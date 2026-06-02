Fiesta fever hits Pretoria with food and beats

Pretoria came alive with a variety of food and music on Saturday, as the Tequila and Mexican Food Festival 2026, amplified by 5FM, lit up Silver Lakes Farm Hotel.

The festival saw thousands of people enjoying the Mexican culture, dressed in traditional clothes and enjoying the Mexican cuisine.



Johan Jansen van Vuuren and Anuske Theron donning festive sombreros

Altus Venables, PR manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM said the festival started with mid-morning party vibes and ended with sunset fiesta fever. It was a full-blown celebration of Mexican flavour, premium tequila culture and some of SA’s hottest live acts.

“The festival was all about fun and celebrating the fine cuisine, tequila and tradition that Mexico has to offer,” said Venables.

Festivalgoers moved between authentic Mexican food stalls serving tacos, burritos, nachos and churros, while tequila lovers sampled the who’s who of the best taste bud ticklers.



Joe Burg dressed in traditional Mexican clothes



Chantel Kelly and Wilhem Pretorius.

The entire venue turned into a colourful, high-energy playground of food, music and fiesta culture.

5FM kept the vibe pumping all day with live on-air crossings, social media fire, and Boipelo Mooketsi live on scene for 5FM’s Vibe Check, bringing the festival straight to listeners.

Masi Mdingane of 5FM and Good Hope FM’s business manager said the Pretoria leg was everything the station stands for.

Mdingane said the festival was pure 5FM energy: young, loud, colourful, full of life and epic vibes.

“Pretoria showed us flames in the best way and the music was pumping, the food was insane, and the vibe was second to none.

“This is exactly the kind of culture we want to celebrate with our listeners.”

The festival delivered wall-to-wall energy, with massive performances from Die Heuwels Fantasties, Jack Parow, Droomsindroom, Desmond and the Tutus, G String, Saxby Twins, WM Die Blixem, Sossi, JVE, Tristan Urwin, Avi Subban, Bongani Zulu, Kyla Jade and 5FM’s own Mike Bower on the decks.

*Please note this article has been amended.

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