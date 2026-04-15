Hijacked vehicle recovered on Atterbury Road after ANPR system flags it

A hijacked vehicle linked to multiple armed hijacking incidents in Pretoria was recovered on Wednesday morning on Atterbury road after it was flagged by an automatic number plate recognition system, triggering a rapid response by security teams and police.

CSI Security said its control room alerted all operational units after the vehicle was flagged by the ANPR system as being involved in several armed hijackings across the Pretoria area.

“The vehicle had been positively identified through intelligence sharing and database verification, indicating its involvement in a series of serious crimes.

“All available CSI teams immediately mobilised and initiated a coordinated grid search based on the last known location of the suspect vehicle.”

The company said strategic positioning and area saturation were implemented to maximise interception chances while maintaining public safety.

“Within minutes of the alert being issued, a CSI Armed Response member successfully located the suspect vehicle. The member maintained visual contact while promptly calling for backup from the Special Operations Team and additional Armed Response units.”

CSI Security said a swift and well-coordinated tactical response followed.

“The teams executed a controlled takedown of the vehicle, ensuring that all suspects were contained with minimal risk to the public. The suspects were successfully apprehended on scene in cooperation with Brooklyn SAPS.”

It added that once the scene was secured, it was confirmed that the vehicle matched the description and alerts linked to the hijacking cases.

“The suspects, along with the recovered vehicle, were handed over to Brooklyn SAPS and transported to Brooklyn Police Station for further investigation and processing.

“This successful operation once again highlights the effectiveness of ANPR technology, rapid response coordination, and the strong working relationship between CSI Security and SAPS in combating serious and violent crime.”

Also read: Young Pretoria man shot by taxi driver in alleged road rage incident

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