Soccer tournament unites townships under sport banner

The 25th JabJabu 7-a-side Soccer Tournament has once again managed to pull thousands of soccer lovers together over the weekend.

The tournament was held at Mamelodi Central sports grounds on May 1, where the respected teams walked away with prize money totalling over R120 000.

Founder and organiser of the tournament, Jabulane ‘the real JabJabu’ Hlalethoa, said teams from U/13 to the masters category participated in the tournament.

Hlalethoa expressed deep pride in how the tournament has grown into a beacon of grassroots football and community unity.

“This tournament is not just about trophies or prize money,” said Hlalethoa.

“It’s about giving young players a platform, showing them that their talent matters, and reminding our communities that football can bring hope and opportunity.”

He praised the sponsors, local businesses from Mamelodi and across Gauteng, for their commitment to uplifting township sport.

“Without our sponsors, none of this would be possible. They are investing in more than a game; they are investing in the future of our children and the pride of our townships.”

On the players, Hlalethoa was equally emphatic: “Every team that stepped onto the field showed courage and passion. Whether they won R25 000 or R1 150, they walked away as champions because they carried the spirit of their communities. That is the true victory of JabJabu 7.”

The tournament drew teams from Soweto, Tembisa, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve, and central Johannesburg, adding diversity and intensity to the competition.

Fans praised the inclusivity, noting that the event united players from different townships under one banner of sport.

“This was Soweto vs Mamelodi, Tembisa vs Garankuwa. But at the end of the day, it was all South Africa celebrating together,” said spectator Kabelo Mahlangu, who travelled from Soshanguve to support his local side.

The JabJabu 7 Soccer Challenge 2026 was also a community celebration. By blending competitive football with cultural entertainment and economic upliftment, it strengthened Mamelodi’s identity as a hub for grassroots sport.

As one fan posted online: “This is what football should be about – community first.”

The finals produced thrilling encounters across all divisions:

In the Open Division, Siboga edged Ray Ray All Stars 1–0, claiming R25 000, while the runners-up earned R11 250.

In the Masters Division, Jacaranda All Stars defeated Poort All Stars 2–0 and secured R25 000.

In the U/19 age category, Sampdoria triumphed 2–1 over Dhino Life Style and won R5 500.

Tso All Stars beat Sesfikile ama2K 1–0 in the U/17 age division and walked away with R3 500.

Maritimo FC overcame Dlalisa Moyeni 2–0 in the U/15 category, earning them R3 500.

The youngest contenders (U/13) Dalisa Moyeni edged Sampdoria 1–0 in U, claiming R3 500.

Semi-finalists were also rewarded: R2 700 each in the Open and Masters Categories, R1 300 each in U/19, and R1 150 each in the youth divisions. This ensured that every team reaching the final stages benefited financially.

From early morning kick-offs to late-night after parties, the atmosphere was electric.

Local DJs kept crowds entertained, food stalls offered township favourites, and children enjoyed a dedicated play area. For many, the event was more than sport, it was a showcase of Mamelodi’s hospitality and resilience.

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