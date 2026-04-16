Wanted fugitive among three busted in alleged R250 000 smuggling plot in Brooklyn

Three suspects arrested in Brooklyn during an intelligence-driven operation that uncovered an alleged R250 000 cross-border smuggling scheme have appeared in court, and extradition proceedings are now underway.

The case was postponed to April 20, and all three accused remain in custody.

According to Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks) spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi (45), Khonsou Seba Capo Chichi (18), and Francois van der Merwe briefly appeared in the Brooklyn Magistrate’s Court on April 15.

“The trio was apprehended during a sting operation at a shopping centre in Pretoria by members of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit, supported by the Tactical Operations Management Section and Crime Intelligence’s Counter Terrorism team,” said Mogale.

According to Mogale, the arrests followed intelligence indicating that the suspects were allegedly involved in facilitating the illegal movement of individuals across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe.

“The accused were arrested following information that they were planning to be moved across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe, with the intention to further proceed to Europe,” said Mogale.

It is alleged that the father and son were being assisted by a facilitator who had been paid about R250 000 to co-ordinate their illegal crossing.

Mogale stated that during the operation, authorities confiscated several cellphones as well as about R318 000 in cash believed to be linked to the alleged scheme.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that Stellio Capo Chichi is allegedly a wanted fugitive in France and Benin for crimes against the state,” she said.

Through the assistance of Interpol, the Hawks have confirmed that he is indeed wanted in Benin.

Mogale said the arrests form part of broader efforts by law enforcement agencies to clamp down on organised cross-border crime networks and illegal migration routes often exploited by syndicates.

She said the Hawks will continue working with international partners to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice.

“Extradition processes are currently underway, and investigations are ongoing,” she said.

Mogale reiterated their commitment to tackling crimes that threaten national security and undermine immigration laws, warning that individuals involved in such activities will face the full might of the law.

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