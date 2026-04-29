Prepaid meter tampering fines and scams leave residents on edge

The Tshwane metro ’s crackdown on electricity meter tampering is fuelling fear and frustration. Pretoria east residents face power cuts and alleged scams driven by insider information.

While the metro insists its audit process is necessary to combat illegal connections and revenue loss, affected residents argue the system is flawed and, in some cases, dangerously open to abuse.

The metro did, however, confirm an ongoing scam involving individuals who appear to have access to municipal data systems.

According to the metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, these scammers reportedly contact residents whose meters have been flagged or removed, offering to ‘fix’ tampering records or reduce penalties in exchange for payments ranging between R7 000 and R12 000.

“Once payment is made, the scammers disappear. This development has raised serious concerns about data security and whether internal information may be leaking from municipal systems,” said Mashigo.

At the same time, residents facing legitimate disputes say they are being left with little recourse and, in some cases, without electricity for extended periods.

Resident Kaizer Victor Moticoe believes the problem runs deeper than administrative processes.

“The metro officials come and tamper with the meter and then, because they are working together with city officials, those officials will come and say they need to check, and that’s where the problem starts,” he alleged.

Moticoe claimed he provided proof of his electricity purchasing patterns to the metro to show there was no benefit or motive to tamper with the meter at his property.

“I told the metro, look at the purchases. I buy electricity in small amounts because I don’t stay there. There is no need for high consumption when the house is empty,” he said.

He added that his water usage, which was also questioned, could be explained by a known swimming pool leak and occasional maintenance when the property is occupied.

Moticoe believes the system is inconsistent and unfairly targets residents without fully considering individual circumstances.

In another case, speaking on behalf of his daughter, Danie Huisamen described a ‘complete breakdown in service and accountability’ after her prepaid meter was removed on March 14.

“After numerous emails, phone calls and visits to Tshwane electricity meter departments in Centurion and Arcadia, from one office to another, she had no help from anyone.”

According to Huisamen, his daughter, who is a teacher, has been told she must pay R43 000 before electricity can be restored. She insists she did not tamper with the meter and has proof of purchasing electricity.

“They did not tamper with the meter. Who will benefit from it?” he asked.

Huisamen also raised serious safety concerns, stating that the meter box outside the property has been left open despite repeated reports.

“Anyone can tamper with it. There are open live wires not even isolated, which is a huge risk for people, children and dogs,” he said.

Huisamen further alleged that no proof of tampering was provided, no identification was shown by officials who removed the meter, and no documentation was left behind to justify the disconnection.

The matter has since escalated into a formal dispute, with political leaders calling for an investigation.

The Tshwane metro, however, maintains that its processes are structured and necessary.

Mashigo said the metro is conducting a planned, city-wide audit of prepaid meters, including in Pretoria east suburbs such as Faerie Glen, Silver Lakes and Silverton and other areas.

“The audit operations are pre-planned, with job cards issued in advance,” he said.

Mashigo explained that if tampering or bypassing is detected, officials remove both the meter and the circuit breaker and leave a notice informing the resident of the disconnection.

He added that while proof of tampering is not provided on-site, evidence is recorded on the city’s SAP system and can be accessed through customer care offices if a dispute is lodged.

The R43 000 charge, he said, is based on approved electricity tariffs for the 2025/26 financial year and is intended to discourage tampering and recover losses.

“Residents who dispute allegations can approach the city’s dispute committee, the Public Protector, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) or the courts.”

Mashigo said, however, that electricity is only restored after full payment – even in disputed cases – leaving some residents without power for extended periods.

“Electricity supply will remain disconnected until the matter is fully resolved through the formal dispute process,” Mashigo confirmed.

According to Mashigo, as of March 12, the city recorded 3 085 tampered prepaid meters, with more than 60% of affected customers having paid penalties and been reconnected.

However, for those still fighting their cases, the situation is becoming increasingly urgent.

With no electricity, residents face daily challenges from basic household needs to safety risks without alarms, lighting or communication.

At the same time, the emergence of scams targeting vulnerable residents has added another layer of concern, raising questions about how personal data is being accessed and used.

The metro has urged residents not to engage with anyone offering unofficial assistance or requesting payment through personal accounts or e-wallets and to report suspected fraud to its hotline.

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