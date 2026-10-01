Bulls shuffle backline and front row for Munster duel 

Johan Ackermann has reshuffled his match-day 23 for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) showdown against Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick, making notable tactical adjustments across the backline and one forced change front-row bench.

Having opened their northern hemisphere tour on a high, the visitors enter Round 2 facing a sterner test in Ireland. Their preparations, however, have been dealt a blow with tighthead prop Mornay Smith forced to return home to South Africa after suffering an ankle injury.

Smith’s premature departure sees Khutha Mchunu step into the match-day squad as prop cover on the bench alongside Sti Sithole, who replaces Dylan Smith.

In the backline, head coach Johan Ackermann has rotated his options. Hakeem Kunene, who featured off the bench last week, gets the nod at fullback, shifting Springbok veteran Willie le Roux to the bench to provide experienced cover in the second half.

The back three also sees speedster Thaakir Abrahams come into the starting lineup on the left wing, with Stravino Jacobs shifting inside to start at inside centre. Harold Vorster drops out of the match-day 23, allowing Stedman Gans to slide into outside centre alongside Jacobs.

At scrumhalf, Zak Burger swaps roles with Paul de Wet to take over the starting number nine jersey, pairing with Curwin Bosch in the halfbacks.

The starting forward pack remains unchanged from the victory over Zebre Parma, with skipper Marcell Coetzee leading the unit alongside Hanro Liebenberg and Jeandre Rudolph in the back row.

Bulls starting XV: 15. Hakeem Kunene, 14. Sebastian de Klerk, 13. Stedman Gans, 12. Stravino Jacobs, 11. Thaakir Abrahams, 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Zak Burger, 8. Jeandre Rudolph, 7. Hanro Liebenberg, 6. Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5. Reinhardt Ludwig, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 3. Francois Klopper, 2. Juann Else, 1. Alu Tshakweni.Replacements: 16. Janco Uys, 17. Sti Sithole, 18. Khutha Mchunu, 19. JF van Heerden, 20. Nizaam Carr, 21. Paul de Wet, 22. Cheswill Jooste, 23. Willie le Roux.

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