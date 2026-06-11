Healthcare services brought closer to Hammanskraal residents

Residents in Hammanskraal gained access to essential healthcare services when the Gauteng Department of Health brought its Siyabaphilisa Siyabalapha campaign to the Yizo Yizo Sports Ground in New Eersterust.

The outreach programme, led by Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Faith Mazibuko, forms part of the department’s efforts to take healthcare services directly to communities and ensure residents can access quality care closer to where they live.

Mazibuko emphasised the importance of making healthcare services accessible to all communities across the province.

“This campaign will be ongoing, and we will be visiting communities across the province to ensure that our people can easily access healthcare services.

“We want to ensure healthcare for all and leave no one behind,” said Mazibuko.

The initiative is part of the Township, Informal Settlements, and Hostels (TISH) programme, which aims to bring government services closer to communities that often face challenges accessing healthcare facilities due to distance, transport costs and other barriers.

Residents who attended the outreach were able to access a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including health screenings, oral health services, HIV and TB testing and screening, Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) services, routine vaccinations, COVID-19 vaccinations, family planning services, Vitamin A supplementation, deworming treatment for children, and Pap smear screenings for women.

Healthcare professionals were also on hand to provide health education and refer patients for further treatment where necessary.

The services were designed to promote preventative healthcare, encourage the early detection of illnesses and ensure residents receive vital healthcare interventions within their own communities.

Among those who benefited from the programme was Hammanskraal resident Ester Mokoena, who brought her child to receive immunisation services.

“I brought my child for immunisation services today, and I am grateful that these services were available right here in our community.

“As a parent, it is important to ensure that children receive their vaccinations on time, but transport costs can sometimes be a challenge. Having healthcare professionals come to us makes a big difference and helps families access the care they need,” said Mokoena.

She welcomed the initiative, saying it gave parents an opportunity to access healthcare services without the inconvenience and expense of travelling long distances.

Another resident, Palesa Mogale, who accessed women’s healthcare services during the campaign, praised the initiative for making healthcare more accessible to women.

“I came for a Pap smear screening and other women’s health services. Many women delay seeking healthcare because they are busy taking care of their families or cannot always afford to travel to healthcare facilities.

“Bringing these services closer to us encourages women to prioritise their health and get screened before problems become serious,” said Mogale.

She added that community outreach programmes play an important role in strengthening primary healthcare by bringing services closer to residents and encouraging them to take an active role in maintaining their health and wellbeing.

According to Mogale, initiatives such as the Siyabaphilisa Siyabalapha campaign also help raise awareness about preventative healthcare and encourage residents to make use of available services before health conditions become severe.

The Gauteng Department of Health reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening community-based healthcare through programmes such as Siyabaphilisa Siyabalapha.

As the campaign continues to roll out across Gauteng, the department hopes to reach more communities, improve health outcomes and promote a culture of wellness through people-centred healthcare services.

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