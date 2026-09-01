Bulls launch new URC kit with ‘All Roads Lead To Loftus’ theme

Although South African rugby fans are currently focused on the Greatest Rivalry Test series between the Springboks and the All Blacks, South Africa’s four United Rugby Championship (URC) franchises are already busy preparing for the new season of this popular rugby series, which will kick off on the last weekend of September.

In the meantime, the Bulls, in collaboration with their kit sponsor, Puma, have launched the team’s latest home jerseys for the 2026-2027 URC season.

The Home kit design is inspired by Loftus Versfeld being more than just a stadium. It is home. The kit celebrates the deep connection between the Bulls, their loyal supporters, their city and their iconic fortress. Regardless of where the season takes the team and its fans, every journey ultimately leads back home, to Loftus.

The 2026 home jersey features a gradient design transitioning from deep navy at the shoulders into the signature Loftus blue across the torso. A map graphic spans the chest and back, illustrating the city streets converging on Loftus Versfeld – with the Bulls badge signifying the stadium. Each line represents the journey of supporters from across South Africa and beyond, united by their shared destination: Loftus.

Versatile Bulls forward Reinhardt Ludwig shows off the team’s new URC home kit for the 2026/27 season.

Photo: Supplied

“The jersey design honours Loftus as the ultimate destination – the place where every tackle, every try, and every cheer begins and ends,” said Brett Bellinger, Puma SA Marketing Director.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said Loftus Versfeld is more than the team’s home ground.

“It is the heartbeat of the Bulls. This new kit captures the pride, passion and sense of belonging that connects our players, our supporters and our city, and it reflects the journey we all share back to Loftus every season,” Rathbone concluded.

Technical specifications of the kit include moisture management, durability, flexibility and stretch and improved handling. The latter includes additional grip dot texture on the jersey, which offers better control when the player secures the ball against their body. This helps to maintain possession during tackles or when making quick movements.

The home jersey is already available to the public at retail and online stores.

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