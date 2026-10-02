Participants celebrate life at the 16th South African National Transplant Games in Pretoria

There are likely many perceptions regarding people who have undergone organ transplants and the possible limitations such a procedure can place on a person’s life and physical capabilities thereafter.

The action that took place last week at various sports venues in Pretoria during the 16th South African National Transplant Games (NTG) put those perceptions back into perspective.

Participants in these Games have demonstrated that life after an organ transplant can still be actively celebrated on the sports field.

The Games are a biennial event and are hosted by the South Africa Transplant Sports Association (SATSA), a non-profit organisation representing transplant recipients, donor families (including living donors), Health Care professionals involved in organ donation and transplantation, corporate businesses involved in transplantation and corporate business involved in funding and sponsorships.

A group of discus athletes and officials at the athletics meeting on the Pilditch track in Pretoria, which formed part of last week’s 16th South African National Transplant Games.

Photo: Supplied Cyclists in action at the Gerotek testing facility in the western part of the city during last week’s 16th South African National Transplant Games, which were held in and around Pretoria.

Photo: Supplied Athletes who took part in the “celebration of life” during the athletics events at the Pilditch track as part of last week’s 16th South African National Transplant Games in Pretoria.

Photo: Supplied Pétanque, a game very similar to bowls that originates from France, is very popular among participants in the 16th South African National Transplant Games in Pretoria.

Photo: Supplied Tennis players who were part of the action at last week’s 16th South African National Transplant Games in Pretoria.

Photo: Supplied

Excitement ran high when old friends met again on Thursday last week during registration, while Greg Serradinho, chairperson of the organising committee, welcomed the nearly 100 athletes and 10 donor athletes, organisers and supporters to the Jacaranda City. He paid special tribute to the organ donors who donated life to the participants.

The next day the cyclists and road runners were the first to participate at the Gerotek testing facility in the western part of the city. In the meantime, the golfers as well as tennis and squash players enjoyed playing in perfect weather at the Woodhill Country Club.

Swimming, table tennis, badminton, darts and ten pin bowling took place in venues from Pretoria North to Hillcrest in the east of city.

One of the events that had 40 players was pétanque, a game very similar to bowls. This game originates from France, but South African transplant athletes ensured that it became a popular and well-established sport locally.

Members of the Eastern Cape team who participated in last week’s 16th South African National Transplant Games in Pretoria pose for the camera during the gala event marking the conclusion of the Games.

Photo: Supplied The team from KwaZulu-Natal that participated in last week’s 16th South African National Transplant Games in Pretoria.

Photo: Supplied The Western Cape team at the gala dinner at the conclusion of last week’s 16th South African National Transplant Games in Pretoria.

Photo: Supplied

On Saturday all athletes and supporters gathered at the Pilditch Athletic Stadium to enjoy a day of track and field events. The warm spirit of support from all the spectators who lifted their voices in song and celebration was outstanding. Supporting these athletes were the Organ Donor Foundation, Transplant Education for Living Legacies (TELL) and cancer-fighting organization DKMS, who spread the message of organ and stem cell donation.

All athletes were rewarded with participation medals at the Gala evening on Saturday. It was remarkable how new athletes and their families were welcomed and, within a few days, became an integral part of this special community during these three days of celebration.

Except for celebrating new life, the main aim of participating in these Games was to qualify in different sports items to come into contention for selection to the National Team to participate in the World Transplant Games (WTG) that will be hosted in 2027 in Leuven, Belgium.

Athletes who qualified in their different sporting events, will go into a process of re-qualifying and training camps in preparation for the WTG.

For more information about the South Africa Transplant Sports Association (SATSA), contact the Executive Secretary, Jan Marais, at admin@transplantsports.org.za or visit the website at https://transplantsports.org.za/ .

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