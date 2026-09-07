Athletics Gauteng North dominates national Cross Country Championships at Curro Hazeldean in Pretoria

Zenzile Pheko and Nicola Jansen secured their maiden national senior titles on Saturday, winning the men’s and women’s 10km races respectively at the ASA Cross Country Championships held at Curro Hazeldean High School in Pretoria.

In the men’s 10km contest, Pheko completely dominated, finishing more than half a minute clear of his nearest opponent. He won in 30:33, with his Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) teammate Chris Mhlanga finishing second in 31:04. Tiisang Molopi (Athletics North West North) was third in 31:17.

Representing Athletics Gauteng North (AGN), Jansen won gold in the women’s 10km event in 35:51, well clear of national half-marathon champion Cacisile Sosibo (CGA) who earned the silver medal in 36:24. Lizandre Mulder grabbed bronze in the colours of Athletics Free State (AFS) in 36:47.

On the left is is Mpho Kastiso from TUT and on the right is Anoxolo Mcetywa from Curro Hazeldean. Mcetywa won the 6km race for junior women.

Photo: Cecilia van Bers Karabo More won both titles in the 2km and 4km races for senior women.

Photo: Cecilia van Bers Photo: Cecilia van Bers Photo: Cecilia van Bers

Jansen is a former pupil of Hoërskool Waterkloof, who has studied at Bradley University Peoria, Illinois in the United States since 2021. She has since made a big name for herself as a cross-country athlete at this university.

Over the 4km distance, Ryan Mphahlele (CGA) won the senior men’s title in 11:44. He did not win the race, however, with two age group athletes finishing ahead of him. Amogelang Tatai, representing Athletics Central North West (ACNW) took the overall victory and gold in the u.23 division in 11:34, and fellow u.23 athlete Musawenkosi Mnisi (AGN) was edged into second position overall (also credited with an official time of 11:34) after a tight sprint for the line.

Another local Pretoria athlete, Karabo More, the African 1500m champion on the track, successfully defended her title in the women’s 4km race in 13:22 in the colours of Athletics Gauteng North. Behind her, Danielle Verster (ACNW) secured the silver medal in 13:43 and Mulder pocketed her second individual medal of the day by taking bronze in 14:07.

Photo: Cecilia van Bers Photo: Cecilia van Bers Photo: Cecilia van Bers Photo: Cecilia van Bers

In the 2km event, Tumelo Lerumo (CGA) won the men’s race in 5:36, and More continued to flaunt her fine form by winning her second individual gold medal in the women’s race. She crossed the finish line in 6:32. In the junior (u.20) age group, Tshiamo Mpshe (CGA) triumphed in the men’s 8km event in 25:08, and Anoxolo Mcetywa (AGN) won the women’s 6km contest in 22:17.

Several AGN athletes also won gold medals in the various races in age groups for school athletes.

Athletics Gauteng North finished top of the overall points standings in the team competitions across all age groups. Athletics Free State took second place overall and Central Gauteng Athletics ended third.

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