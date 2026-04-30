Suspect shot after armed gunmen storm golfers at Pretoria Golf Club

A suspect was shot and injured during a dramatic armed confrontation at Pretoria Golf Club on Monday afternoon after two gunmen allegedly stormed the course and threatened a group of golfers.

According to the President of the Pretoria Golf Club, during play, two unknown individuals approached a group of four golfers on the course.

“An altercation followed after one of the suspects allegedly produced a firearm. A shot was fired by one of the players in what appears to have been an act of self-defence. One suspect was injured and transported to the hospital, while the second suspect fled the scene.”

Police spokesperson Johan van Dyk said police are investigating an attempted murder case.

“It is alleged that two men arrived at the golf course and pointed a firearm at people in the Golf course. One person in the club had a firearm and took it out and shot one suspect. The other man fled on foot.”

Van Dyk said the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance.

“The police attended the scene, but when they arrived, the injured person was already in the ambulance. No arrest was made on the scene, and investigations continue.”

The club also said it has worked closely with security partners and relevant authorities to review the situation and strengthen its security measures where necessary.

“We are confident that the appropriate steps have been taken to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.

“We would like to encourage our members and guests to continue enjoying the course and facilities with peace of mind. Pretoria Golf Club remains a place where the game can be played in a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable atmosphere.

“We thank you for your continued support and trust, and we look forward to seeing you back on the fairways.”

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