Grobbelaar commits long-term future to Bulls, while Marx could also make Pretoria his home

The Bulls have secured a major boost to their long-term pack stability, confirming that hooker Johan Grobbelaar – who has already played 10 tests in the Springbok jersey – has signed a contract extension keeping him at Loftus Versfeld until 2030.

A cornerstone of the team’s forward pack, Grobbelaar’s long-term commitment reinforces the franchise’s strategy of retaining world-class talent and core leadership as they compete across the United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup.

Having risen through the ranks at Pretoria after making his senior debut in 2017, Grobbelaar has developed into one of the most reliable and dynamic hookers in world rugby. Renowned for his pinpoint set-piece delivery, tireless work rate, and breakdown threat, the Paarl Gymnasium product has amassed over 100 appearances in the blue jersey.

His consistent excellence at domestic and international level earned him a call-up to the Springbok setup, where he continues to feature as part of the national squad.

Although Grobbelaar is not a man of many words, he is also known as a strong leader in the Bulls camp.

BBCo chief executive Edgar Rathbone highlighted the significance of securing Grobbelaar’s services for the long haul.

“Johan embodies everything we stand for at the Bulls. He is a warrior on the field, a natural leader in the environment, and a loyal servant to this union who has consistently delivered at the highest level year after year. To have a player of his calibre and international pedigree commit his best years to Loftus until 2030 is a massive statement of intent for our franchise. We are thrilled that Grobbies will continue to be a pillar of our pack as we pursue silverware in the years ahead,” Rathbone said.

– It is no secret that the Bulls are also negotiating to lure the world’s best hooker, Malcolm Marx, from Japan to Pretoria. According to information received by Rekord, these negotiations are at a sensitive stage, but Marx’s good relationship with Johan Ackermann, under whom he played at the Lions in Johannesburg between 2014 and 2019, could be decisive.

– According to conversations in the corridors of Loftus Versfeld another World Cup-winning Springbok forward, who also made a name for himself under Ackermann in Johannesburg and who was also based in Japan until recently, is currently negotiating with the Bulls.

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