will be desperate to avenge their 32-7 defeat against the Irish giants in the final last year.

Adding to their motivation, the Bulls will also want to make up for their 47-14 defeat against Leinster in Dublin in their last outing in Ireland last season, and prove that they can repeat the success they have enjoyed against the Irish province in their last two matches in South Africa – in the pool stages earlier this season and the semi-final in the 2023/2024 season.

Johan Ackermann’s team will, however, be under no illusions about the challenge that awaits as Leinster try to overcome the disappointment of suffering a heavy defeat against Bordeaux in the Investec Champions Cup final a few weeks ago by securing back-to-back URC titles.

Their impressive home track record this season, which shows only one defeat, will also boost Leinster’s confidence going into the match – although given the small margins between the teams this season, with both sides having won 14 of their 20 matches including the quarter-final and semi-final, and both teams determined to lift the trophy, it is expected to be an epic encounter.

Spicing things up, the Bulls have scored more points than the Irishmen in the competition this season – a strength they will look to build on to claim the title that has eluded them until now.

The match will also have extra significance for players in both teams, with Willie le Roux and Francois Klopper making their 50th appearances for the Bulls, while Leinster will look to give Luke McGrath, James Lowe, and Rieko Ioane a memorable send-off in what will mark their final matches for the province.

All this, combined with the fact that both teams will have everything to gain, will set the scene for a gripping encounter.

Kick-off time is 20:30 (SA time) on Friday.

The teams:

Leinster: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy O’Brien, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jamie Osborne, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris (captain), 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Max Deegan, 5 James Ryan, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Rónan Kelleher, 1 Jerry Cahir. Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Alex Usanov, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Diarmuid Mangan, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Garry Ringrose.

Bulls: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: 16 Marco van Staden, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Jeandré Rudolph, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Stedman Gans, 23 Nizaam Carr.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

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