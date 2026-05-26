Road rehabilitation project changes conditions in Phophola Settlement for the better

Residents of Phophola Informal Settlement in Hammanskraal are beginning to experience improved living conditions following an ongoing road rehabilitation and grading project underway in the area.

The project forms part of broader efforts by the metro to restore dignity to communities through infrastructure improvements.

MMC for Human Settlements, Alderman Aaron Maluleka, said the initiative demonstrates the metro’s commitment to improving the lives of residents in informal settlements.

He continued, saying that the metro understands the daily challenges faced by residents because of poor road conditions, especially during rainy weather.

“This road rehabilitation project is about restoring dignity, improving safety, and ensuring that communities such as Phophola have better access to essential services,” said Maluleka.

He added that the department remains committed to accelerating service delivery interventions in underserved communities across Preto.

“Our goal is to create safer and more accessible living environments. These road grading projects may seem small to some, but they make a significant difference in the daily lives of residents, emergency services, and public transport operators,” he said.

Residents have welcomed the improvements, saying the roads had previously made movement difficult and contributed to safety concerns.

Community resident Linda Masuku said the condition of the roads had been a long-standing frustration for many families living in the settlement.

“We just want to urge the municipality not to provide services only when it’s voting time, but they must go beyond because we deserve these services.

“The upgrades will definitely help with a lot of things. We are now able to commute freely without thinking more of what will happen to our vehicles,” she said.

The rehabilitation work has also been welcomed as part of ongoing efforts by the metro to address infrastructure backlogs in informal settlements.

Residents expressed hope that further development projects, including improved drainage systems and access to basic services, would follow.

The metro has continued to roll out service delivery interventions in various communities as part of its mandate to improve living conditions and strengthen infrastructure.

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