Armed Wonderboom South suspect shot during domestic violence incident

A domestic violence incident in Wonderboom South ended in a police shooting on Thursday night, 30 April, after a suspect allegedly confronted officers while armed with a firearm and a knife.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said members of Pretoria Moot police station responded to a domestic violence complaint at about 22:40 at a residence in De Beer Street. On arrival they found a woman who said her boyfriend had assaulted her and then fled the property.

The woman told officers the suspect was armed and was “possibly suicidal”.

“Members searched the premises and the surrounding garden, and found the suspect hiding behind a bush,” Captain van Dyk said.

Officers instructed the suspect to surrender and drop his weapons.

According to van Dyk, the suspect emerged from his hiding place and advanced towards the officers, who then discharged their firearms in self‑defence.

Emergency medical services were called and treated the suspect at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Police seized the firearm, which has been submitted for forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was arrested and has been charged with assault under the Domestic Violence Act and attempted murder.

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