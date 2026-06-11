Mamelodi residents called on to support schools and learners

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, urged residents of Mamelodi to take more an active role in their children’s education and well-being, both inside and outside the classroom.

The MEC made these announcement during his visit to the Ribane-Laka Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation in Mamelodi East on June 8.

The visit is part of his ‘It Takes A Village To Raise A Child’ community outreach programme.

Maile said the initiative is an active push to get parents, educators, and residents to collaborate on saving schools and safeguarding the youth.

He said the forum was set up to collectively tackle challenges like learner safety, crime, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, and the vandalism of school infrastructure.

“We are in Mamelodi as part of our campaign of encouraging communities to participate in schools and to also participate in sports, arts and culture.

“We are very happy that people came in large numbers. They have shown interest and this was a success.”

The campaign is aimed at challenges such as gangsterism, violence, bullying, safety of teachers, disruption of learning, and damage to infrastructure.

Other issues that the department has already started addressing are overcrowding and early childhood development.

Maile also encouraged parents to take responsibility and start participating in local schools.

Phakedi Tsiane from #OperationLukisaSgela said, “We are happy the MEC came to visit the local schools in Mamelodi, and he raised the challenging issues faced by the locals that we are aware of.”

Tsiane pleaded with the MEC to keep his promise and come back and deliver on what he has promised.

“The issues of revamping of schools, sports facilities, bullying at school, drugs, and CPF operations are serious, and need to be attended. We will support him all the way,” said Tsiane.

Tsiane said one issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible is the issue of local schools renting classrooms for churches, claiming to raise funds for the school.

“We don’t want our schools to be used as churches.”

He added the department must prioritise revamping of sports facilities to give learners an opportunity to participate in different sports.

Khotatso Moloto from the Voice It In Action organisation said action will need to be taken to go forward.

“The MEC has addressed all the issues at stake but said it takes the village to raise a child. We are going to be part of that village, but he needs to open those doors for us as the organisations,” Moloto said.

“We can implement after school and holiday programmes but we need endorsement.”

Kgotatso Makola from Tsalanang NPO demanded action.

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